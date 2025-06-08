Watch: Virender Sehwag brutally assassinates SRH batsmen after KKR collapse with 'Kulhari' jibe (2025)

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has hilariously compared the current situation of the Sunrisers Hyderabad with the past teams of the Punjab Kings after their third consecutive loss in the ongoing IPL 2025. He slammed Sunrisers Hyderabad for letting the fans down with their poor show.

On Thursday, April 3, SRH suffered their worst IPL defeat of 80 runs against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 15th match of the ongoing season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Hyderabad team was bowled out for just 120 runs while chasing 201 runs to beat KKR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2025 campaign hits a major setback

Surprisingly, SRH’s top score was 33 runs off 21 balls, and that was an utter disappointment for the fans, as the franchise entertained the fans with their explosive performances last season and set their benchmark high. However, in the IPL 2025, this SRH team looks different from the 2024 season.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase down 167 runs against Delhi Capitals, and then they could not defend 190 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants after a flying start against Rajasthan Royals at home, where they had posted a record-breaking 286 runs on the board.

Meanwhile, after the KKR vs SRH match, Virender Sehwag didn’t hold back as he slammed Sunrisers Hyderabad for their string of poor performances in the ongoing IPL 2025. He pointed out how the team is repeatedly making the same mistakes and "hitting their own feet with the axe."

Virender Sehwag rips into SRH after hat-trick of losses in the IPL 2025

Virender Sehwag mentioned how Hyderabad failed to defend 190, falling short after posting over 160, and now getting bowled out for just 120 while chasing 200. Sehwag was stunned by SRH’s batting collapse against the KKR, especially with no real threat on the pitch or the bowling attack.

Virender Sehwag said on Cricbuzz: “Punjab's Kulhari used to hit their feet, but they have now given it to Hyderabad. Hyderabad lost their last three games; they are hitting their feet. What to say, I have no words. They allowed KKR to make 200 by bowling first.

We saw that there was no turn, nor was there any help from the wicket. Yeah, it was slow, and they were bowling slow balls, but if you stay on the crease for a while, the batters get adjusted. I think Hyderabad disappointed the fans because you have so much batting, but no one will make a run; you were bowled out for 120.”

Virender Sehwag says SRH destroyed their image with poor performance

The cricket pundit has emphasized how SRH’s strong batting lineup has let the fans down in the ongoing tournament. He noted that the Kolkata crowd came in expecting fireworks but left disappointed, saying Sunrisers Hyderabad's image has been completely destroyed by themselves with such performances.

Sehwag signed off by saying, “The poor public came to watch some fireworks, which became a reputation of Hyderabad. Even if they are KKR fans, they would have thought it would be fun to watch SRH; they would get entertainment, but they left everyone disappointed. So, they have completely finished their image.”

