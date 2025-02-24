Watch Repairs (inc Battery Replacement) & Full Service and On-site Watch Repairs | Babla's Jewellers (2025)

We are able to carry out most watch repairs in our on-site workshop from watch bracelet adjustments to complete overhauls using only genuine manufacturer parts. We keep a large range of parts in stock and being an accredited workshop for many brands, we can also source parts directly from watch manufacturers. Offering both in-store services in London and nationwide services via post.
- Battery Replacement
- Complete Overhauls of automatic and quartz watches
- Watch bracelet/strap replacement
- Polishing
- New watch crowns
- Watch Bracelet Shortening
- Repair/Replace watch clasps
- Watch Glass Replacement
Watch Battery Replacement
We offer battery replacements for nearly all watch brands in our Swiss standard on-site workshop. For watches not needing pressure testing, replacements can be done in-store while you wait (no appointment necessary). For watches requiring pressure testing, we provide same-day 90-minute appointments via our online booking system.
Complete Overhauls Of Automatic And Quartz Watches
Our team of experts are able to carry out complete movement overhauls to restore your watch back to perfect working order. Our workshop is equipped with the latest tools and equipment to offer an expert diagnostics and repair service.
Watch Bracelet Or Strap Replacement
We stock one of the largest selections of original manufacturer watch straps and good quality generic replacement straps if you are looking for a change.
Wrist Watch Polishing
We offer a back to factory finish watch polishing service using specialised polishing machines. This removes all surface scratches that may have accumulated over years of wear, to restore your watch to an as new appearance.
New Watch Crowns
Accidental damage can cause damage to the watch time setting crown. This can shear off due to excessive force while setting the time or catching on clothing. We are able to carry out partial repairs where possible to replace just the crown.
Watch Strap Shortening
We can adjust all watch bracelets while you wait in-store or through our postal repairs service. The watch bracelet adjustment is carried out using the correct brand-specific tooling to ensure no residual unsightly damage is left after the adjustment.
Repair and Replace Watch Clasps
Watch clasps can become worn over time and need adjusting/replacing. Rather than having to replace the whole bracelet at a greater expense, we are able to offer just repairs or replacement to the watch clasp.
Watch Glass Replacement
We offer a watch glass replacement service for damaged watch glasses. A broken glass should be replaced as soon as possible to avoid water ingress/dust entering the watch and causing further damage.
