[Walmart] $889 PlayStation 5 Pro - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

- thatsavingsguy[OP]
- Jun 26, 2023
May 27th, 2025 1:38 pm
- https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/PlayStatio ... hbdg=L1102
- $889
- $70
- Walmart
For anyone waiting for the PS5 Pro, it is $70 off right now.
$889
https://x.com/WalmartCAGaming/status/19 ... 9830014385
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/PlayStatio ... hbdg=L1102
Last edited by thatsavingsguy on May 28th, 2025 12:36 pm, edited 2 times in total.
- clseea
- Nov 21, 2011
May 27th, 2025 1:56 pm
wow, in for 12
EI RFD Forum
- redflagdealsguy
- Feb 24, 2018
May 27th, 2025 2:01 pm
The sale before the price reset to $999.
I aim to be inclusive and considerate of others in my posts. If I fall short of that mark, feel free to let me know in good faith, and where appropriate, I'll edit my posts. Thank you.
- thatsavingsguy[OP]
- Jun 26, 2023
May 27th, 2025 2:27 pm
redflagdealsguy wrote: ↑The sale before the price reset to $999.
Thats my guess too, get some of the hype away from switch 2 with the sale on ps5 slim and pro for an eventual price increase around July-August. They have a lot of console stockpiled in the states cuz of the tariffs, those will be depleted from the sale then raise the price for the new stock from China.
- Tjklovesthisplace
- Apr 19, 2020
- langley
May 27th, 2025 3:08 pm
Man video gaming isn't cheap anymore lol I paid 175 for my kids switch OLED 2 years ago and 230 for Xbox digital
- Khayyam
- Feb 27, 2016
May 27th, 2025 3:10 pm
Tjklovesthisplace wrote: ↑Man video gaming isn't cheap anymore lol I paid 175 for my kids switch OLED 2 years ago and 230 for Xbox digital
175 for a new switch oled 2 years ago?
how?
- Greg83
- Dec 5, 2012
May 27th, 2025 3:18 pm
Khayyam wrote: ↑175 for a new switch oled 2 years ago?
how?
Probably shoppers drug mart points redemption days plus points back.
- BoredAtWork
- Mar 28, 2011
- Toronto
May 27th, 2025 3:55 pm
Tjklovesthisplace wrote: ↑Man video gaming isn't cheap anymore lol I paid 175 for my kids switch OLED 2 years ago and 230 for Xbox digital
A lot of people got it for free or cheaper than you
You overpaid
/s
But seriously most got it from SDM with bonus redemptions
Got a lot of switch games that way too
- muffin4life
- Jun 4, 2012
May 27th, 2025 3:59 pm
Yeah... no way to get Swtich OLED for under $200 without bonus redemption
- ManCaveGamer
- Jun 18, 2012
- Toronto
May 27th, 2025 6:17 pm
BoredAtWork wrote: ↑A lot of people got it for free or cheaper than you
You overpaidSee Also[Walmart] $17/$15 off on Online/App Orders of $75 or more (First 4 orders) - RedFlagDeals.com Forums
/s
But seriously most got it from SDM with bonus redemptions
Got a lot of switch games that way too
I never saw it in stock at a SDM...
muffin4life wrote: ↑Yeah... no way to get Swtich OLED for under $200 without bonus redemption
SDM stopped selling consoles a while ago
- BoredAtWork
- Mar 28, 2011
- Toronto
May 27th, 2025 7:08 pm
ManCaveGamer wrote: ↑I never saw it in stock at a SDM...
SDM stopped selling consoles a while ago
You never saw it but you know it existed right?
It’s not very useful when the measuring contest does not provide all the details…
- clseea
- Nov 21, 2011
May 27th, 2025 7:21 pm
Tjklovesthisplace wrote: ↑Man video gaming isn't cheap anymore lol I paid 175 for my kids switch OLED 2 years ago and 230 for Xbox digital
Not really an apples to apples comparison when you use PC points.
"Man, video gaming isn't cheap anymore. I got it for free as a birthday present". Your data point is skewed.
EI RFD Forum
- redflagdealsguy
- Feb 24, 2018
May 27th, 2025 7:40 pm
ManCaveGamer wrote: ↑I never saw it in stock at a SDM...
SDM stopped selling consoles a while ago
SDM is a mess. Walmart is the rare exception to an underwhelming assortment of Canadian retailers. Canadian Tire is likewise weak.
I aim to be inclusive and considerate of others in my posts. If I fall short of that mark, feel free to let me know in good faith, and where appropriate, I'll edit my posts. Thank you.
- Kr4zee8
- Sep 27, 2023
May 27th, 2025 8:24 pm
Does this come with Bluray drive?
- FiveStarChicken
- May 20, 2025
May 27th, 2025 9:08 pm
It does for extra 99+tax
- Greg83
- Dec 5, 2012
May 27th, 2025 9:13 pm
Kr4zee8 wrote: ↑Does this come with Bluray drive?
Don't think so. "and a disc drive is not included"
https://www.google.com/search?q=PS5+Pro ... s-wiz-serp
Its a bundle priced $100 more at Walmart.
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/PlayStatio ... gIiJ_D_BwE
or separately at Bestbuy
https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/di ... gKyN_D_BwE
Which makes this a better deal from Costco if you're going for the one with disc drive.
https://forums.redflagdeals.com/costco- ... 9-2762741/
- Avocado333
- May 25, 2021
May 27th, 2025 9:32 pm
Hi Sony
Nice try but you won't move much at $889+tax.
- Darko
- Oct 1, 2005
- Toronto
May 27th, 2025 9:35 pm
I’ll get it when gta 6 drops.
XBL: escapade
- thatsavingsguy[OP]
- Jun 26, 2023
May 27th, 2025 9:36 pm
Price has changed to $889
- soymilkslam
- Sep 3, 2017
- Vancouver
May 28th, 2025 12:16 am
I think the price of $959 (ends tomorrow) for the Costco bundle with the disk drive is quite comparable.
Especially considering the 4% cash back and much better return policy. The Walmart price is good, but not 'buy now, think later' good.
If I had the patience to consolidate Walmart gift cards, however, this would be an easy purchase for me.
