W/R: Illegal miners begin reconstructing raided settlement - MyJoyOnline (2025)

Following the military raid on an illegal settlement at Abrewa Ne Nkran in the Takoradi Forest Reserve district of the Western region over the weekend, some illegal miners have reportedly returned to the destroyed settlement to rebuild their structures.

According to JoyNews’ Western Region correspondent, Ina-Thalia Quansah, the military was unable to completely dismantle the settlement due to a shortage of fuel. As a result, they left the scene and returned on Tuesday, April 15, to continue the operation.

She reported that upon the military's return on Tuesday, it was observed that some individuals had returned to the area and began reconstructing the illegal settlement.

“In the process of demolishing the structures, the operation team ran out of fuel at one point, so they had to leave some of the wooden structures standing. When they returned yesterday to continue the destruction, it was evident that some people had already started rebuilding. I am inclined to believe that, as soon as the team left, the illegal miners returned to the site,” she reported on Wednesday, April 16.

She added that food vendors, whose items had been destroyed during the operation, have also returned to the site to resume their illegal trade.

Nana Kwabena Bosompim, the Western Region Manager of the Forestry Commission, who is overseeing the operation, confirmed on the show that the illegal miners have indeed started rebuilding the structures.

He stated that the settlement is "completely illegal" and "not a community," adding that it is managed by "a gang, a mafia system," with no elders or community leaders involved.

Nana Bosompim also revealed that there are more illegal settlements in virgin forests, with ongoing illegal activities.

"This morning, we have identified another settlement, and my officers are on their way to assess the situation and determine what action to take," he explained.

He assured the public that the operation would continue to ensure that the illegal miners are removed from the forest.

The Abrewa Ne Nkran illegal settlement is known to be a hub for several illicit activities, including commercial sex, drug abuse, tax evasion, and child abuse, with illegal mining being the main illegal activity.

