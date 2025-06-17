Warts: When to See a Dermatologist and Treatment Options (2025)

Warts are one of the most common skin conditions, affecting people of all ages. According to Dr. Amreen Sitabkhan of U.S. Dermatology Partners Carrollton, “These small, typically harmless, growths are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), and while many warts go away on their own, others persist, cause discomfort, and spread. Knowing when to seek professional help is crucial to avoid complications and ensure effective removal.” In this blog, Dr. Sitabkhan guides you through everything you need to know about warts, including their types, treatment options, and when to consult a dermatologist about wart treatment.

What Are Warts?

So, what are warts? Dr. Sitabkhan says, “They are small, rough-textured skin growths caused by an HPV infection. Specifically, HPV enters the skin through small cuts or abrasions, triggering rapid skin cell growth that triggers wart formation. Warts appear anywhere on the body and are contagious, spreading through direct contact or touching shared items like towels, clothes, floors, or grooming tools. While most warts are benign, they can be unsightly, uncomfortable, or even painful, depending on their location. Understanding the different types of warts helps you recognize when they require professional evaluation.”

Types of Warts

While many people think all warts are the same, there are a variety of different types of warts with unique symptoms and causes, including:

Common Warts

Appearance – rough, dome-shaped growths that are often gray or flesh-colored.

Location – commonly found on the hands, knees, or elbows.

Symptoms – usually painless but can be bothersome if they catch on clothing or jewelry.

Plantar Warts

Appearance – flat, thickened skin with a hard center, often resembling a callus.

Location – soles of the feet.

Symptoms – can cause significant discomfort or pain, particularly when walking or standing.

Flat Warts

Appearance – small, smooth, flat-topped growths that may be slightly raised from skin’s surface.

Location – often found on the face, arms, or legs.

Symptoms – typically painless. May develop in clusters, making them more noticeable.

Filiform Warts

Appearance – thin, thread-like projections that grow outward.

Location – near the mouth, nose, or eyes.

Symptoms – can be irritating and affect sensitive areas of skin on the face.

Periungual Warts

Appearance – irregular, rough growths around the fingernails or toenails.

Location – around nail beds.

Symptoms – may disrupt nail growth and become painful if left untreated.

Can Warts Go Away on Their Own?

While it’s possible for warts to resolve without treatment, this process can take months or even years. This is most common in children and individuals with a robust immune system. Older adults and those with weakened immune systems are significantly less likely to experience warts that resolve on their own. Persistent, painful, or spreading warts often require medical attention. Several factors that influence whether a wart will go away on its own, including:

Age – warts are more likely to persist in adults than in children.

– warts are more likely to persist in adults than in children. Immune system health – a strong immune system can often fight off the virus over time.

– a strong immune system can often fight off the virus over time. Type of wart – certain types, like plantar or periungual warts, are more stubborn and less likely to resolve without intervention.

When to See a Dermatologist for Warts

While many warts are harmless and can be treated at home, there are certain situations where seeing a dermatologist is essential. Here are four key reasons to schedule a consultation with a dermatologist when warts develop:

Accurate diagnosis – not all skin growths are warts. Conditions like skin tags, calluses, and even skin cancer may mimic the appearance of warts. A dermatologist can provide an accurate diagnosis, ensuring you receive the right treatment for your condition.

– not all skin growths are warts. Conditions like skin tags, calluses, and even skin cancer may mimic the appearance of warts. A dermatologist can provide an accurate diagnosis, ensuring you receive the right treatment for your condition. Persistent or painful warts – if a wart doesn’t go away after several months or causes significant discomfort, it’s time to seek professional help. For instance, plantar warts may make walking and other daily activities painful, requiring specialized care to alleviate symptoms.

– if a wart doesn’t go away after several months or causes significant discomfort, it’s time to seek professional help. For instance, plantar warts may make walking and other daily activities painful, requiring specialized care to alleviate symptoms. Warts in sensitive areas – warts located near the eyes, mouth, or genitals are more challenging to treat and pose a higher risk of complications. Dermatologists have the expertise to safely remove warts from these delicate areas without causing harm.

– warts located near the eyes, mouth, or genitals are more challenging to treat and pose a higher risk of complications. Dermatologists have the expertise to safely remove warts from these delicate areas without causing harm. Multiple warts or clusters – when warts appear in clusters or spread to multiple areas, they may indicate a significant infection that needs medical intervention. A dermatologist may recommend treatments to stop the spread and clear the warts.

How a Dermatologist Can Help

According to Dr. Sitabkhan, “Dermatologists offer a range of safe and effective treatments for warts, and they tailor these treatments to the patient’s needs. Each treatment has its benefits and potential concerns that your dermatologist will discuss with you to determine the best course of action.” Here’s an overview of the most common wart removal treatment options:

Cryotherapy – this removal procedure involves freezing the wart with liquid nitrogen, causing the wart to blister and fall off. It’s a quick, minimally invasive option suitable for many types of warts.

– this removal procedure involves freezing the wart with liquid nitrogen, causing the wart to blister and fall off. It’s a quick, minimally invasive option suitable for many types of warts. Cantharidin – a chemical compound applied directly to the wart. It causes the skin under the wart to blister, lifting the wart from the skin. Results are often visible within 24 hours.

– a chemical compound applied directly to the wart. It causes the skin under the wart to blister, lifting the wart from the skin. Results are often visible within 24 hours. Electrosurgery and curettage – electro surgery uses an electric current to burn off warts. Curettage requires the dermatologist to scrape the wart from the skin using a specialized tool. These techniques are often used together for stubborn warts.

– electro surgery uses an electric current to burn off warts. Curettage requires the dermatologist to scrape the wart from the skin using a specialized tool. These techniques are often used together for stubborn warts. Surgical excision – this option involves surgically cutting out the wart. This method is typically reserved for warts that haven’t responded to other treatments or are located in sensitive areas.

– this option involves surgically cutting out the wart. This method is typically reserved for warts that haven’t responded to other treatments or are located in sensitive areas. Laser treatments or chemical peels – for severe or resistant warts, dermatologists may use laser therapy to target the wart’s blood supply or chemical peels to remove layers of infected skin gradually.

