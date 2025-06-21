[Walmart] $10 Bonus AnyCard eGC with $50 AnyCard GC purchase - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Jun 5th, 2025 10:39 am
  • #1
Auditore212[OP]
Deal Fanatic
Mar 19, 2010
7658 posts
7049 upvotes
Toronto

Jun 5th, 2025 10:39 am

Deal Link:
https://getmybonus.ca
Savings:
16.67%
Expiry:
June 25, 2025
Retailer:
Walmart

More offers from Walmart

Promo Info:
https://getmybonus.ca/CA0625ANY/en
$50 AnyCard Gift Card purchase from Walmart online or in-store will get make you eligible for an additional $10 Bonus Gift Card. That's a bonus 20% top up and a 16.67% discount.

Walmart Link:
https://www.walmart.ca/en/search?q=anyc ... n_price=50

Create your AnyCard Account:
https://www.anycard.ca/choice

Old thread from February 2025:
https://forums.redflagdeals.com/walmart ... e-2745449/

Terms and Conditions
Offer valid at participating Walmart Canada locations and on Walmart.ca from June 5 - 25, 2025, or while supplies last. To qualify for this promotion, customer must purchase $50 or more in AnyCard gift cards. Receive one (1) $10 Bonus AnyCard eGift card. To claim your Bonus $10 eGift Card(s), go to getmybonus.ca. Claim must be made by June 27, 2025. Bonus eGift cards are available while supplies last. Further details, terms, and conditions may be available on the website and/or on the specific gift card(s) purchased. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Big shout out to @soymilkslam for mentioning this in another thread first!

Last edited by Auditore212 on Jun 5th, 2025 2:43 pm, edited 4 times in total.

RFD Summary

💰 The promotion offers a 16.67% discount or a 20% bonus when purchasing $50 AnyCard gift cards at Walmart.

🛠️ Community members noted that Home Depot is no longer available as a redemption option, a significant disappointment linked to past issues where some members' converted balances disappeared.

💳 Multiple $50 card purchases qualify for multiple $10 bonuses; however, some retailers on AnyCard have minimum redemption amounts that may not align with the $10 bonus card value.

⚠️ Shoppers are cautioned about AnyCard's history of balance disappearances for various retailers and poor customer service response; converting AnyCard funds to specific retailer gift cards immediately before use is suggested.

🍺 The available retailers for conversion include LCBO, Skip, Xbox, Nintendo, Winners/Marshalls/Homesense, and some specific dining and beverage options, but notable absences like Home Depot, Apple, and Sony affect the deal's appeal for some.

98 replies

Jun 5th, 2025 10:44 am
  • #2
Auditore212[OP]
Deal Fanatic
Mar 19, 2010
7658 posts
7049 upvotes
Toronto

Jun 5th, 2025 10:44 am

- I placed four separate orders for $50 and received four $10 bonus gift cards.

- When you go to redeem your $50 gift card and "swap" it for a real retailer gift card, I think you can split it into 2x$25 cards.

- When you try to redeem the $10 gift card, some retailers (e.g., Nintendo) only have $25, $50, $100 denominations rather than a slider. So check the retailer's offering first.

Last edited by Auditore212 on Jun 5th, 2025 10:57 am, edited 3 times in total.

+8
Jun 5th, 2025 10:45 am
  • #3
JWubbles
Member
Aug 10, 2014
275 posts
983 upvotes
Vancouver, BC

Jun 5th, 2025 10:45 am

Darn, none of the GCs cover Instacart.

Jun 5th, 2025 10:47 am
  • #4
hoc022
Sr. Member
Feb 15, 2004
673 posts
208 upvotes
Newmarket

Jun 5th, 2025 10:47 am

Too bad they removed Home Depot from the store list.

+4
Jun 5th, 2025 11:06 am
  • #5
tangdaboy
Newbie
Feb 15, 2006
84 posts
100 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 11:06 am

hoc022 wrote: Too bad they removed Home Depot from the store list.

I just confirmed home Depot is no longer available. It only tells you that after logging in.

Will they bring it back soon?

Jun 5th, 2025 11:19 am
  • #6
melodblogs
Jr. Member
Mar 22, 2020
135 posts
268 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 11:19 am

Do you receive the $10GC immediately?

Jun 5th, 2025 11:28 am
  • #7
rustyone
Sr. Member
Mar 1, 2018
686 posts
562 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 11:28 am

Isn't that 20%?

Jun 5th, 2025 11:32 am
  • #8
cliff2
Jr. Member
Dec 2, 2011
143 posts
287 upvotes
Toronto

Jun 5th, 2025 11:32 am

rustyone wrote: Isn't that 20%?

No, because you're paying $50 to get $60 worth.

It they took $10 right off the top (paying $40 gets you a $50 GC) then it would be 20%.

+8
Jun 5th, 2025 11:54 am
  • #9
Leverage
Deal Addict
Feb 18, 2013
2669 posts
20236 upvotes
Toronto

Jun 5th, 2025 11:54 am

If you don't need AnyCard balance now, I personally stock up when the $50 card for $40 at Metro/Food Basics combined with Amex Cobalt (additional 5x, making net 25% off vs this 16.67% + whatever your CC gives for Walmart.ca). No crystal ball to know if/when that's next coming, though.

My use cases that nobody asked for:

  1. LCBO (unfortunately for my budget/waistline/health, don't drink kids)
  2. Skip (pickup orders only or stack with coupon codes - can swap as low as $5 in +$1 increments so I only swap/redeem when I order)
  3. Xbox (for digital game copies)
  4. Nintendo (because Mario being $100+ is criminal)
  5. Winners/Homesense/Marshalls
  6. H&M (stack with new account coupons or discount codes)
  7. Old Navy (see above)
  8. Pizza Pizza (specifically stack with SPC deal of $3.99 pepperoni slice w/garlic dip for a net $3.20 trash slice lol)
  9. Downtown Toronto specific: Maple Leaf Tavern, Piano Piano, El Catrin and Cluny Bistro all on there and make great date night spots
+17
Jun 5th, 2025 12:04 pm
  • #10
rustyone
Sr. Member
Mar 1, 2018
686 posts
562 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 12:04 pm

$10 is 20% return on your $50.

+2
Jun 5th, 2025 12:12 pm
  • #11
drizzle0813
Newbie
Nov 26, 2014
34 posts
28 upvotes
Mississauga, ON

Jun 5th, 2025 12:12 pm

Are there other AMEX friendly grocery stores have the AnyCard so we can stock up with 5X AMEX Cobalt? Still eligible for the extra $10 if bought else than Walmart?

Jun 5th, 2025 12:12 pm
  • #12
rathi37
Jr. Member
Feb 6, 2020
138 posts
268 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 12:12 pm

rustyone wrote: $10 is 20% return on your $50.

Check your math again. 10/60 is 16.7%

+12
Jun 5th, 2025 12:15 pm
  • #13
NokErNok
Deal Addict
May 11, 2024
1690 posts
1560 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 12:15 pm

Must be $50 GC and not 2x $25 correct?

Jun 5th, 2025 12:17 pm
  • #14
K10
Sr. Member
May 19, 2005
687 posts
124 upvotes
Toronto

Jun 5th, 2025 12:17 pm

tangdaboy wrote: I just confirmed home Depot is no longer available. It only tells you that after logging in.

Will they bring it back soon?

I check for homedepot option for the past few weeks only for the explore all brand page. It exists now for the promotion, but since you already login to confirm for real, that save my time for now.

It might restock soon though since it's the promotion time, gotta throw out some baits. [Walmart] $10 Bonus AnyCard eGC with $50 AnyCard GC purchase - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (6)

Jun 5th, 2025 12:19 pm
  • #15
rustyone
Sr. Member
Mar 1, 2018
686 posts
562 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 12:19 pm

rathi37 wrote: Check your math again. 10/60 is 16.7%

You're paying 50 for 60 that's a 20% bonus.

+3
Jun 5th, 2025 12:33 pm
  • #16
rathi37
Jr. Member
Feb 6, 2020
138 posts
268 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 12:33 pm

rustyone wrote: You're paying 50 for 60 that's a 20% bonus.

Really? I did the math for you. If you do it the other way, 50/60, you're paying 83.3% not 80%.

+2
Jun 5th, 2025 12:39 pm
  • #17
RubberCheese
Deal Addict
Dec 26, 2009
3303 posts
2071 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 12:39 pm

rustyone wrote: $10 is 20% return on your $50.

It is a 20% (effective) cashback, or 16.67% off.

Just depends on how you phrase the deal, but I agree with you about the OP wording, this is a "20% top-up".

+5
Jun 5th, 2025 12:40 pm
  • #18
cyrusthevirus_22187
Newbie
Apr 5, 2011
43 posts
42 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 12:40 pm

rustyone wrote: You're paying 50 for 60 that's a 20% bonus.

Your math ain’t mathing.

+4
Jun 5th, 2025 12:42 pm
  • #19
Pkb837
Newbie
Dec 3, 2024
80 posts
85 upvotes

Jun 5th, 2025 12:42 pm

rathi37 wrote: Check your math again. 10/60 is 16.7%

the $60 is the maturity value not initial investment, jees

+4
Jun 5th, 2025 12:54 pm
  • #20
aznkalun
Member
Oct 27, 2006
478 posts
749 upvotes
BC

Jun 5th, 2025 12:54 pm

These math fights always make my day. It's all just semantics. A promotional bonus of 20% is a net discount of 16.67% on the money spent.

+10
