Watch FA Cup Soccer: Livestream Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest From Anywhere (2025)

Watch the FA Cup in the US from $12 per month
Watch the FA Cup in the UK for free
Watch the FA Cup in Canada for CA$15 a month
Watch the FA Cup in Australia from AU$7 a month
Two teams that have never played each other before in this tournament face off on Saturday. Brighton hosts Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium, and a place in the English FA Cup semifinals is up for grabs.
Below, we'll outline the bestlive TV streaming servicesto watch the game as it happens, wherever you are in the world, and how to use a VPN if they're unavailable where you are.
Forest is having its best season for a generation, with Nuno Espírito Santo's team becoming an unexpected contender in the race for the Premier League title.
Brighton's undoubted low point so far this term was a 7-0 thrashing away in the EPL at the hands of its opponent today. That humiliation appears to have been the catalyst for a big improvement in form. The Seagulls since will be determined to avenge that stinging defeat today.
Brighton takes on Nottingham Forest in this FA Cup quarterfinal match at the Amex Stadium onSaturday, March 29. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. GMTlocal time in the UK, which is 1:15p.m. ET or 10:15 a.m. PTin the US and Canada, and4:15 a.m. AEDTin Australia early on Sunday morning.
How to watch the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you're traveling abroad and want to watch live FA Cup soccer action while away from home, a VPN can help enhance your privacy and security when streaming. It encrypts your traffic and prevents your internet service provider from throttling your speeds, and can also be helpful when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks while traveling, adding an extra layer of protection for your devices and logins.
VPNs are legal in many countries, including the US, UK and Canada, and can be used for legitimate purposes such as improving online privacy and security. However, some streaming services may have policies restricting VPN usage to access region-specific content. If you're considering a VPN for streaming, check the platform's terms of service to ensure compliance.
If you choose to use a VPN, follow the provider's installation instructions, ensuring you're connected securely and in compliance with applicable laws and service agreements. Some streaming platforms may block access when a VPN is detected, so verifying if your streaming subscription allows VPN usage is crucial.
ExpressVPN isour current best VPN pickfor people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game in the US
This match is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus. Kickoff is at 1:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $12 a month or $120 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch all of this season's FA Cup fixtures.Read our ESPN Plus review.
Can I livestream the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game in the UK?
The great news for footy fans in the UK is that free-to-air broadcasters the BBC and ITV are sharing live duties for this season's FA Cup, with this game being shown on BBC One. That means the game will be available to stream onBBC iPlayer.
Coverage begins at 5 p.m. GMT ahead of the 5:15 p.m. kickoff.
You'll be able to watch the game online for free via the network's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer.
With an app that's available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes, all you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the game.
Livestream Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest in Canada
Canadian soccer fans looking to watch this FA Cup fixture can watch all the action live via Sportsnet.
Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service Sportsnet Plus instead, with prices starting at CA$25 per month or CA$200 per year.
Livestream the Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest game in Australia
Football fans down under can watch FA Cup matches live on streaming service Optus Sport.
With exclusive rights to stream select FA Cup and all Premier League matches live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans.
If you're already an Optus network customer, you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.
Quick tips for streaming the FA Cup using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming FA Cup matches may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommendBrave.