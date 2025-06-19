[Walmart] $889 PlayStation 5 Pro - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

May 27th, 2025 1:38 pm
  • #1
thatsavingsguy[OP]
Deal Addict
Jun 26, 2023
2267 posts
12064 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 1:38 pm

Deal Link:
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/PlayStatio ... hbdg=L1102
Price:
$889
Savings:
$70
Retailer:
Walmart

More offers from Walmart

Images

  • [Walmart] $889 PlayStation 5 Pro - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2)

Last edited by thatsavingsguy on May 28th, 2025 12:36 pm, edited 2 times in total.

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote

32 replies

May 27th, 2025 1:56 pm
  • #2
clseea
Deal Guru
Nov 21, 2011
11964 posts
6550 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 1:56 pm

wow, in for 12 [Walmart] $889 PlayStation 5 Pro - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (3)

EI RFD Forum

+12
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 2:01 pm
  • #3
redflagdealsguy
Deal Expert
Feb 24, 2018
29101 posts
41266 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 2:01 pm

The sale before the price reset to $999.

I aim to be inclusive and considerate of others in my posts. If I fall short of that mark, feel free to let me know in good faith, and where appropriate, I'll edit my posts. Thank you.

+1
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 2:27 pm
  • #4
thatsavingsguy[OP]
Deal Addict
Jun 26, 2023
2267 posts
12064 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 2:27 pm

redflagdealsguy wrote: The sale before the price reset to $999.

Thats my guess too, get some of the hype away from switch 2 with the sale on ps5 slim and pro for an eventual price increase around July-August. They have a lot of console stockpiled in the states cuz of the tariffs, those will be depleted from the sale then raise the price for the new stock from China.

+3
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 3:08 pm
  • #5
Tjklovesthisplace
Sr. Member
Apr 19, 2020
869 posts
1430 upvotes
langley

May 27th, 2025 3:08 pm

Man video gaming isn't cheap anymore lol I paid 175 for my kids switch OLED 2 years ago and 230 for Xbox digital

May 27th, 2025 3:10 pm
  • #6
Khayyam
Newbie
Feb 27, 2016
50 posts
32 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 3:10 pm

Tjklovesthisplace wrote: Man video gaming isn't cheap anymore lol I paid 175 for my kids switch OLED 2 years ago and 230 for Xbox digital

175 for a new switch oled 2 years ago?

how?

+7
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 3:18 pm
  • #7
Greg83
Member
Dec 5, 2012
206 posts
219 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 3:18 pm

Khayyam wrote: 175 for a new switch oled 2 years ago?

how?

Probably shoppers drug mart points redemption days plus points back.

+9
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 3:55 pm
  • #8
BoredAtWork
Deal Addict
Mar 28, 2011
2883 posts
3993 upvotes
Toronto

May 27th, 2025 3:55 pm

Tjklovesthisplace wrote: Man video gaming isn't cheap anymore lol I paid 175 for my kids switch OLED 2 years ago and 230 for Xbox digital

A lot of people got it for free or cheaper than you

You overpaid

/s

But seriously most got it from SDM with bonus redemptions

Got a lot of switch games that way too

+4
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 3:59 pm
  • #9
muffin4life
Deal Guru
Jun 4, 2012
14324 posts
16462 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 3:59 pm

Yeah... no way to get Swtich OLED for under $200 without bonus redemption

+1
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 6:17 pm
  • #10
ManCaveGamer
Deal Guru
Jun 18, 2012
11422 posts
5972 upvotes
Toronto

May 27th, 2025 6:17 pm

BoredAtWork wrote: A lot of people got it for free or cheaper than you

You overpaid

See Also
[Walmart] $17/$15 off on Online/App Orders of $75 or more (First 4 orders) - RedFlagDeals.com Forums

/s

But seriously most got it from SDM with bonus redemptions

Got a lot of switch games that way too

I never saw it in stock at a SDM...

muffin4life wrote: Yeah... no way to get Swtich OLED for under $200 without bonus redemption

SDM stopped selling consoles a while ago

+4
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 7:08 pm
  • #11
BoredAtWork
Deal Addict
Mar 28, 2011
2883 posts
3993 upvotes
Toronto

May 27th, 2025 7:08 pm

ManCaveGamer wrote: I never saw it in stock at a SDM...

SDM stopped selling consoles a while ago

You never saw it but you know it existed right?

It’s not very useful when the measuring contest does not provide all the details…

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 7:21 pm
  • #12
clseea
Deal Guru
Nov 21, 2011
11964 posts
6550 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 7:21 pm

Tjklovesthisplace wrote: Man video gaming isn't cheap anymore lol I paid 175 for my kids switch OLED 2 years ago and 230 for Xbox digital

Not really an apples to apples comparison when you use PC points.

"Man, video gaming isn't cheap anymore. I got it for free as a birthday present". Your data point is skewed.

EI RFD Forum

+9
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 7:40 pm
  • #13
redflagdealsguy
Deal Expert
Feb 24, 2018
29101 posts
41266 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 7:40 pm

ManCaveGamer wrote: I never saw it in stock at a SDM...

SDM stopped selling consoles a while ago

SDM is a mess. Walmart is the rare exception to an underwhelming assortment of Canadian retailers. Canadian Tire is likewise weak.

I aim to be inclusive and considerate of others in my posts. If I fall short of that mark, feel free to let me know in good faith, and where appropriate, I'll edit my posts. Thank you.

+1
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 8:24 pm
  • #14
Kr4zee8
Jr. Member
Sep 27, 2023
128 posts
275 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 8:24 pm

Does this come with Bluray drive?

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 9:08 pm
  • #15
FiveStarChicken
Newbie
May 20, 2025
6 posts

May 27th, 2025 9:08 pm

It does for extra 99+tax

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 9:13 pm
  • #16
Greg83
Member
Dec 5, 2012
206 posts
219 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 9:13 pm

Kr4zee8 wrote: Does this come with Bluray drive?

Don't think so. "and a disc drive is not included"
https://www.google.com/search?q=PS5+Pro ... s-wiz-serp
Its a bundle priced $100 more at Walmart.
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/PlayStatio ... gIiJ_D_BwE
or separately at Bestbuy
https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/di ... gKyN_D_BwE

Which makes this a better deal from Costco if you're going for the one with disc drive.
https://forums.redflagdeals.com/costco- ... 9-2762741/

+1
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 9:32 pm
  • #17
Avocado333
Member
May 25, 2021
424 posts
1242 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 9:32 pm

Hi Sony
Nice try but you won't move much at $889+tax.

+2
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 9:35 pm
  • #18
Darko
Deal Fanatic
Oct 1, 2005
6810 posts
2038 upvotes
Toronto

May 27th, 2025 9:35 pm

I’ll get it when gta 6 drops.

XBL: escapade

+1
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 27th, 2025 9:36 pm
  • #19
thatsavingsguy[OP]
Deal Addict
Jun 26, 2023
2267 posts
12064 upvotes

May 27th, 2025 9:36 pm

Price has changed to $889

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
May 28th, 2025 12:16 am
  • #20
soymilkslam
Deal Addict
Sep 3, 2017
3494 posts
7698 upvotes
Vancouver

May 28th, 2025 12:16 am

I think the price of $959 (ends tomorrow) for the Costco bundle with the disk drive is quite comparable.

Especially considering the 4% cash back and much better return policy. The Walmart price is good, but not 'buy now, think later' good.

If I had the patience to consolidate Walmart gift cards, however, this would be an easy purchase for me.

+2
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
[Walmart] $889 PlayStation 5 Pro - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

References

Top Articles
Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau set for Masters showdown on 'the grandest stage'
Woman allegedly waving gun from stolen car shot by police in Mulgrave
Jet2 holiday-makers rage as trip to Lanzarote cancelled minutes before take off
Latest Posts
UMN study finds access to Indian Health Services, insurance decreases maternal death rates
Wednesday briefing: How a refuse collectors’ strike caused mayhem in the Midlands
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Errol Quitzon

Last Updated:

Views: 6207

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Errol Quitzon

Birthday: 1993-04-02

Address: 70604 Haley Lane, Port Weldonside, TN 99233-0942

Phone: +9665282866296

Job: Product Retail Agent

Hobby: Computer programming, Horseback riding, Hooping, Dance, Ice skating, Backpacking, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Errol Quitzon, I am a fair, cute, fancy, clean, attractive, sparkling, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.