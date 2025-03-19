Warren Buffett (110+ Sourced Quotes) - Lib Quotes (2025)

111 Sourced Quotes
Long ago, Ben Graham taught me that Price is what you pay; value is what you get. Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.
Warren Buffett
It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.
Warren Buffett
Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks.
Warren Buffett
We've long felt that the only value of stock forecasters is to make fortune tellers look good. Even now, Charlie and I continue to believe that short-term market forecasts are poison and should be kept locked up in a safe place, away from children and also from grown-ups who behave in the market like children.
Warren Buffett
It's only when the tide goes out that you learn who's been swimming naked.
Warren Buffett
We intend to continue our practice of working only with people whom we like and admire. This policy not only maximizes our chances for good results, it also ensures us an extraordinarily good time.
Warren Buffett
If I was running $1 million today, or $10 million for that matter, I'd be fully invested. Anyone who says that size does not hurt investment performance is selling. The highest rates of return I've ever achieved were in the 1950s. I killed the Dow. You ought to see the numbers. But I was investing peanuts then. It's a huge structural advantage not to have a lot of money. I think I could make you 50% a year on $1 million. No, I know I could. I guarantee that.
Warren Buffett
In fact, when we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.
Warren Buffett
The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.
Warren Buffett
Our stay-put behavior reflects our view that the stock market serves as a relocation center at which money is moved from the active to the patient.
Warren Buffett
I make no attempt to forecast the general market — my efforts are devoted to finding undervalued securities. However, I do believe that widespread public belief in the Inevitability of profits from investments in stocks will lead to eventual trouble. Should this occur, prices, but not intrinsic values in my opinion, of even undervalued securities can be expected to be substantially affected.
Warren Buffett
We don't get paid for activity, just for being right. As to how long we'll wait, we'll wait indefinitely.
Warren Buffett
I've reluctantly discarded the notion of my continuing to manage the portfolio after my death — abandoning my hope to give new meaning to the term "thinking outside the box."
Warren Buffett
Instead, we try to apply Aesop's 2,600-year-old equation to opportunities in which we have reasonable confidence as to how many birds are in the bush and when they will emerge (a formulation that my grandsons would probably update to "A girl in a convertible is worth five in the phonebook.").
Warren Buffett
You want to be greedy when others are fearful. You want to be fearful when others are greedy. It's that simple. … They're pretty fearful. In fact, in my adult lifetime, I don't think I've ever seen people as fearful economically as they are right now.
Warren Buffett
Investors making purchases in an overheated market need to recognize that it may often take an extended period for the value of even an outstanding company to catch up with the price they paid.
Warren Buffett
If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes. Put together a portfolio of companies whose aggregate earnings march upward over the years, and so also will the portfolio's market value.
Warren Buffett
If you understood a business perfectly and the future of the business, you would need very little in the way of a margin of safety. So, the more vulnerable the business is, assuming you still want to invest in it, the larger margin of safety you'd need. If you're driving a truck across a bridge that says it holds 10,000 pounds and you've got a 9,800 pound vehicle, if the bridge is 6 inches above the crevice it covers, you may feel okay, but if it's over the Grand Canyon, you may feel you want a little larger margin of safety...
Warren Buffett
It's class warfare. My class is winning, but they shouldn't be.
Warren Buffett
We never want to count on the kindness of strangers in order to meet tomorrow's obligations. When forced to choose, I will not trade even a night's sleep for the chance of extra profits.
Warren Buffett
The line separating investment and speculation, which is never bright and clear, becomes blurred still further when most market participants have recently enjoyed triumphs. Nothing sedates rationality like large doses of effortless money. After a heady experience of that kind, normally sensible people drift into behavior akin to that of Cinderella at the ball.
Warren Buffett
The strategy we've adopted precludes our following standard diversification dogma. Many pundits would therefore say the strategy must be riskier than that employed by more conventional investors. We disagree. We believe that a policy of portfolio concentration may well decrease risk if it raises, as it should, both the intensity with which an investor thinks about a business and the comfort-level he must feel with its economic characteristics before buying into it. In stating this opinion, we define risk, using dictionary terms, as "the possibility of loss or injury."
Warren Buffett
Wall Street is the only place that people ride to work in a Rolls Royce to get advice from those who take the subway.
Warren Buffett
Over the years, Charlie [Munger, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman] and I have observed many accounting-based frauds of staggering size. Few of the perpetrators have been punished; many have not even been censured. It has been far safer to steal large sums with pen than small sums with a gun.
Warren Buffett
But now for the final exam: If you expect to be a net saver during the next five years, should you hope for a higher or lower stock market during that period? Many investors get this one wrong. Even though they are going to be net buyers of stocks for many years to come, they are elated when stock prices rise and depressed when they fall. In effect, they rejoice because prices have risen for the "hamburgers" they will soon be buying. This reaction makes no sense. Only those who will be sellers of equities in the near future should be happy at seeing stocks rise. Prospective purchasers should much prefer sinking prices.
Warren Buffett
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
Quote of the day
Or ever the knightly years were gone With the old world to the grave, I was a King in Babylon And you were a Christian Slave.
William Ernest Henley
Warren Buffett
Born: August 30, 1930 (age 94)
Bio: Warren Edward Buffett is an American business magnate, investor and philanthropist. He is the most successful investor in the world.
Known for:
- Thoughts of Chairman Buffett (1998)
Most used words:
- business
- market
- people
- time
- years
- prices
- buy
- money
- investors
- investment
- stock
- bridge
- fearful
- investing
- company
Warren Buffett Quotes
Warren Buffett Short Quotes
Quotes about Warren Buffett
American Businessman Quotes
Businessman Quotes
20th-century Businessman Quotes
Related Authors
Bill Gates
American Businessman
Carlos Slim Helú
Mexican Philanthropist
Mark Zuckerberg
American Businessman
Family
Peter Buffett
Son
Featured Authors
Lists
Predictions that didn't happen
If it's on the Internet it must be true
Remarkable Last Words (or Near-Last Words)
Picture Quotes
Confucius
Philip James Bailey
Eleanor Roosevelt
Letitia Elizabeth Landon
Popular Topics
- life
- love
- nature
- time
- god
- power
- human
- mind
- work
- art
- heart
- thought
- men
- day