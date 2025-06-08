Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest From Anywhere (2025)

Table of Contents Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest From Anywhere

How to watch the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game online from anywhere using a VPN

Livestream the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game in the US

Can I livestream the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game in the UK?

Livestream Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest in Canada

Livestream the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game in Australia

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

Two teams that have never played each other before in this tournament face off on Saturday. Brighton hosts Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium, and a place in the English FA Cup semifinals is up for grabs.

Below, we'll outline the bestlive TV streaming servicesto watch the game as it happens, wherever you are in the world, and how to use a VPN if they're unavailable where you are.

Forest is having its best season for a generation, with Nuno Espírito Santo's team becoming an unexpected contender in the race for the Premier League title.

Brighton's undoubted low point so far this term was a 7-0 thrashing away in the EPL at the hands of its opponent today. That humiliation appears to have been the catalyst for a big improvement in form. The Seagulls since will be determined to avenge that stinging defeat today.

Brighton takes on Nottingham Forest in this FA Cup quarterfinal match at the Amex Stadium onSaturday, March 29. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. GMTlocal time in the UK, which is 1:15p.m. ET or 10:15 a.m. PTin the US and Canada, and4:15 a.m. AEDTin Australia early on Sunday morning.

How to watch the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game online from anywhere using a VPN



If you're traveling abroad and want to watch live FA Cup soccer action while away from home, a VPN can help enhance your privacy and security when streaming. It encrypts your traffic and prevents your internet service provider from throttling your speeds, and can also be helpful when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks while traveling, adding an extra layer of protection for your devices and logins.

VPNs are legal in many countries, including the US, UK and Canada, and can be used for legitimate purposes such as improving online privacy and security. However, some streaming services may have policies restricting VPN usage to access region-specific content. If you're considering a VPN for streaming, check the platform's terms of service to ensure compliance.

If you choose to use a VPN, follow the provider's installation instructions, ensuring you're connected securely and in compliance with applicable laws and service agreements. Some streaming platforms may block access when a VPN is detected, so verifying if your streaming subscription allows VPN usage is crucial.

ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming 2024 Price $13 per month, $100 for the first 15 months (then $117 per year) or $140 for the first 28 months (then $150 per year)Latest Tests DNS leaks detected, 35% speed loss in 2025 testsNetwork 3,000 plus servers in 105 countriesJurisdiction British Virgin Islands ExpressVPN isour current best VPN pickfor people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, but if you sign up for an annual subscription for $100 you'll get three months free and save 49%. That's the equivalent of $6.67 a month. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. 61% off with 2yr plan (+4 free months) See at ExpressVPN See Also Andy Robertson’s error in Fulham loss may trigger Liverpool change on the horizon

Livestream the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game in the US

This match is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 1:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Can I livestream the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game in the UK?

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup, with this game being shown on BBC One. That means the game will be available to stream onBBC iPlayer.

Coverage begins at 5 p.m. GMT ahead of the 5:15 p.m. kickoff.

BBC Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free You'll be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer. With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game. See at BBC

Livestream Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest in Canada

Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game in Australia

Football fans down under can watch FA Cup matches live on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch the FA Cup in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to stream select FA Cup and all Premier League matches live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer, you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus

Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN

