Watch Repairs (inc Battery Replacement) & Full Service and On-site Watch Repairs | Babla's Jewellers (2025)

Battery Replacement

We can carry out battery replacements on almost all brands in our on-site Swiss standard workshop. Watches that do not require a pressure-test we are able to carry out battery replacements in store while you wait (no appointment required), and other watches that do require pressure testing we offer same day 90 minute appointments via our online booking system.

Watch Bracelet Shortening

We can adjust all watch bracelets while you wait instore or through our postal repairs service. The watch bracelet adjustment is carried out using the correct brand specific tooling to ensure no residual unsightly damage is left after the adjustment.

Complete Overhauls of automatic and quartz watches

Our watchmakers are able to carry out complete movement overhauls to restore your watch back into perfect working order. Our workshop is equipped with the latest tools and equipment to offer an expert diagnostics and repair service.

Polishing

We offer a back to factory finish watch polishing service using specialised polishing machines. This removes all surface scratches that may have accumulated over years of wear, to restore your watch to an as new appearance.

Repair/Replace watch clasps

Watch clasps can become worn overtime and need adjusting/replacing. Rather than having to replace the whole bracelet at a greater expense, we are able to offer just repairs or replacement to the watch clasp.

New watch crowns

Accidental damage can cause damage to the watch time setting crown. This can shear off due to excessive force while setting the time or catching on clothing. We are able to carry out partial repairs where possible to replace just the crown.

Watch Glass Replacement

We offer a watch glass replacement service for damaged watch glasses. A broken glass should be replaced as soon as possible to avoid water ingress/dust entering the watch and casing further damage.

Watch bracelet/strap replacement