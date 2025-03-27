Warren Buffett Quotes (Author of The Essays of Warren Buffett ) (2025)

Showing 1-30 of 336
“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: business
“Honesty is a very expensive gift, Don't expect it from cheap people.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: honesty
“Somebody once said that in looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence, and energy. And if you don’t have the first, the other two will kill you. You think about it; it’s true. If you hire somebody without [integrity], you really want them to be dumb and lazy.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: employees, integrity, morality
“I insist on a lot of time being spent, almost every day, to just sit and think. That is very uncommon in American business. I read and think. So I do more reading and thinking, and make less impulse decisions than most people in business. I do it because I like this kind of life.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: business, habits, hare, inspirational-life, reading, think, thinking, tortoise, warren-buffet
“Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: planning
“Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful”
― Warren Buffett
tags: fear, greed, investment-advice
“If you’re in the luckiest one per cent of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99 per cent.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: charity, finance, helping-others, inspiration, noblesse-oblige, success
“The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: advice-for-daily-living, financial-advice
“Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing”
― Warren Buffett
tags: education, risk
“The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: assertiveness, discernment, mission, purpose
“No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.”
― Warren Buffett
“There comes a time when you ought to start doing what you want. Take a job that you love. You will jump out of bed in the morning. I think you are out of your mind if you keep taking jobs that you don't like because you think it will look good on your resume. Isn't that a little like saving up sex for your old age?”
― Warren Buffett
“Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks.”
― Warren Buffet
tags: boats, warren-buffet
“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minuted to ruin it. If you think about that you'll do things differently.”
― Warren Buffett
“There’s class warfare, all right, but it’s my class, the rich class, that’s making war, and we’re winning.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: class-struggle, class-warfare, economics, economics-greed, economics-money, inequality, occupy-wall-street, politics, poor, rich, the-one-percent
“Rule No. 1 : Never lose money. Rule No. 2 : Never forget Rule No. 1.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: finance, money
“It’s better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you’ll drift in that direction.”
― Warren Buffett
“There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult. ”
― Warren Buffett
tags: warren-buffet
“When I was sixteen, I had just two things on my mind - girls and cars. I wasn't very good with girls. So I thought about cars. I thought about girls, too, but I had more luck with cars.
Let's say that when I turned sixteen, a genie had appeared to me. And that genie said, 'Warren, I'm going to give you the car of your choice. It'll be here tomorrow morning with a big bow tied on it. Brand-new. And it's all yours.'
Having heard all the genie stories, I would say, 'What's the catch?' And the genie would answer, 'There's only one catch. This is the last car you're ever going to ge tin your life. So it's got to last a lifetime.'
If that had happened, I would have picked out that car. But, can you imagine, knowing it had to last a lifetime, what I would do with it?
I would read the manual about five times. I would always keep it garaged. If there was the least little dent or scratch, I'd have it fixed right away because I wouldn't want it rusting. I would baby that car, because it would have to last a lifetime.
That's exactly the position you are in concerning your mind and body. You only get one mind and one body. And it's got to last a lifetime. Now, it's very easy to let them ride for many years. But if you don't take care of that mind and that body, they'll be a wreck forty years later, just life the car would be.
It's what you do right now, today, that determines how your mind and body will operate ten, twenty, and thirty years from now.”
― Warren Buffett
“You only have to do a very few things right in your life so long as you don't do too many things wrong.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: focus, success
“You never know who's swimming naked until the tide goes out.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: financial
“You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.”
― Warren Buffett
“Never ask a barber if you need a haircut.”
― Warren Buffett
“In the world of business, the people who are most successful are those who are doing what they love.”
― Warren Buffet
“When you combine ignorance and leverage, you get some pretty interesting results.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: ignorance, leverage, warren-buffet
“What the wise do in the beginning, fools do in the end.”
― Warren Buffett
“I always knew I was going to be rich. I don't think I ever doubted it for a minute. ”
― Warren Buffett
tags: doubt, rich, warren-buffett
“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field –- not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: investing, warren-buffett
“I learned to go into business only with people whom I like, trust, and admire.”
― Warren Buffet
“It's nice to have a lot of money, but you know, you don't want to keep it around forever. I prefer buying things. Otherwise, it's a little like saving sex for your old age.”
― Warren Buffett
tags: humor, investing
