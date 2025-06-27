'Vought Rising' - Everything We Know So Far About 'The Boys' Prequel (2025)

Michileen Martin is a contributing entertainment writer located in New York. His focus is on Comics and Comic Book Movies. He has in-depth knowledge of Comics as a whole, being a fan for over 40 years and covering them at Looper, Digital Trends, and Giant Freakin Robot. Michileen joined Newsweek in February 2025. He is a graduate of the State University of New York at Albany. You can get in touch with Michileen by emailingm.martin@newsweek.com. You can find him at Threads @mickmartin182.

"The Boys" may be a satire, but it's also a franchise committed to expanding just as much as the superhero media empires it pokes fun at. Case in point: the upcoming prequel series "Vought Rising." There are still a lot of unknowns about the show, but here's everything we do know about the upcoming series.

When Does 'Vought Rising' Release?

We don't know exactly when "Vought Rising" will stream on Amazon, but The Direct offered some thoughts on that. The site showed a production listing that says "Vought Rising" will be filming between August and December 2025. The site also points out that, in past seasons of the "The Boys" franchise, there's been a 12-month gap between production end and streaming premiere. If they're right, then we can expect "Vought Rising" to stream either in late 2026, or early 2027.

Who Is In 'Vought Rising'?

Jensen Ackles will reprise his "The Boys" role as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash will likewise play her "The Boys" character Stormfront.

Additionally, both Will Hochman ("Blue Bloods") and Elizabeth Posey ("Euphoria") have been cast in the series, though we don't know who either will play. All that's been revealed is that Posey is part of the leading cast.

It's been speculated - but not confirmed - that Mason Dye ("Stranger Things") will join the cast as Bombsight. It's already known he will be in "The Boys" Season 5 and his supe is supposed to be one of the oldest in existence, so it would potentially make sense for him to show up in a prequel.

What Is 'Vought Rising' About?

We don't have a lot of details about the plot of "Vought Rising" other than in it Soldier Boy and Stormfront will investigate a "twisted murder mystery" set in the 1950s. Also, considering the title, it will likely have something to do with Vought International becoming the powerhouse we see in "The Boys."

How Many Episodes of 'Vought Rising' Will There Be?

There's been no official word on the number of episodes for "Vought Rising," but if the series follows the model of "The Boys" and "Gen V," it will likely be 10 episodes.

Will There Be A 'Vought Rising' Season 2?

There is no word yet on a second season of "Vought Rising."

