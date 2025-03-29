We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Store shelves — both in-store and online — are packed with haircare and styling products promising everything from volume and moisture to smoothing, hold and heat protection. If you're unsure where to start, we've got you covered.

Our Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab scientists test hundreds of hair products every year, from shampoos and conditioners to deep conditioners, leave-in conditioners and stylers, including hair serums, mousses, hairsprays, dry shampoos and more. Each product undergoes a rigorous testing process, including evaluation in the Lab using technical instruments and at home by real life consumer testers to determine which really work.

What should you use in your hair routine? Based on GH Beauty Lab testing, here are the best hair products and brands that are proven to deliver results for all hair types and textures — wavy, curly, thin, dry, frizzy, damaged and more. Find your perfect match below!