Warmer trend in New Mexico ahead of cooler air (2025)

Warmer trend continues ahead of cooler air Calmer conditions ahead of increasing wind later this week

WELL, LET’S GET A LIVE LOOK OUTSIDE NOW. CALMER CONDITIONS BEFORE THE NEXT WINDS ARRIVE. HERE’S CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOE DIAZ. OH, YEAH. LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT CONDITIONS OUTSIDE. A PRETTY PLEASANT START TO THE WORKWEEK. 72 DEGREES IN RIO RANCHO RIGHT NOW. 75, IN FARMINGTON. YOU DO SEE A RIO RUIDOSO SUNSHINE ACROSS THE AREA. AND THE SAME OVER HERE IN ALBUQUERQUE WITH TEMPERATURES ABOVE AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. WE’RE STILL IN THE MID 70S HERE IN THE ALBUQUERQUE AREA. WINDS ARE ON THE LIGHT SIDE, AT LEAST FOR US, SO IT WILL BE BREEZY AT TIMES FOR THIS EVENING. BUT THE REALLY NICE TO GET OUTSIDE IF YOU DON’T MIND. A LITTLE BIT OF A BREEZE IS GOING TO BE FAR WORSE TOMORROW AND FAR WORSE THE FOLLOWING DAY. AS FAR AS THOSE AFTERNOON WINDS ARE CONCERNED. AS WE LOOK, WE DID HAVE A FEW EVAPORATING SHOWERS ACROSS PARTS OF NEW MEXICO FROM A WEAK WEATHER SYSTEM TRACKING ACROSS THE AREA. AS WE LOOK AT CONDITIONS ACROSS THE WESTERN US, 60S AND 70S FROM THE NORTHERN PLAINS AND DOWN TO THE 80S AND 90S, FROM LAS VEGAS ON INTO PHOENIX. NOW, THIS WEST COAST STORM SYSTEM WILL BE DRAWING CLOSER TO US. NOW THE MOISTURE AGAIN IS GOING TO BE MORE TO THE NORTH OF US, WHERE WE’RE GOING TO GET MORE OF THE WIND IMPACT AND THE BLOWING DUST IMPACT AND THE HIGH FIRE THREAT THERE. YOU SEE, TOMORROW AFTERNOON AROUND 3:00, THE MOISTURE STARTING TO FEED IN, WE’LL TAKE IT ON INTO THURSDAY. AND WE ACTUALLY HAVE SOME SNOW THROUGHOUT THE CENTRAL ROCKIES AND STRONG WINDS TO THE SOUTH. SO MUCH SO THAT HIGH WIND WATCHES ARE IN EFFECT FOR GUSTS OVER 60 MILES AN HOUR FROM TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES RIGHT ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN INTO NORTHEASTERN PARTS OF NEW MEXICO. THAT’S IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY. AND OF COURSE, IT’S GOING TO BE VOLATILE WITH THE DRY WINDS. SO IF A FIRE GOT GOING, IT COULD INDEED QUICKLY SPREAD ACROSS THE AREA. HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST GUSTS AT 7:00 IN THE MORNING ON THURSDAY ALREADY COMING UP ACROSS THE EASTERN SLOPES OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN. OH YEAH. AND THEN AS WE GET INTO IT, WE’RE GOING TO HAVE GUSTS OVER 50, 60 MILES AN HOUR THROUGHOUT MUCH OF NEW MEXICO. IT’S GOING TO BE ANOTHER ONE OF THOSE ROUGH DAYS TO BE OUTSIDE. YOU’RE GOING TO WANT TO STAY INSIDE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. AN