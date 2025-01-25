Warcraft Ii: Beyond The Dark Portal Theme Song Download (2025)

"I'm a Medieval Man" is a bonus song on the Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal soundtrack that can be played at any time during a game by entering the ...

"I'm a Medieval Man" is a bonus song on the Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal soundtrack that can be played at any time during a game by entering the cheat code "disco". The vocals, performed by Bill Roper, mostly consist of remixed sound bites from Warcraft: Orcs & Humans. It is a parody of the song "Mechanical Man" from the RTS game Command & Conquer.