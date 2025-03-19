WALTER Werkzeuge Online shop | Buy tools & accessories online. (2025)

Discover now...
Discover now...
Discover now...
🚨 Now or never! 🚨
REMNANT ALARM
Petrol Pressure Washer
€ 399.00
Inverter Generator 1000W
- 53%
€ 179.00
Drill bit set 3 pcs
- 20%
€ 19.90
Power Generator 2600 W
- 54%
€ 229.00
🚨 It pays to be quick!🚨
Radiant heater DEALS
Halogen space heater incl. wheels
- 25%
€ 149.00
Infrared Heater BOLA 2000W
- 22%
€ 139.00
Infrared Heater TORNADO 2000W
- 31%
€ 129.00
Infrared wall heater 2000W
- 33%
€ 59.90
Gas space heater eco with piezo ignition
- 33%
€ 39.90
popular brands
MISTER TOOL
MISTER TOOL has always stood for durability and a top price-performance ratio. It is no coincidence that the tool brand, which has been established since 1994, is now returning to the market with an extended range.
Discover MISTER TOOL!
ROTHENBERGER INDUSTRIAL
High-quality tools for the highest demands - at Rothenberger Industrial you will find everything you need for your next trade project.
Discover Rothenberger Industrial!
NEW RELEASES to our product range!
OUR newcomers
WALTER WERKZEUGE - Die grinder 500W
€ 49.90
1.5 litre Pressure Sprayer
€ 19.90
5 litre Pressure Sprayer
€ 29.90
5pcs. Mini Pliers Set
€ 24.90
WALTER WERKZEUGE - Multifunctional cleaning and polishing device 4V
€ 49.90
WALTER WERKZEUGE - 12V Li-Ion Leaf Blower
€ 39.90
WALTER WERKZEUGE - 20V Li-Ionen 2in1 Akku-Kettensäge mit Schwenkkopf
- 32%
€ 99.90
now in trend
Top-categories
cordless screw drivers
Do you need to drill and screw in wood, stone or metal? WALTER cordless screw drivers are the perfect two-in-one tool!
Discover now...
Hand tools
Whether screwdriver sets, pliers, Allen® or Torx® wrenches - WALTER offers a variety of hand tools for both the hobby craftsman and the do-it-yourselfer.
Discover now...
Workshop cleaner
A workshop vacuum cleaner can be useful in various situations, e.g. cleaning workshop floors or machines, removing chips or extracting grinding dust.
Discover now...
bestseller
40 V Cordless Chain Saw "brushless"
Item No.: 630992
Thanks to the powerful motor and the high-quality saw chain, the WALTER cordless chainsaw 40 delivers precise cutting results.
€ 169.00
Save now...
Roofing torch with Piezo
Item No.: 613071
The WALTER Roofing torch with Piezo is a versatile, high-performance device, ideal for heating, flaming, and welding work as well as for biological weed removal.
€ 54.90
Save now...
our recommendation
- 47%
12 V/24 V vehicle battery charger with starter aid
Item No.: 612357
WALTER Battery charger with starter aid for vehicles with 12 V or 24 V power supply, with four charging current settings and fast charging through charging current boost.
€ 99.90
Save now...
EVERYTHING FOR DIY
BATTERIES
Drilling
Saw blades
WALTER MULTIBRAND REPACKED -NEW SUSTAINABILITY BRAND OF WALTER
TOP MULTIBRAND PRODUCTS
2in1 Angle Grinder and Electric File
- 20%
€ 39.90
High Pressure Drain Cleaner
- 40%
€ 14.90
weed burner with piezo and jumbogas-cartridge
- 25%
€ 29.90
Crowbar Set 4pc.
- 50%
€ 9.90
Angle Grinder 1200W
- 20%
€ 39.90
Tensioning strap set 400kg tensile force
- 30%
€ 34.90
Laser angle level
- 40%
€ 14.90
Inspection Camera
- 16%
€ 49.90
free shipping
Enjoy free shipping* with WALTER.
* from €50/€100 order value (depending on the country of delivery - more information here.)
free return
Risk-free ordering with 14 days right of return and free return shipment.
ORDER UNTIL 11 O'CLOCK
Order by 11 am and your order will be prepared for dispatch on the same working day.
reliability& quality since 1919
For more thana century, WALTER Werkzeuge has specialized in the production and distribution of high-quality tools. Our goal: delivering uncompromising quality at the best possible price. A number of customers from various professions have trusted the company’s tools for years. Because there is one principle we prioritize – and that’s being close to the customer! As a reliable partner with integrity.
Read more...
company WITH Tradition
Production and retail since 1919
Excellent quality
Tested and certified
direct order from manufacturer
Shipment from Austria
Sign-up for the WALTER Newsletter and receive a 10€ voucher!
By clicking on "Submit", I consent until further notice to receive the personalized newsletter from WALTER Werkzeuge Salzburg GmbH so that WALTER Werkzeuge Salzburg GmbH can sende-mails with personalized advertising for products, services, promotions, satisfaction surveys. The consent can be withdrawn at any time with effect for the future, eg by unsubscribe link at the end of each newsletter. The revocation of consent does not affect the legality of the processing of my data until the revocation. Further informationonthe collection and protection ofyour data can be foundin ourdataprotectionpolicy statement.