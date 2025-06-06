VYNE Therapeutics Provides Update on VYN202 Program (2025)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) verbally informed the Company that it placed a clinical hold on the Company’s Phase 1b study evaluating VYN202 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The clinical hold determination was made following a recent observation of testicular toxicity in dogs from a non-clinical toxicology study with VYN202.

VYNE has suspended all screening, enrollment and patient dosing in the Phase 1b trial of VYN202 and intends to work diligently with the FDA to resolve the clinical hold as soon as possible. To date, there have been no serious adverse events observed in subjects that have been enrolled in the Phase 1b study.

The clinical hold does not apply to VYNE’s ongoing Phase 2b trial of repibresib gel in nonsegmental vitiligo. Repibresib is a distinct and unique compound from VYN202. Top-line results from the 24-week double-blind, vehicle-controlled portion of the Phase 2b trial are expected mid-year.

“While we are disappointed by this unexpected development, the safety and well-being of patients in our studies is our top priority,” said David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of VYNE. “We intend to work closely with the FDA to address the clinical hold as expeditiously as possible and we plan to provide additional updates pending continued engagement with FDA.”

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need. VYNE’s unique and proprietary BET inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET™ platform, are designed to overcome limitations of early generation BET inhibitors by leveraging alternative routes of administration and enhanced selectivity.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visitwww.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

