Watch Arsenal training before Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid (2025)

Ben Ramsdale, Holly Bacon & Princewill Ahante. Edited by Murray Burnell.
Saka news conference: What you might've missed

Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
Bukayo Saka also faced the media this afternoon. Here's what you might have missed:
Arteta news conference: Highlights

Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
Mikel Arteta held his pre-Real Madrid news conference earlier this afternoon. The Gunners boss had plenty to say and you can scroll down this page for the quotes in full. Here are some of the highlights:
That's the last we'll see of Arsenal before they are stepping onto the pitch at the Emirates tomorrow night to take on Real Madrid.
Excited? Nervous? Hopeful?
All of the above, Arsenal fans?
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
Good to know that - at whatever level of football - push-ups is always a punishment for losing in any drill.
Berta watches onpublished at 15:32 British Summer Time 7 April
Alex Howell
BBC football news reporter at Arsenal's training ground
The new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is here and watching training.
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
One thing to note here is that the mood looks absolutely great. Everyone looks to be enjoying themselves and who is surprised with a game like tomorrow's on the horizon?
The camera is focused on Mikel Arteta who is the latest with a big smile on his face.
Arsenal train before Madrid tiepublished at 15:28 British Summer Time 7 April
15:28 BST 7 April
Alex Howell
BBC football news reporter at Arsenal's training ground
The Arsenal team are out training ahead of the quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.
Ben White is there after he continues to build up his fitness following injury.
There is also 15-year-old Max Dowman in the session. He’s trained with the first team this season.
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
We did ponder what might be coming out of that speaker today. A bit of Florence & The Machine, I like it.
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
The players are gathered round in one big huddle now. After some laughing and joking the mood looks serious before they get the session underway.
Mikel Arteta is out there and part of the huddle.
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
We have our first real signs of movement on the training pitch. The camera is panning back and forth as players begin to arrive.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is the latest to emerge into the sunshine.
Will Arteta get the tunes on?published at 15:16 British Summer Time 7 April
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
I wonder if Mikel Arteta will have any tunes blasting out of the speaker today? I can spot something on the grass which looks very much like a speaker to me.
Music has been part of many open training sessions this year for the Gunners.
Arteta has said previously it's to 'build the energy' and 'change certain purposes' they want in the training session.
Watch Arsenal trainingpublished at 15:07 British Summer Time 7 April
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
A reminder that we've got access to Arsenal's training session before tomorrow night's quarter-final first leg and we're streaming it for you live.
Mikel Arteta and his side are due out any minute now in the glaring London sunshine.
Click 'watch live' at the top of the page to tune in.
Arsenal's route to the finalpublished at 15:00 British Summer Time 7 April
15:00 BST 7 April
If the Gunners do manage to overcome Real Madrid, they will face either Aston Villa or Paris St. Germain in the semi-finals.
They could meet either Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich or Inter Milan in the final.
By the way, this year's final takes place at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
Madrid game is crucial, because if we can get past them, there is a real possibility of winning the CL. Fail, and the season will sizzle out fast. It's a minor miracle we've done as well as we have this campaign, given some unlucky injuries and some bizarre decisions against us. But this will definitely go down as a big missed opportunity in the PL especially if we end up trophyless at the end of it all.
(Barry, Bermondsey)
'The break was good for me mentally'published at 14:52 British Summer Time 7 April
14:52 BST 7 April
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka believes the break out through injury has ultimately been a good thing for him.
After an initial challenging period which saw the extent of the injury revealed to him, Saka says he has been able to switch off and recharge fully after multiple seasons of relentless action.
What did Bellingham do on Saturday?published at 14:47 British Summer Time 7 April
14:47 BST 7 April
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
For those that may have missed it, Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham didn't take too kindly to the VAR monitor after his side's 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Saturday.
Footage taken from a fan inside the stadium shows Bellingham booting the VAR monitor before walking off down the tunnel after the final whistle.
In La Liga, unsportsmanlike conduct or "acts of aggression against equipment" are typically handled under the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) disciplinary code.
If a player is found to have intentionally damaged league property (like, in this case, the poor VAR monitor), the league can hand out sanctions, including a 1-3 match ban, fines, or warnings and formal reprimands.
Attacking richespublished at 14:43 British Summer Time 7 April
14:43 BST 7 April
Arsenal v Real Madrid (Tue, 20:00 BST)
Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are some of the players that'll need keeping quiet if Arsenal are to head to the Bernabeu in a strong position.
Combined, the three have scored 41 goals in Spain's top flight this year.
Bukayo Saka was asked about comparisons between himself and Real Madrid's attacking talent. He said he'll "leave everyone to have their opinion."