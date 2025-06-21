[Walmart] $10 Bonus AnyCard eGC with $50 AnyCard GC purchase - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Hot Deals
Verify pricing and deal details directly with Walmart.
Jun 5th, 2025 10:39 am
- Deal Link:
- https://getmybonus.ca
- Savings:
- 16.67%
- Expiry:
- June 25, 2025
- Retailer:
- Walmart
Promo Info:
https://getmybonus.ca/CA0625ANY/en
$50 AnyCard Gift Card purchase from Walmart online or in-store will get make you eligible for an additional $10 Bonus Gift Card. That's a bonus 20% top up and a 16.67% discount.
Walmart Link:
https://www.walmart.ca/en/search?q=anyc ... n_price=50
Create your AnyCard Account:
https://www.anycard.ca/choice
Old thread from February 2025:
https://forums.redflagdeals.com/walmart ... e-2745449/
Terms and Conditions
Offer valid at participating Walmart Canada locations and on Walmart.ca from June 5 - 25, 2025, or while supplies last. To qualify for this promotion, customer must purchase $50 or more in AnyCard gift cards. Receive one (1) $10 Bonus AnyCard eGift card. To claim your Bonus $10 eGift Card(s), go to getmybonus.ca. Claim must be made by June 27, 2025. Bonus eGift cards are available while supplies last. Further details, terms, and conditions may be available on the website and/or on the specific gift card(s) purchased. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Big shout out to @soymilkslam for mentioning this in another thread first!
💰 The promotion offers a 16.67% discount or a 20% bonus when purchasing $50 AnyCard gift cards at Walmart.
🛠️ Community members noted that Home Depot is no longer available as a redemption option, a significant disappointment linked to past issues where some members' converted balances disappeared.
💳 Multiple $50 card purchases qualify for multiple $10 bonuses; however, some retailers on AnyCard have minimum redemption amounts that may not align with the $10 bonus card value.
⚠️ Shoppers are cautioned about AnyCard's history of balance disappearances for various retailers and poor customer service response; converting AnyCard funds to specific retailer gift cards immediately before use is suggested.
🍺 The available retailers for conversion include LCBO, Skip, Xbox, Nintendo, Winners/Marshalls/Homesense, and some specific dining and beverage options, but notable absences like Home Depot, Apple, and Sony affect the deal's appeal for some.
Jun 5th, 2025 10:44 am
- I placed four separate orders for $50 and received four $10 bonus gift cards.
- When you go to redeem your $50 gift card and "swap" it for a real retailer gift card, I think you can split it into 2x$25 cards.
- When you try to redeem the $10 gift card, some retailers (e.g., Nintendo) only have $25, $50, $100 denominations rather than a slider. So check the retailer's offering first.
Darn, none of the GCs cover Instacart.
Jun 5th, 2025 10:47 am
Too bad they removed Home Depot from the store list.
hoc022 wrote: ↑Too bad they removed Home Depot from the store list.
I just confirmed home Depot is no longer available. It only tells you that after logging in.
Will they bring it back soon?
Do you receive the $10GC immediately?
Isn't that 20%?
rustyone wrote: ↑Isn't that 20%?
No, because you're paying $50 to get $60 worth.
It they took $10 right off the top (paying $40 gets you a $50 GC) then it would be 20%.
If you don't need AnyCard balance now, I personally stock up when the $50 card for $40 at Metro/Food Basics combined with Amex Cobalt (additional 5x, making net 25% off vs this 16.67% + whatever your CC gives for Walmart.ca). No crystal ball to know if/when that's next coming, though.
My use cases that nobody asked for:
- LCBO (unfortunately for my budget/waistline/health, don't drink kids)
- Skip (pickup orders only or stack with coupon codes - can swap as low as $5 in +$1 increments so I only swap/redeem when I order)
- Xbox (for digital game copies)
- Nintendo (because Mario being $100+ is criminal)
- Winners/Homesense/Marshalls
- H&M (stack with new account coupons or discount codes)
- Old Navy (see above)
- Pizza Pizza (specifically stack with SPC deal of $3.99 pepperoni slice w/garlic dip for a net $3.20 trash slice lol)
- Downtown Toronto specific: Maple Leaf Tavern, Piano Piano, El Catrin and Cluny Bistro all on there and make great date night spots
$10 is 20% return on your $50.
Jun 5th, 2025 12:12 pm
Are there other AMEX friendly grocery stores have the AnyCard so we can stock up with 5X AMEX Cobalt? Still eligible for the extra $10 if bought else than Walmart?
Jun 5th, 2025 12:12 pm
Check your math again. 10/60 is 16.7%
Check your math again. 10/60 is 16.7%
Must be $50 GC and not 2x $25 correct?
tangdaboy wrote: ↑I just confirmed home Depot is no longer available. It only tells you that after logging in.
Will they bring it back soon?
I check for homedepot option for the past few weeks only for the explore all brand page. It exists now for the promotion, but since you already login to confirm for real, that save my time for now.
It might restock soon though since it's the promotion time, gotta throw out some baits.
Jun 5th, 2025 12:19 pm
You're paying 50 for 60 that's a 20% bonus.
You're paying 50 for 60 that's a 20% bonus.
rustyone wrote: ↑You're paying 50 for 60 that's a 20% bonus.
Really? I did the math for you. If you do it the other way, 50/60, you're paying 83.3% not 80%.
rustyone wrote: ↑$10 is 20% return on your $50.
It is a 20% (effective) cashback, or 16.67% off.
Just depends on how you phrase the deal, but I agree with you about the OP wording, this is a "20% top-up".
Jun 5th, 2025 12:40 pm
Your math ain't mathing.
Your math ain’t mathing.
rathi37 wrote: ↑Check your math again. 10/60 is 16.7%
the $60 is the maturity value not initial investment, jees
Jun 5th, 2025 12:54 pm
These math fights always make my day. It's all just semantics. A promotional bonus of 20% is a net discount of 16.67% on the money spent.
