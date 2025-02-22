Want to strengthen your upper body? 10 strength training exercises you should try (2025)

Doing upper body exercises can help build strength and endurance in your arms, shoulders, back, and core. Here are 10 strength training exercises to stay fit.

Have you ever noticed how your upper body feels weaker? Whether it is lifting heavy objects or performing everyday tasks, weak upper body muscles can make things hard for you. But don’t worry—paying attention to upper body strength training exercises can help turn things around. While there are plenty of exercises to try, focusing on strength training can really make a difference. It builds muscle, boosts endurance, improves posture, and even increases bone density. With consistent training, you may feel stronger and more confident by doing daily activities. Plus, it improves your physique and can even help with weight loss.

Benefits of strength training exercises

Strength training is a form of physical exercise that focuses on building and developing muscle strength and endurance through resistance or weight training exercises. It also improves bone density, improves mood and cognition, and keeps you energetic. Doing strength training exercises for the upper body can target key areas like the shoulders, arms, chest, and back, increasing overall strength. When performed regularly, strength training exercises can help in muscle toning and fat loss.

10 upper body strength training exercises

Here are all the strength training exercises you need to do to build upper body strength and fitness:

1. Overhead press

The overhead press is a great strength training exercise that strengthens your shoulders, arms, and upper chest. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold a dumbbell or barbell at shoulder height.

Press the weight straight up over your head.

Lower it back down to shoulder height.

2. Bicep curl

Bicep curls are simple but effective strength training exercises for building the muscles in your upper arms. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing forward.

Keep your elbows close to your body and slowly curl the weights upward towards your shoulders.

Lower the weights back down with control.

3. Triceps kickback

This movement works on the tricep and helps tone the arms and shoulders. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold a dumbbell in one hand, bend forward with your knees slightly bent, and keep your back flat.

Bend your elbow to a 90-degree angle, then extend your arm behind you.

Return to the starting position and repeat.

4. Bench dips

Bench dips are one of the best strength training exercises that target your triceps, chest, and shoulders. It also helps to build arm strength and improve shoulder stability. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit on a bench and place your hands on the edge beside you.

Slide your hips forward and lower your body by bending your elbows.

Push back up to the starting position using your arms.

5. Resistance band pull apart

This targets your upper back and shoulders, improving posture and strength. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold a resistance band in both hands in front of your chest.

Stretch the band out by pulling your arms to the sides.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Slowly return to the starting position.

6. Deadlift

Although deadlifts primarily target the lower body, this strength training exercise also strengthens the back and upper body muscles, particularly the traps and lats. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell or dumbbell.

Bend at your hips and knees, lowering the weight toward the floor while keeping your back straight.

Return to the starting position and repeat.

7. Pull-ups

Pull-ups are one of the most effective upper-body exercises, focusing on the back and arms. Here’s how to perform it:

You may also like Muscle training exercises for beginners Watch Video See Also The Best Arm Workout for Beginners: Start Growing Today | BOXROX Bench press exercise goes wrong in viral video: 7 common mistakes to avoid Read Article

Grab a pull-up bar with your palms facing away from you and your arms slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Hang with your arms fully extended.

Pull your body up until your chin is above the bar.

Lower yourself back down slowly.

8. Plank raise

This exercise engages your core while also improving your shoulder stability and strength. Here’s how to perform it:

Start in a forearm plank position, keeping your body straight from head to toe.

Lift one arm off the floor and extend it in front of you, hold it for a moment, and then return it to the ground.

Repeat with the other arm.

9. Bent arm lateral raises

This is one of the great strength training exercises for strengthening shoulder muscles and core. Here’s how to perform it:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with elbows bent at 90 degrees.

Raise your arms to the sides until they are parallel to the ground.

Lower your arms back down slowly.

10. Kettlebell swings

Kettlebell swings are a dynamic exercise that works the entire upper body, including the shoulders, back, and arms. Here’s how to perform it:

Start by holding a kettlebell with both hands, standing with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Swing the kettlebell back between your legs.

And then, swing it forward to shoulder height using your hips.

Return the kettlebell back down and repeat.

Who should avoid strength training?

While strength training is beneficial for those who are looking to build muscles, lose weight, and strengthen their bodies, it is not suitable for everyone. Here’s who should be cautious:

Take a Poll Take a Poll

Those who have high blood pressure or hypertension.

Those who are experiencing chest pain or other symptoms of a heart attack.

Those who have any injury, including muscle strain or joint injury.

Light weights and controlled movements are best for children but do not let your child strength train alone.

People over 50 should be more careful while performing strength training.

So, make sure you perform these strength training exercises daily but be cautious!

Related FAQs Can upper body strength training help with weight loss? Yes, upper body strength training can help in weight loss by increasing muscle mass, which boosts your metabolism. Combined with a healthy diet and cardio exercise, it can contribute to overall fat loss. Do I need heavy weights for upper body strength training? No, you do not need heavy weights to see results. Starting with lighter weights and focusing on proper form is key. As your strength improves, you can gradually increase the weight or resistance for more challenges.