We Asked a Massage Therapist How to Pick a Great Neck Massager (2025)

We live in what may very well be the golden age of neck pain. In a 2024 study, the Global Burden of Disease Study reported that an estimated 203 million people suffered from neck pain in 2020 worldwide, and expect that number to grow. Whether you start to start to suffer neck pain gradually from spending long days hunched over a desk at work, or accidentally hurt yourself hauling a slightly too-heavy box up a flight of stairs, a sore neck and back sometimes feels like an inevitable part of life.
For everyday strain and soreness, a deep, impactful massage, can help work out your muscles and soothe aches and pains all over your body. Neck massagers, which rub and knead the affected muscle tissue with specialized knobs and massage heads, can release tension in your neck muscles, easing muscle strain and increasing blood flow to areas that need some extra TLC. A massager isn’t a cure-all–and can actually do harm if you have a serious injury–but it’s a great way to help your body relax when you’re feeling aches and pains. They’re also useful for people who have a professional massage or physical therapy regimen, and want to find additional relief at home.
To help you find a neck massager that will help you recover, I spoke to a pair of neck pain specialists to find out how to pick the best massagers for a variety of common scenarios, and recommend some expert-approved favorites.
The Best Neck Massagers
- Best Overall: LifePro DynaFlex Heavy Duty Massage Gun
- Best Budget: Mighty Bliss Cordless Back and Body Massager
- Best Manual: Body Back Buddy Classic
- Best High-End Massage Gun: Theragun Pro Plus Handheld Massage Gun
- Best Massage Pillow: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
The Experts
Dr. Camillia Moore, DC is a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine specializing in stress-related myofascial release and soft tissue injuries. She also created The Wellness Cabinet, a website dedicated to her practice.
Tim Fraticelli, DPT is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and founder of PTProgress.com. With over a decade of experience guiding patients through recovery, he has extensive training in outpatient orthopedic rehabilitation as well as home health physical therapy. He is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and is a practicing physical therapist in Michigan.
Steven T. Wright is a lifelong nerd and tech writer with a decade of experience at publications like Popular Mechanics and Ars Technica. In putting together this guide, he interviewed two neck pain experts and tested many of the picks firsthand.
What to Consider in a Neck Massager
Electric Vs. Manual
If you search for "neck massagers" at your preferred digital retailer, you'll probably find yourself staring down a long list of electric massagers primarily designed to rub your back. Electric massagers, including full-body massage guns, are an appealing option to most people, regardless of their needs, because they apply pressure for you.
Our experts agree, and praised some great electric massagers for delivering powerful kneading and pulsing action, and noted that the compact massage gun gives you the ability to apply that pressure on the specific areas of your neck and upper back where you need it. Massage guns also tend to feature more customizable heads for different kinds of pain, which we will highlight below.
Both of our experts also pointed out that you shouldn’t automatically dismiss manual massagers like the hook-shaped Body Back Buddy, which can be just as effective for certain use cases as their electric counterparts. Pressing down on the massager to apply pressure requires a little effort, but you have much more nuanced control over the intensity of your massage, and you’re far less likely to aggravate an injury. They also have maneuverable designs that allow you to naturally apply pressure in spots that may be hard to reach, even with a massage gun.
Of course, it takes some practice–not to mention strength and coordination–to give yourself an effective deep tissue massage with a manual massager. Plus, the more pain you’re in, the harder it may be to apply substantial force on your own body. You may find that you need a helping hand to use one effectively.
Power and Adjustability
All of the massagers that we chose for this piece are capable of giving you a satisfying, effective massage, but some of the electric massagers are more powerful than others. Though there’s a broad correlation between maximum force and price, the main advantage of spending more on a “powerful” massager is increased control. Cheaper massagers often have one or a few strength settings, which may be too weak (or too forceful) for your condition on any given day. Given the choice, we’d recommend prioritizing more control over more power, though you’re rarely forced to pick between the two.
Type of Massage
There are many types of massage, but our experts focused on three types that are common among modern electric neck massagers–traditional Swedish, deep tissue and Shiatsu.
Traditional massagers typically use hard vibration and percussion to simulate smooth strokes and pressure. They work best for smoothing out general neck and back pain–the kind of aches and knots you get from daily life. Many traditional massagers offer a wider range of pressure levels than other types, which is helpful if you plan to use it all over your body.
Deep-tissue electric massagers also use vibration and percussion to apply pressure, but usually apply more force, even at low settings. The extra pressure can help athletes, runners and those with chronic back problems. However, they may be too intense for those recovering from acute injuries–overworking injured muscles could do harm, rather than good.
Shiatsu massagers have rotating nodes that knead your muscles and activate pressure points to relieve pain in specific muscle groups (like your neck and back) while promoting an overall sense of wellness. The kneading motion works wonders if you find you have specific recurring trouble spots that need regular attention, such as muscle pain from an old injury. It’s worth noting that many Shiatsu massagers, including the one we recommend, focus on the entire back: That isn’t a problem–it’ll work out your recurring problems, and provide preventative care to help you stay relaxed.
All three types of massagers have their own benefits. A traditional massager offers a gentle push for days when your muscles feel tender. The deep-tissue massager, especially in gun form, is the best way to address specific muscle groups. The Shiatsu massager offers strong preventative treatment, working the stress out of your pressure points along your neck and back.
Size
Electric neck massagers come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, but they mostly fall into two main groups: Compact massage guns or wands, which are made to reach any part of your body, and larger position-specific massagers that fit around your neck or wrap around your shoulders.
If you have a specific nagging pain area that you need help with, a smaller, more targeted massager (like a wand or gun) might be the way to go. They’re also useful to soothe aches and pains all over.
Larger massagers usually work a larger area, though, and you don’t need to reach to apply them to specific spots. Fraticelli recommends U-shaped massagers that drape over the shoulders, which “allows the device to sit comfortably on the neck and shoulders, with the nodes positioned to target the upper trapezius and other key muscle groups."
If you use massagers often, I think it’s helpful to have one of each: A massage gun or wand lets you spot-treat specific muscles when you need immediate relief. A large wearable massager compliments that with a preventative option for broad relief.
Massage Heads
Many high-end massagers come with a set of detachable massage heads with different shapes designed to soothe different aches on various parts of the body. Rounded massage heads are better for sensitive or sore areas that need a gentler touch, while pointed ones like the "bullet" and the "thumb" are made to work out troublesome knots and trigger points. Most premium massagers feature at least one wedge-shaped head for angled joints, such as your shoulder blades.
"Flexibility is key in a good massager," says Dr. Moore. "I've found that devices like percussion or vibration massage guns, which typically come with several interchangeable heads, are excellent choices… Remember, what works for your neck tension today might need to be adjusted for shoulder stiffness tomorrow."
Though the specific options vary from model to model, we generally recommend looking for a massage gun with at least one rounded and one pointed head. That said, more is always better. Case in point, our experts’ top pick comes with 10 heads.
Other Luxury Features
High-end electric neck massagers often include additional features, such as an optional heating element, an automatic shut-off timer, or adjustable straps.
Fraticelli said heated massage heads could be worth an upgrade, as they help relax your muscles and enhance blood flow during your massage. That said, users should exercise caution before using it too much, as it could have negative effects on people with certain health conditions, such as diabetes or circulation issues.
If you're looking at a massager with a fabric cover over the heads such as a pillow or a large surface area, keep an eye out for a soft, breathable material like Lycra, which won’t irritate your skin during a long session. We recommend less breathable polyvinyls, such as faux-leather, which tend to make you start sweating more quickly.
How We Selected The Best Neck Massagers
I selected the neck massagers assembled in this guide based on the recommendations and advice I received from Fraticelli and Dr. Moore. Several of them, including the LifePro DynaFlex Heavy Duty Massage Gun, are products that they have recommended to their patients. I selected a few, including the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, based on the criteria and broad advice they provided. I’ve also tested some of them, including the Back Body Buddy Classic and Mighty Bliss Cordless Back and Body Massager. Lastly, I backstopped all of our recommendations by checking user reviews for all the products on Amazon and other retailers to get some everyday user perspectives.
In general, we prioritized massagers that are widely available at major retailers, and tried to include a variety of styles and price points to suit a wide range of use cases. We hope that there’s an option on this list that can help soothe the neck pain you’ve experienced, or help prevent pain in the future.
1
Best Overall
LifePro DynaFlex Heavy Duty Massage Gun
Pros
- Powerful performance
- Great battery life
- Extremely customizable
Recommended by Dr. Moore, the LifePro DynaFlex is an effective massage gun for treating neck pain, and an affordable alternative to prestigious and expensive brands like Theragun and Hyperice.
"It still does a good job at massaging deep into your muscles. You can adjust the speed and change the attachments,” she says. “It's a solid choice if you want a massage gun without spending too much."
The DynaFlex offers 16 speeds and 10 adjustable heads, so you can take a careful and considered approach to dealing with various forms of pain. It's also highly portable, and lasts up to 25 hours on a single charge. While it lacks the high-end features of a top-of-the-line massage gun, its performance and price make it easier to recommend for a wide range of people.
Key Specs
|Design
|Massage gun
|Type
|Electric
|Speeds
|16
|Heads
|10
|Weight
|2.5 lb
|Heat setting
|No
2
Best Budget
Mighty Bliss Cordless Back and Body Massager
Pros
- Easy to use on yourself
- Six heads
- Cordless
Cons
- Not that powerful
The Mighty Bliss is a customizable and compact massager with a very wallet-friendly price tag. It performs more like a massage gun than a wand, giving you precise control. The long handle makes it very easy to reach every inch of your back, including areas that may be tough to reach with a massage gun. (Don’t forget: There are muscles in your back that support your neck.)
An adjustable force dial gives you a range of pressure settings that, together with a set of six massage heads, gives you a decent toolkit to deal with both tough knots and sensitive spots. When I tried it, I particularly enjoyed the brush head, which works well on the scalp and the nape of the neck.
It's also surprisingly quiet for an electric massager. It lasts up to two hours on a single charge, which is quite good for its category and price point. The Mighty Bliss isn’t as powerful as some of the other picks, but it has some strong selling points for a budget-conscious choice.
Key Specs
|Design
|Back wand
|Type
|Electric
|Speeds
|Variable (adjustable knob)
|Heads
|6
|Weight
|3.5 lb
|Heat setting
|No
3
Best Manual
Body Back Buddy Classic
Pros
- Easily adjustable
- Works on any part of the body
- Durable
Cons
- Requires strength and coordination
- Slight learning curve
Dr. Moore recommends cane massagers like Body Back Buddy Classic, which have small knobs that you can press into yourself for a deep-tissue massage. The S-shape allows you to hook it over your shoulder, behind your back or around your neck to reach pressure points that you might not be able to reach otherwise. It's also highly adjustable by nature. It only works as hard as you press, so you’re unlikely to work your body more than it can handle.
"I love this because it is inexpensive, and if you add some range of motion with the pressure, it is possible to get a great release from the muscle," Dr. Moore says.
Personally, the Body Back Buddy was a lifesaver for my wife's first pregnancy. “The question mark,” as my wife lovingly calls it, allowed both of us to manage her back pain more effectively than just our hands alone.
Key Specs
|Design
|Cane
|Type
|Manual
|Speeds
|N/A
|Heads
|11
|Weight
|1.3 lb
|Heat setting
|No
4
Best High-End Massage Gun
Therabody Theragun Pro Plus Handheld Massage Gun
Pros
- Triangle grip is easier to use
- Built-in therapy presets
Cons
- Not as many attachments as others
If you watch a lot of sports, you've probably seen a physical therapist using a Theragun on your favorite athlete. The brand that popularized the massage gun, Theragun massagers are very pricey, but earn their price tag with powerful pressure and stellar design. Dr. Moore strongly recommends Theraguns for patients who don't mind spending a bit more on a device that can provide significant relief at home.
"[The Theragun] really digs into your muscles," Dr. Moore says. "It's great for working out knots and helping muscles recover. It comes with different attachments to use on various body parts. It's a bit pricey, but many of my patients find it worth the cost."
While we like the whole Theragun line, the Theragun Pro Plus is the brand's most feature-rich massager, with settings you can't get on its other models. That includes a helpful heated setting, and five preset routines designed to help you recover after a tough workout or just a long day at work.
The Pro Plus only comes with three speeds and five attachments, fewer than some of its competitors. However, those attachments (standard ball, dampener for sensitive areas, thumb for painful knots, micro-point for muscle recovery, wedge for shoulder blades) cover the bases you're likely to need as an everyday customer.
The price point is extreme, but if you want the deepest of deep-tissue massages with a heated massage head and all the trimmings, it may just be worth it.
Key Specs
|Design
|Massage gun
|Type
|Electric
|Speeds
|3 speeds
|Heads
|5
|Weight
|2.65 lb
|Heat setting
|No
5
Best Massage Pillow
Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
Now 29% Off
Pros
- Powerful
- Convenient size
- Effective heat option
Cons
- Only one speed
The Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager is a massage pillow with good surface area and performance that really works out those knots. It's small enough to position in specific problem areas, but large enough to use on your entire upper back or neck for minutes at a time. It has optional heating, too, which can boost its ability to soften tight muscles. Plus, it's easy to put it in a bag to take on a trip, bring with you to work or even use in the car.
It isn’t perfect. It has a built-in power cable, so you need to set up near an outlet. Also, it only offers one speed, and it may be too intense for injuries or tender areas. Those issues aside, it’s the best massage pillow I’ve tried, and has enough power to make it worth a try.
Key Specs
|Design
|Massage pillow
|Type
|Electric
|Speeds
|1
|Heads
|2 (non-removable)
|Weight
|3.9 lb
|Heat setting
|Yes
More Neck Massager Questions With Dr. Camilla Moore and Tim Fraticelli
What are some tips for using my massager correctly?
Dr. Moore has a few pointers for massager newbies. She says self-massagers should start with gentle pressure, stay hydrated, and focus on problem areas. She also emphasizes you should try and create a routine for using your massager, rather than digging in whenever you feel pain or soreness.
"Regular use (three- to four times a week) often yields better results than occasional intense sessions," she says.
She also warns not to use neck massagers on recent injuries, or over bones and joints. "These tools are meant for muscle tissue."
What role does heat play in an effective massage regimen?
Both of our experts recommend warming sore muscles before or during your massage.
"Heat helps to relax muscles and enhance blood flow, which can lead to more effective relief from tension and pain," Fraticelli says.
Use a heating pad to warm up your muscles for five to 10 minutes before starting your massage regimen. Even if you have a massager with a heated setting, Dr. Moore notes that a heating pad gives you more control and soothes a wider area than a heated massage head.
That said, you shouldn’t always heat up your muscles. As Dr. Moore points out, heating swollen, inflamed muscles may make the inflammation worse. If you have an acute injury, heat can also cause throbbing, so Dr. Moore recommends using ice, rather than heat.
What are some other devices that might supplement my neck massager?
Both Tim Fraticelli and Dr. Moore recommend using a foam roller or small therapy ball to relieve knots in your neck and shoulders. Fraticelli also recommended the NecksLevel Glide, which can help guide you through neck stretches and exercises to develop strength anytime, which will help prevent you from injuring your neck in the first place.
Steven T. Wright
Freelancer
Steven T. Wright is a content writer and editor living in Miami, FL. His work has been featured in Polygon, Vice, Rolling Stone, Popular Mechanics, and elsewhere. He enjoys playing endless seasons of Tecmo Super Bowl and spending hours hunting for the best possible gifts for his wife.
