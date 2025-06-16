We don't have time to engage in games of smoke and mirrors - Mahama to critics amid suspicious flights saga - MyJoyOnline (2025)

President John Mahama has called for unwavering support for Ghana's security services, urging citizens to provide critical information and intelligence that can aid in tackling crime and maintaining peace.

Speaking at the Ghana Military Academy on Friday, April 11, during the graduation of officer cadets, President Mahama stressed that all allegations of crime would be taken seriously, warning that the country does not have the luxury of time for "games of smoke and mirrors."

He stated, "Let me be emphatically clear, we do not have the resources or time to engage in games of smoke and mirrors."

The president underscored that the Ghana Armed Forces are deeply engaged in numerous operations across the country, working relentlessly to preserve national security and peace.

On that score, he finds it needless for this endeavour to be wasted on chasing unsubstantiated rumours.

This comes amid criticisms from the Minority that the Assin South legislator, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, is being treated as a victim instead of being celebrated as a whistleblower in the ongoing suspicious flights saga.

The government has demanded that he substantiate his claims that the flights which came to Ghana, including an AirMed aircraft, carried illicit drugs and foreign currency, suggesting money laundering schemes.

Government has vehemently denied these claims, daring the MP to provide evidence to that effect.

On April 9, key personalities from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) gathered at the residence of Assin South Member of Parliament (MP), Rev. Ntim Fordjour, at Spintex in Accra, to prevent an attempt by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) to effect an arrest warrant on him.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama also raised concerns over the volatile situation in the Bawku region, a long-standing flashpoint of conflict.

"Only two days ago, an incident in a marketplace triggered an unfortunate loss of lives and criminal vandalism of property. I wish to emphasise that nobody gains from this situation of conflict."

In response to the conflict, government has triggered the Otumfour mediation process which saw all stakeholders participate in discussions in Kumasi on a roadmap towards peace.

"We must support our security services and work towards a peaceful and secure Ghana," President Mahama asserted.

