Volcanic activity escalates at Mount Kanlaon in Central Philippines (2025)

a December 2024 eruption at the same volcano / PHIVOLCS - Philippines
By bno - Jakarta bureau April 9, 2025
Mount Kanlaon, a volcano situated between the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental in the Central Philippines, erupted once more on the morning of April 8,propelling a column of ash approximately 4,000 metres into the atmosphere, as reported byReuters. This development was confirmed by the country’s seismic monitoring agency.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has maintained the current warning level at 3, part of a five-tier system, which has been in place since December 2024 following a previous eruption. This designation indicates an elevated likelihood of lava emissions and suggests a potentially dangerous eruption could take place within weeks.
As one of around 24 active volcanoes in the country, Mount Kanlaon remains under close surveillance. Teresito Bacolcol, the head of Phivolcs, shared in an interview with DWPM radio that changes in magma movement could influence the alert status. A rapid ascent of magma might result in a more severe eruption, possibly raising the alert to level 4. Conversely, if magma activity diminishes or stalls, the level could be lowered to 2.
The Philippines lies within the Pacific "Ring of Fire," along with Indonesia, Taiwan and Japan - a zone known for frequent seismic activity and volcanic eruptions, making such events a constant risk in the region.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents and local officials to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories.
