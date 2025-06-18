Waymo faces questions about its use of onboard cameras for AI training, ads targeting (2025)

  1. Home
  2. Cars

ByNick Godt

Waymo faces questions about its use of onboard cameras for AI training, ads targeting (1)

In an iconic scene from the 2002 sci-fi film Minority Report, on-the-run Agent John Anderton, played by Tom Cruise, struggles to walk through a mall as he’s targeted by a multitude of personalized ads from the likes of Lexus, Guinness and American Express, everytime hidden detectors identify his eyes.

It was clearly meant as a warning about a not-so-desirable dystopian future.

Recommended Videos

Yet, 23 years later that future is at least partlially here in the online world and threatens to spread to other areas of daily life which are increasingly ‘connected’, such as the inside of cars. And the new testing grounds, according to online security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, might very well be automated-driving vehicles, such as Waymo’s robotaxis.

On X, Wong unveiled an unreleased version of Waymo’s privacy policy that suggests the California-based company is preparing to use data from its robotaxis, including interior cameras, to train generative AI models and to offer targetted ads.

“Waymo may share data to improve and analyze its functionality and to tailor products, services, ads, and offers to your interests,” the Waymo’s unreleased privacy statement reads. “You can opt out of sharing your information with third parties, unless it’s necessary to the functioning of the service.”

Asked for comments about the unreleased app update, Waymo toldThe Verge that it contained “placeholder text that doesn’t accurately reflect the feature’s purpose”.

See Also
Katamari Damacy Rolling Live is a delightfully weird and wacky revivalThis smartwatch is just $39 today and makes a great first health and activity trackerNeed a new gaming laptop? Buy the MSI Crosshair 16 with RTX 4070 while it’s $200 offThe Dell XPS 16 laptop with 32GB of RAM is $600 off — hurry!

Waymo’s AI-models “are not designed to use this data to identify individual people, and there are no plans to use this data for targeted ads,” spokesperson Julia Ilina said.

Waymo’s robotaxis, which are operating on the streets of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin, do contain onboard cameras that monitor riders. But Ilina says these are mainly used to train AI models for safety, finding lost items, check that in-car rules are followed, and to improve the service.

The new feature is still under development and offers riders an opportunity to opt out of data collection, Ilina says.

But as we all get used to ads targeting based on everything that’s somehow connected to the web, it seems a once-distant vision of the future may be just around the corner.

Topics

  • Emerging Tech
  • Entertainment
  • News
  • Emerging Tech
  • Tech News

Waymo faces questions about its use of onboard cameras for AI training, ads targeting (2)

Nick Godt

Freelance reporter

Email

Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.

See Also
Will Smith addresses slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars … sort of

  • Cars

3D printed bike helmet can contract and deform, protecting riders’ heads

Waymo faces questions about its use of onboard cameras for AI training, ads targeting (3)

A new bicycle helmet with a geometric design could help keep riders safer by reducing head injuries. Developed by researchers at the Universities of Gothenburg and Isfahan, the 3D printed helmet can better absorb shocks than traditional foam-lined helmets by deforming its shape as required.

Similar to the principle of crumple zones on a car, the idea is for the inner layer of the helmet to contract and absorb energy, so less force goes to a rider's head during a collision.

Read more

  • Cars

Uber’s new shuttle service will get you from JFK airport to NYC for just $10

Waymo faces questions about its use of onboard cameras for AI training, ads targeting (4)

If you're travelling to New York, there's some good news for you today in that Uber has expanded its airport shuttle service to include John F. Kennedy.

The company already offers the service at La Guardia, after it launched it last year, but the addition of JFK airport will no doubt please many who travel in and out of New York via JFK, given how expensive an individual Uber or Lyft can cost.

Read more

  • Cars

CarPlay in iOS 18.4: four key feature upgrades explained

Waymo faces questions about its use of onboard cameras for AI training, ads targeting (5)

Apple rarely updates CarPlay, but several changes are expected in the upcoming iOS 18.4 update. There’s truly something for everyone in the update.

Let’s begin with the fun news. In iOS 18.4, CarPlay will be integrating sports app functionality. This enhancement will enable drivers to view live sports scores and information on the road. Since this feature is available through an API, any sports app developer can implement it. Apple’s official Sports app will likelybe the first, although that hasn't been confirmed.

Read more

Waymo faces questions about its use of onboard cameras for AI training, ads targeting (2025)

References

Top Articles
Budesonide Nasal Side Effects: Common, Severe, Long Term
The Long-Term Effects of Budesonide Nasal Irrigation in Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Asthma
Budesonide nasal (Rhinocort): Uses, Side Effects, Interactions, Pictures, Warnings & Dosing - WebMD
Latest Posts
Nasal Irrigation System Market -
Joe Rogan’s Sinus Surgery Recovery with SinuPulse Nasal Irrigation
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 5593

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.