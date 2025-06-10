We live on the edge of Vegas...people freak out when they see our view (2025)

By HAYLEY MINN

Published: 07:53 EDT, 24 April 2025 | Updated: 09:15 EDT, 24 April 2025

With its huge five-star hotels and casinos, bright lights, and buffets, Las Vegas is famous for being a city of excess.

But the edge of Sin City couldn’t be more different.

Tourists have been taking to TikTok to share videos of the view of Vegas from the sky, as their planes are landing.

From above, it’s clear that Vegas’ residential areas are surrounded by the Mojave desert as far as the eye can see.

One person captioned their video: ‘It’s weird to me how Vegas just… ends.’

And now people who actually live on the edge of Vegas have been sharing the views from their back gardens on TikTok, including Crystal Wojtowich (@yourfaveazn).

In her video, she opens up her back door to reveal a high brick wall surrounding her patio.

She then pans the camera over the wall to reveal an absolutely barren desert behind.

People who actually live on the edge of Vegas have been sharing the views from their back gardens on TikTok, including Crystal Wojtowich (@yourfaveazn) (pictured)

In her video, Crystal opens up her back door to reveal a high brick wall surrounding her patio

She adds: ‘It's actually amazing not having neighbours to the left and in front of me.’

Another Vegas local who lives on the edge of Sin City is @tianishaye.

In a video posted to TikTok, she says to camera: ‘I’ve seen a couple of TikToks of the aeroplane view of how Vegas just ends, and it is kind of weird that it just ends, so I’m going to show you what it looks like from the ground view.’

She then points the camera at her house, before panning it to the right to reveal the vast no-man’s land.

She adds: ‘It is pretty weird that it just ends but I love living on the edge of Vegas.

‘It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, there’s not a lot of commotion.

‘I love that every single time I drive over here, it just goes all the way out like that.’

But many people commented on Crystal’s video about how frightened they would be living where she does.

She then pans the camera over the wall to reveal an absolutely barren desert behind See Also Man is killed in drive-by shooting in front of parents and children

She adds: ‘It's actually amazing not having neighbours to the left and in front of me’

Many people commented on Crystal’s video about how frightened they would be living where she does

One person even likened the view to The Hills Have Eyes, a horror movie about a family targeted by cannibalistic mutants when their car breaks down in the Nevada desert.

Another said: ‘When I see the desert it just gives me sad deathy murder vibes.’

A third added: ‘Beyond the wall is the Wild Wild West.’

Meanwhile, some just admitted they’d prefer greenery in their garden, with one person commenting: ‘I absolutely couldn’t do it. I need TREES and WATER.’