Warning: These Liquid Eyeliners Will Cause Compliments (2025)

Whether you’re after a razor-sharp cat eye, a barely-there flick, or something bold and graphic, the best liquid eyeliners can help you get the job done—without smudging, skipping, or fading halfway through the day. This type of eyeliner is perfect for anyone who loves a crisp, defined look and wants their eye makeup to stay put, no matter what the day (or night) brings. It can be a go-to for minimalists who want to elevate their look with one neat stroke, and is just as beloved by makeup fans who lean more towards a dramatic style.

While liquid liner has a reputation for being tricky to master compared to gel eyeliners and kajal-based eyeliner pencils, the latest formulas and applicators are more user-friendly than ever, offering smooth glide, intense pigment, and crazy staying power. “Once you get the hang of how to apply, it can be quite easy to use,” says Kate Johnson, a makeup artist in Chicago, IL. From long-lasting formulas to felt pens that behave almost like calligraphy markers, there’s an option for every skill level, eye shape, and makeup mood.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the very best, editor-tested liquid eyeliners for precise lines, bold color, and all-day wear. Whether you're a liquid liner loyalist or just learning the ropes, there's something here for you.

Best Overall: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner $24 Amazon $24 Nordstrom $24 Dermstore Deanna Pai applying the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Deanna Pai

Why we love it: As a Best of Beauty Award Winner, Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner met all of our (extremely high) expectations. The ultra-precise felt tip makes it easy to create everything from barely there definition to bold, dramatic wings. One swipe delivers rich, opaque color and the waterproof, smudge-proof, cry-proof formula stays exactly where you put it. When they said “Stay All Day,” they meant it. “This says it in the name and is likely the most famous liner—it’s not going anywhere,” says Johnson. “It has a thicker tip than other liquid liners, so you’ll want to move a little faster. I consider this one for someone already comfortable applying liner.”

Deanna Pai before applying the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Deanna Pai Deanna Pai after applying the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner Deanna Pai

Tester feedback from contributing commerce editor Deanna Pai “Nothing makes me feel more put-together than a swipe of this liquid liner. I like that the applicator pen is firm at the base and more flexible at the tip, which I find gives me the most control when I'm applying it. Best of all, once it's on, it's ON. I usually struggle with liquid formulas smearing or smudging during the day, and this is the one pen that doesn't do it—even in the dead of summer.” Shades and who should try it 11; everyone, especially those with watery eyes

Best for Precise Lines: Chanel Le Liner de Chanel Liquid Eyeliner

Why we love it: Chanel Le Liner de Chanel may come in just three shades, but each one is richly pigmented and delivers bold, opaque color in a single flick. The latex-based, long-wearing formula glides on effortlessly, sets quickly to a satin finish, and stays in place for hours without smudging, flaking, or fading. The flexible brush-tip applicator makes it easy to create everything from ultra-fine lines to dramatic strokes, allowing you to tailor your look with precision.

Sarah Hoffmann before applying the Chanel Le Liner de Chanel Liquid Eyeliner Sarah Hoffmann Sarah Hoffmann after applying the Chanel Le Liner de Chanel Liquid Eyeliner Sarah Hoffmann

Tester feedback from commerce producer Sarah Hoffmann "My days of thick, forgiving winged eyeliner are long behind me, so I'm all about precision and control with my liner formulas these days. Chanel's Le Liner de Chanel has a fine tip applicator that's quite stiff compared to others I've tried, which I find to be ideal for keeping my lines tight and clean. The formula is definitely a liquid but not so loose that it's runny and stressful—I love dragging my fingertip along the outer wing to slightly soften the tip—and this eyeliner has just enough viscosity that I can safely manipulate the wing with my fingers without fear that I'm going to end up with inky fingerprints all over my face. You can do a lot with this eyeliner which really helps justify the price tag, IMO.” Shades and who should try it 3; people who want a precise liner look or winged liner

Best Waterproof: Sisley Paris Ligne Noire Eyeliner

Sisley-Paris Ligne Noire Eyeliner $83 Nordstrom $83 Dermstore $83 Bluemercury Lexi Herrick applying the Sisley Paris Ligne Noire Eyeliner Lexi Herrick

Why we love it: Finally, a long-wearing liquid liner that won’t dry out your lashes in the process. Sisley Paris Ligne Noire Eyeliner delivers intense, jet-black pigment in a single, precise stroke and goes the extra mile with lash-care benefits built in. The waterproof formula is infused with a vitamin peptide complex that helps fortify lashes, reduce fallout, and promote a fuller, longer appearance over time. The soft yet precise felt-tip glides on smoothly, dries quickly, and stays in place without smudging or flaking. Brownie points: This black eyeliner is ophthalmologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Lexi Herrick before applying the Sisley Paris Ligne Noire Eyeliner Lexi Herrick Lexi Herrick after applying the Sisley Paris Ligne Noire Eyeliner Lexi Herrick

Tester feedback from audience development director Lexi Herrick "This is an excellent liquid eyeliner, with a fine but firm felt tip that allows for precise application and control. It's virtually smudge-proof, which is excellent for a chronic eye-rubber like myself who needs an eyeliner that cements to my skin for the full day. Big fan!" Shades and who should try it 1; everyone, especially those who need all-day wear

Best for Cat Eyes: Half Magic Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner

Half Magic Magic Flik Eyeliner $23 Ulta Beauty $23 Half Magic Nicola Dall'Asen applying the Half Magic Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner Nicola Dall'Asen

Why we love it: If Euphoria’s makeup looks had you mesmerized, meet the liner that made them possible: Half Magic’s Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner, created by the show’s legendary makeup artist Donni Davy. This TikTok-viral pen features a one-of-a-kind paddle-shaped tip that lets you effortlessly switch between razor-thin lines and bold graphic wings, just by changing your grip. Use the thin, curved edge of the tip for precision, then flip it to the thicker, flat side when you need more coverage, such as filling in your wing or creating a bold, graphic look. The ultra-black formula is waterproof, smudge-resistant, and lasts up to 12 hours without flaking.

Nicola Dall'Asen before applying the Half Magic Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner Nicola Dall'Asen Dall'Asen after applying the Half Magic Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner Nicola Dall'Asen

Tester feedback from senior news editor Nicola Dall'Asen “Even a cat eye veteran like myself needs some help when it comes to drawing straight lines with liquid eyeliner, and that's what Magic Flik provides in a way that no other eyeliner does. With its wide, flat applicator tip, this eyeliner works like a fancy calligraphy pen, delivering smooth strokes with high-impact color.” Shades and who should try it 1; anyone who experiments with their eyeliner look

Best Drugstore: NYX Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $10 Amazon $10 Ulta Beauty Sarah Han applying the NYX Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Sarah Han

Why we love it: Precision, pigment, and playful shades for under $10? It exists with NYX Epic Ink Liner, which delivers results without the hefty price tag. The flexible brush tip gives you total control, whether you’re drawing razor-sharp lines or bold, dramatic wings. The waterproof, smudge-resistant formula glides on smoothly, dries quickly, and lasts all day. It comes in both matte and glitter finishes, including fun pops of color like electric blue and pastel pink, to create any eye look. “It has a bit of a thicker tip, comes in so many colors to choose from, and you simply can't beat the great price point,” says Johnson. No wonder it’s a drugstore favorite and an Allure Best of Beauty Award winner.

Sarah Han before applying the NYX Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Sarah Han Sarah Han after applying the NYX Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Sarah Han

Tester feedback from commerce editor Sarah Han “This has been a staple since my college days—it's affordable, super pigmented, easy-gliding as heck, and the felt tip is equal parts flexible and precise. While I prefer gel liners these days, I recently picked up Epic Ink in two browns and a shimmery pink—I'm so here for these color expansions —and have fallen back in love. This formula lasts all day and sets really quickly but I find that I can use my nails to quickly fix any out-of-line mistakes or sharpen the lines my wings at the very end.” Shades and who should try it 15; people who love a variety of colors and finishes

Best for Sensitive Eyes: Ilia Clean Line Liquid Liner

Ilia Clean Line Liquid Liner $28 Amazon $28 Nordstrom $28 Credo Beauty Herrick applying the Ilia Clean Line Liquid Liner Lexi Herrick

Why we love it: If your sensitive eyes get angry at even the slightest tug, Ilia Clean Line Liquid Liner is your new go-to. The ultra-fine felt tip glides on effortlessly, allowing you to create everything from a precise, lash-hugging line to a bold wing, without skipping or pulling. “It swaps carbon black—a common irritant—for charcoal powder, making it a gentler option for sensitive eyes,” Fatima Fahs, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Michigan, previously told Allure. Even with its water-resistant hold, the silky texture prevents it from feeling dry or being tough to remove.

Herrick before applying the Ilia Clean Line Liquid Liner Herrick after applying the Ilia Clean Line Liquid Liner Lexi Herrick

Tester feedback from Herrick “Ilia's liquid eyeliner is perfect for control and precision when applying a light liquid eyeliner. I love the thinness of applicator pen and the lasting cat eye it provides throughout the day. It doesn't run or smudge, and pairs perfectly with Ilia's Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara." Shades and who should try it 1; everyone, especially those with sensitive or watery eyes

Best for Beginners: Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner

Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner $32 Lisa Eldridge Jesa Marie Calaor applying the Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner Jesa Marie Calaor

Why we love it: If you’ve ever swooned over makeup artist Lisa Eldridge’s signature “kitten eye” (a.k.a.. the softer, more wearable cousin of the classic cat eye), you’re going to love her Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner. This Best of Beauty Award winner features an ultra-fine, flexible felt tip that makes it super easy to create everything from delicate flicks to bold, dramatic lines. The pure-black pigment is intense, the formula glides on like butter, and it sets quickly to stay smudge-proof and water-resistant for up to 24 hours.

Tester feedback from senior editor Jesa Marie Calaor "My signature cat eye is created using this inky, long-lasting black pen. It never skips, and its fine point makes it easy to effect a sharp wing." Shades and who should try it 1; people who want controlled, high pigment

Other great liquid eyeliners

If you love luxurious formulas and sharp, controlled lines , try the Tom Ford Eye Defining Pen. It has a dual-ended design with two different tip sizes, making it a favorite for both detail work—like sharp wings—and bold flicks.

Into bright, punchy colors? Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner Pen delivers a full rainbow of matte and shimmer shades with a precision tip perfect for creative looks. "My test reveals that bleeding, dry time, and transfer are not of any concern with this formula... each color dries down immediately and doesn't budge until met with an oil or balm cleanser," says Dall'Asen.

Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner Pen delivers a full rainbow of matte and shimmer shades with a precision tip perfect for creative looks. “My test reveals that bleeding, dry time, and transfer are not of any concern with this formula... each color dries down immediately and doesn't budge until met with an oil or balm cleanser,” says Dall’Asen. And if you have monolids or are new to liquid liners, Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is a forgiving pick. It glides on like a calligraphy pen, thanks to a brush tip developed with Japanese art pen makers. The result? Smooth application, crisp lines, and all-day wear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Liquid eyeliner offers unmatched precision and staying power—once you get the hang of it. “I love liquid more than pencil each time,” says Johnson. “When dragging a pencil across your lid, you’re likely to get uneven lines, and pulling on the skin can create little wrinkles.” Liquid liners, especially those with a structured felt tip, allow for clean, crisp lines and are easier to control than softer brushes. Plus, because the formula is thinner, it often lasts longer and won’t peel off like thicker products can.

That said, liquid liner has a learning curve. “With a liquid liner, you need to keep your eyes closed at least partially until it dries to keep it from transferring to the lid,” says Johnson. Some formulas also dry quickly, so you have to work fast and with a steady hand. They’re also not ideal if you want to tightline your eyes, since applying liquid eyeliner to the waterline can irritate the eyes. (We prefer gel liners for that.)

How do you keep liquid eyeliner from smudging?

To prevent liquid eyeliner from smudging, start with a clean, oil-free eyelid. An eye primer, concealer, or a light dusting of translucent powder can help absorb excess moisture and create a smooth base. (Save mascara and eyeshadow for afterwards.)