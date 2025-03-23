We just tested the best beauty tools out there to see which ones are really worth the money—here's our final verdict (2025)

When you buy a gadget or an electrical, whether it be the best hair straighteners , the best IPL hair removal devices or the best LED face masks, you want to make sure your investment is worth it. These tools are often on the pricey side, so it's important to know ahead of time that your money is going on something that does what it says it will do.

Luckily for you, we've got you covered. Yep, team Marie Claire UK have spent many weeks reviewing some of the best beauty tools and gadgets on the market to separate the wheat from the chaff. With decades of combined journalistic experience under our belts, our standards are high when it comes to expensive beauty products. Frankly, we hate the idea of anyone parting with their hard-earned cash for a product that doesn't deliver. So trust us when we say that we promise we don't take our beauty tools and gadget recommendations lightly.

The best beauty tools to buy now

Whether you choose one that buzzes, vibrates or smoothes, these high-tech gizmos solve almost any beauty dilemma and give you results akin to a professional treatment.

Some of the best skincare tools include super-smart face masks,microcurrent facial toning devices, and massage tools, that are able to stave off fine lines and fight acne in the long term. Better still, the latest skincare tools make the products you apply afterwards work harder, says facialist Sarah Chapman.

Our hair care and body care routines can be just as high-tech as a self-driving car, too. Straighteners that prevent damage and IPL devices that make hair removal at home easier than ever.

Why the investment makes sense

Still need convincing when it comes to the cost?

The initial outlay may seem daunting, but think about how much your last facial cost. A light therapy facial is a good example.

In Harvey Nichols, The Light Salon signature LED treatment would set you back £50 for 30 minutes.

"If you use the at-home LED mask three times a week over a four-week period, it delivers the equivalent dose as visiting The Light Salon once a week for the same period," says co-founder Laura Ferguson. "This means that over two years, the cost per wear is less than £1, making it a really worthwhile investment in your skin health."

See our logic?

As mentioned, we don't take the task of advising you on the best beauty tools lightly. We know that they can be expensive and we know that some can prove total duds. Having said that, the benefits of incorporating a good gadget into your beauty routine shouldn't be overlooked. They can save you time, money (in the long run) and supercharge results.

To help you determine which beauty tools and gadgets are worth it, we tested a whole bunch of the most highly rated (and most talked about) out there against the below criteria:

Do the results match the claims?

Is it worth the money?

Is it easy to use?

Does it make your beauty routine easier?

If the gadget met the above criteria in our testing, we felt pretty confident in including it in our roundup of the best beauty tools and gadgets that are actually worth the money—and here it is...

1. NuFACE Trinity

(Image credit: Future)

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device Best beauty tool for intense facial sculpting Reasons to buy + Easy to add to your beauty routine + Instant results Reasons to avoid - Very expensive for an extra skincare step - The sensation takes some getting used to

"This revolutionary facial trainer by NuFACE has improved my facial contours and skin tone. It also reduces visible wrinkles. It’s ideal for at-home facials. Don’t miss the additional attachment heads (available separately) for more targeted treatments," says Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor.

2. Dr. Dennis Gross LED Mask

(Image credit: Future)

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Best beauty tool for all-round skin health Reasons to buy + Fast-acting + Loved by celebrities Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Similar masks out there

"For something that looks like it belongs in a Blade Runner remake, this light-therapy mask is surprisingly simple to use for the average human, with the technology within doing all the hard work for you. I'm 36, and this mask targets my EXACT skin concerns, with a potent combination of anti-acne blue lights (the most powerful blue light allowed in at-home devices) and red lights to help smooth wrinkles and firm up skin in an automatically timed 3-minute cycle, once a day, with no downtime. I'm already seeing clearer skin and I've only been using it a week," says Holly Rains, Freelance Editor.

(Image credit: Future)

Nurse Jaime Beauty Blade Deep Massaging Tool Best beauty tool for on-the-go sculpting Reasons to buy + Can pop it in your handbag + Proves a great pick-me-up See Also I Never Thought a Precision Blade Would Become My Most Valuable Skincare Tool—But Here We Are60 Skin Care Tools That Deliver Results And Are Worth Every Penny Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a manual tool - Requires some expertise to use

"Once you get past the idea that you’re taking a scalpel to your face, you’ll appreciate the circulation-boosting benefits of this tool. Created by the woman who works on the chiselled faces of the Kardashians, use the curved edges and a scraping technique to glide towards your lymph glands and flush out skin-dulling toxins," says Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor.

4. Sarah Chapman Pore Vacuum

(Image credit: Future)

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Pro Pore Refiner Best beauty tool for busting congestion Reasons to buy + Very satisfying to use + Fast-acting Reasons to avoid - Can potentially be damaging if you're too heavy handed

"Can you think of anything more addictive or satisfying than vacuuming your pores? No, me neither. A thermo-therapy plate preps your skin for extraction so that when you apply the 'sucker' any grime and stubborn make-up gets hoovered up," says Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor.

5. FOREO Cleansing Brush

(Image credit: Future)

FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Brush Best beauty tool for a deep cleanse Reasons to buy + Effectively works out pore congestion + Reduces the chances of future breakouts Reasons to avoid - Can potentially be damaging to skin if you are too heavy handed

"Think cleansing and toning 2.0. With a bigger brush head and longer touch points than the original, it's easier to deep clean tricky areas around the nose and hairline. You just have to choose the device that corresponds to your skin type, then hit the app and choose from three guided massage programmes - eye, neck or all-over contouring - to target acupressure points," says Holly Rains, Freelance Editor.

6. Dyson Airwrap

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson Airwrap Complete Multi Hair Styler Best beauty tool for a bouncy blow-out Reasons to buy + Can be used on all hair types + Attachments cater to different results Reasons to avoid - Styles might not last as long as those achieved with a hotter tool - Very expensive

"The Dyson Airwrap has transformed my relationship with my fine, meh hair. Once you've mastered how the Airwrap works (just YouTube a tutorial on it), you will actually come to enjoy hair-drying time, because trust me, you get good results, every time. Make sure to try out all of the accessories that come in the kit, each having their own special skill. If you have fine hair like me, the round volumising heated brush will be your friend, being the only tool that has managed to add lasting lift and body to my hair without the need for product," Holly Rains, Freelance Editor.

7. BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling

(Image credit: Future)

BeautyBio GloPRO® Microneedling Regeneration Tool Best beauty tool for skin regeneration Reasons to buy + Helps skincare work harder + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Must be gentle to avoid damage - Check with an expert before using

"This may look like a paint roller with needles and, yes, it tackles worry lines by driving teeny holes into the upper layers of your skin. But derma rolling or micro needling is a dermatologist approved way of sending your skin a signal to get extra collagen to the site of the damage. It takes some getting used to, but once you nail it it can help your skincare absorb 200 times more effectively," says Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor.

8. Jillian Dempsey Sculpting Bar

(Image credit: Future)

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Best beauty tool for a luxury pick-me-up Reasons to buy + Quick sculpting results + Feels super luxurious Reasons to avoid - Not particularly high tech

"Japanese-inspired and gold-plated, this sculpts my skin with a series of vibrations meant to replicate the effects of a professional massage. So sleek you'll want it on your #shelfie," says Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor.

9. The Light Salon LED Mask

(Image credit: Future)

The Light Salon Boost LED Mask Best beauty tool for everyday skin benefits Reasons to buy + Easy to add to your daily routine + Comfortable to wear Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Similar masks out there

"Like a high-tech sheet mask, this uses red and near-infrared lights to reduce inflammation, encourage healing and collagen production. I'm obsessed. Co-founder Laura Ferguson says that it also 'improves blood flow and tissue oxygenation through a process called photobiomodulation' – meaning your skin will have improved hydration levels and increased firmness. LED also helps to re-charge the 'energy' battery in the skin to repair and rejuvenate damaged cells. A cell that has been charged by light is able to perform 150-200% more efficiently," says Grace Lindsay, Shopping Writer.

10. Therabody Theragun

(Image credit: Future)

Therabody Theragun PRO 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Massager Best beauty tool for overall wellbeing Reasons to buy + Very quiet + Very effective massager Reasons to avoid - Bulky so not great for travel

"As a health editor, I get asked about massage guns, and more specifically the raved-about Theragun, a LOT. My answer? They're a great investment, and you'll easily get your money's worth if you're active or can't afford regular massages. Their website says the guns are 'scientifically calibrated' to both soothe your muscles and stimulate heat and blood flow and I can confirm first hand having used it regularly that they do, at the switch of a button. Why a Theragun over other models? It has a ridiculously long battery life - I've charged mine a handful of times and I've had it for years now, plus, it's much quieter than other models out there," says Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor.

11. Panasonic Facial Steamer

(Image credit: Future)

Panasonic Facial Steamer EH-XS01 Best beauty tool for at-home spa experience Reasons to buy + Very relaxing to use + Helps boost glow effectively Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive for an added luxury

"The Panasonic Facial Steamer is the closest thing I have found to a real-life spa experience in the comfort of my own home. Not only does it cleanse and help to unclog your pores, but it hydrates your skin too, leaving your complexion looking plump and radiant. My skincare seems to work better too. Since trying out this product, I can't imagine my skincare routine without it," says Grace Lindsay, Shopping Writer.

12. Waterpik Water Flosser

(Image credit: Future)

Waterpik Cordless Select Water Flosser Best beauty tool for oral hygiene Reasons to buy + Leaves mouth feeling super clean + Quick to use Reasons to avoid - Can be messy while you get used to it

"I've always been rubbish at flossing (I know I'm not alone in that), but this has totally converted me. This gadget does the hard work for you. By squirting a powerful stream of water, it removes bacteria deep between teeth and below the gum line. Plus, it's proven to be 50% more effective for improving gum health than string floss and leaves your mouth feeling squeaky clean," says Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor.

13. Dermaflash Dermaplaner

(Image credit: Future)

Dermaflash Luxe Best beauty tool for smooth skin Reasons to buy + Quick and easy to use + Looks chic Reasons to avoid - An expensive luxury when cheaper, manual tools exist

"This is Sephora's most popular skincare device and it's the at-home answer to derma planing. The stainless steel blade swipes away the oldest layer of dead skin cells and peach fuzz while sonic vibrations reduce friction. Trust me, it can get slightly addictive," says Grace Lindsay, Shopping Writer.