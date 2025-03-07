We Asked a Massage Therapist How to Pick a Great Neck Massager (2025)

We live in what may very well be the golden age of neck pain. In a 2024 study, the Global Burden of Disease Study reported that an estimated 203 million people suffered from neck pain in 2020 worldwide, and expect that number to grow. Whether you start to start to suffer neck pain gradually from spending long days hunched over a desk at work, or accidentally hurt yourself hauling a slightly too-heavy box up a flight of stairs, a sore neck and back sometimes feels like an inevitable part of life.

For everyday strain and soreness, a deep, impactful massage, can help work out your muscles and soothe aches and pains all over your body. Neck massagers, which rub and knead the affected muscle tissue with specialized knobs and massage heads, can release tension in your neck muscles, easing muscle strain and increasing blood flow to areas that need some extra TLC. A massager isn’t a cure-all–and can actually do harm if you have a serious injury–but it’s a great way to help your body relax when you’re feeling aches and pains. They’re also useful for people who have a professional massage or physical therapy regimen, and want to find additional relief at home.

To help you find a neck massager that will help you recover, I spoke to a pair of neck pain specialists to find out how to pick the best massagers for a variety of common scenarios, and recommend some expert-approved favorites.

The Best Neck Massagers

The Experts

Dr. Camillia Moore, DC is a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine specializing in stress-related myofascial release and soft tissue injuries. She also created The Wellness Cabinet, a website dedicated to her practice.

Tim Fraticelli, DPT is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and founder of PTProgress.com. With over a decade of experience guiding patients through recovery, he has extensive training in outpatient orthopedic rehabilitation as well as home health physical therapy. He is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and is a practicing physical therapist in Michigan.

Steven T. Wright is a lifelong nerd and tech writer with a decade of experience at publications like Popular Mechanics and Ars Technica. In putting together this guide, he interviewed two neck pain experts and tested many of the picks firsthand.

What to Consider in a Neck Massager

Electric Vs. Manual

If you search for "neck massagers" at your preferred digital retailer, you'll probably find yourself staring down a long list of electric massagers primarily designed to rub your back. Electric massagers, including full-body massage guns, are an appealing option to most people, regardless of their needs, because they apply pressure for you.

Our experts agree, and praised some great electric massagers for delivering powerful kneading and pulsing action, and noted that the compact massage gun gives you the ability to apply that pressure on the specific areas of your neck and upper back where you need it. Massage guns also tend to feature more customizable heads for different kinds of pain, which we will highlight below.

Both of our experts also pointed out that you shouldn’t automatically dismiss manual massagers like the hook-shaped Body Back Buddy, which can be just as effective for certain use cases as their electric counterparts. Pressing down on the massager to apply pressure requires a little effort, but you have much more nuanced control over the intensity of your massage, and you’re far less likely to aggravate an injury. They also have maneuverable designs that allow you to naturally apply pressure in spots that may be hard to reach, even with a massage gun.

Of course, it takes some practice–not to mention strength and coordination–to give yourself an effective deep tissue massage with a manual massager. Plus, the more pain you’re in, the harder it may be to apply substantial force on your own body. You may find that you need a helping hand to use one effectively.

Power and Adjustability

All of the massagers that we chose for this piece are capable of giving you a satisfying, effective massage, but some of the electric massagers are more powerful than others. Though there’s a broad correlation between maximum force and price, the main advantage of spending more on a “powerful” massager is increased control. Cheaper massagers often have one or a few strength settings, which may be too weak (or too forceful) for your condition on any given day. Given the choice, we’d recommend prioritizing more control over more power, though you’re rarely forced to pick between the two.

Type of Massage

There are many types of massage, but our experts focused on three types that are common among modern electric neck massagers–traditional Swedish, deep tissue and Shiatsu.

Traditional massagers typically use hard vibration and percussion to simulate smooth strokes and pressure. They work best for smoothing out general neck and back pain–the kind of aches and knots you get from daily life. Many traditional massagers offer a wider range of pressure levels than other types, which is helpful if you plan to use it all over your body.

Deep-tissue electric massagers also use vibration and percussion to apply pressure, but usually apply more force, even at low settings. The extra pressure can help athletes, runners and those with chronic back problems. However, they may be too intense for those recovering from acute injuries–overworking injured muscles could do harm, rather than good.

Shiatsu massagers have rotating nodes that knead your muscles and activate pressure points to relieve pain in specific muscle groups (like your neck and back) while promoting an overall sense of wellness. The kneading motion works wonders if you find you have specific recurring trouble spots that need regular attention, such as muscle pain from an old injury. It’s worth noting that many Shiatsu massagers, including the one we recommend, focus on the entire back: That isn’t a problem–it’ll work out your recurring problems, and provide preventative care to help you stay relaxed.

All three types of massagers have their own benefits. A traditional massager offers a gentle push for days when your muscles feel tender. The deep-tissue massager, especially in gun form, is the best way to address specific muscle groups. The Shiatsu massager offers strong preventative treatment, working the stress out of your pressure points along your neck and back.

Size

Electric neck massagers come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, but they mostly fall into two main groups: Compact massage guns or wands, which are made to reach any part of your body, and larger position-specific massagers that fit around your neck or wrap around your shoulders.

If you have a specific nagging pain area that you need help with, a smaller, more targeted massager (like a wand or gun) might be the way to go. They’re also useful to soothe aches and pains all over.

Larger massagers usually work a larger area, though, and you don’t need to reach to apply them to specific spots. Fraticelli recommends U-shaped massagers that drape over the shoulders, which “allows the device to sit comfortably on the neck and shoulders, with the nodes positioned to target the upper trapezius and other key muscle groups."

If you use massagers often, I think it’s helpful to have one of each: A massage gun or wand lets you spot-treat specific muscles when you need immediate relief. A large wearable massager compliments that with a preventative option for broad relief.

Massage Heads

Many high-end massagers come with a set of detachable massage heads with different shapes designed to soothe different aches on various parts of the body. Rounded massage heads are better for sensitive or sore areas that need a gentler touch, while pointed ones like the "bullet" and the "thumb" are made to work out troublesome knots and trigger points. Most premium massagers feature at least one wedge-shaped head for angled joints, such as your shoulder blades.

"Flexibility is key in a good massager," says Dr. Moore. "I've found that devices like percussion or vibration massage guns, which typically come with several interchangeable heads, are excellent choices… Remember, what works for your neck tension today might need to be adjusted for shoulder stiffness tomorrow."

Though the specific options vary from model to model, we generally recommend looking for a massage gun with at least one rounded and one pointed head. That said, more is always better. Case in point, our experts’ top pick comes with 10 heads.

Other Luxury Features

High-end electric neck massagers often include additional features, such as an optional heating element, an automatic shut-off timer, or adjustable straps.

Fraticelli said heated massage heads could be worth an upgrade, as they help relax your muscles and enhance blood flow during your massage. That said, users should exercise caution before using it too much, as it could have negative effects on people with certain health conditions, such as diabetes or circulation issues.

If you're looking at a massager with a fabric cover over the heads such as a pillow or a large surface area, keep an eye out for a soft, breathable material like Lycra, which won’t irritate your skin during a long session. We recommend less breathable polyvinyls, such as faux-leather, which tend to make you start sweating more quickly.

How We Selected The Best Neck Massagers

I selected the neck massagers assembled in this guide based on the recommendations and advice I received from Fraticelli and Dr. Moore. Several of them, including the LifePro DynaFlex Heavy Duty Massage Gun, are products that they have recommended to their patients. I selected a few, including the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, based on the criteria and broad advice they provided. I’ve also tested some of them, including the Back Body Buddy Classic and Mighty Bliss Cordless Back and Body Massager. Lastly, I backstopped all of our recommendations by checking user reviews for all the products on Amazon and other retailers to get some everyday user perspectives.

In general, we prioritized massagers that are widely available at major retailers, and tried to include a variety of styles and price points to suit a wide range of use cases. We hope that there’s an option on this list that can help soothe the neck pain you’ve experienced, or help prevent pain in the future.