[Walmart] $10 Bonus AnyCard eGC with $50 AnyCard GC purchase - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Promo Info:

https://getmybonus.ca/CA0625ANY/en

$50 AnyCard Gift Card purchase from Walmart online or in-store will get make you eligible for an additional $10 Bonus Gift Card. That's a bonus 20% top up and a 16.67% discount.

Walmart Link:

https://www.walmart.ca/en/search?q=anyc ... n_price=50

Create your AnyCard Account:

https://www.anycard.ca/choice

Old thread from February 2025:

https://forums.redflagdeals.com/walmart ... e-2745449/

Terms and Conditions

Offer valid at participating Walmart Canada locations and on Walmart.ca from June 5 - 25, 2025, or while supplies last. To qualify for this promotion, customer must purchase $50 or more in AnyCard gift cards. Receive one (1) $10 Bonus AnyCard eGift card. To claim your Bonus $10 eGift Card(s), go to getmybonus.ca. Claim must be made by June 27, 2025. Bonus eGift cards are available while supplies last. Further details, terms, and conditions may be available on the website and/or on the specific gift card(s) purchased. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Big shout out to @soymilkslam for mentioning this in another thread first!