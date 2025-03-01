We Ranked 15+ Clean Face Sunscreens On Their Ingredients (2025)

Everyone knows how important it is to protect your skin with sunscreen. But if you have sensitive skin, want to avoid potentially-harmful chemicals, or want to protect our oceans, choosing a natural sunscreen is your best bet.

We define “natural” sunscreen as a mineral (also known as physical) sunscreen that uses titanium dioxide and/or zinc oxide to physically deflect the sun’s rays. These sunscreens are often filled with nourishing, natural ingredients, free from harsh preservatives and synthetic fragrances, and are overall a much better choice for your clean skincare regimen.

Chemical sunscreens use UV absorbers like oxybenzone, avobenzone and octinoxate that absorb UVA and UVB radiation. Not only do these chemicals absorb into the bloodstream, but they’re also causing damage to our coral reefs and oceans.

Chemical Sunscreen Ingredients: The Lurking Danger

If you go to the drugstore and buy any of the inexpensive sunscreens on the shelf, chances are you’re buying a chemical sunscreen. These conventional sunscreens use what are known as UV absorbers and UV blockers to protect the skin from damaging ultraviolet rays.

Chemical sunscreens work by absorbing ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and converting it into a small amount of heat, which is then dissipated from the skin. They do this by using a variety of active ingredients that absorb different wavelengths of UV radiation. These active ingredients include chemicals like: oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate, and octinoxate.

Yes, Chemical Sunscreen Is Absorbed Into The Bloodstream

In 2020, a disturbing FDA research study that looked at the possible effects of chemical sunscreen ingredients on our bodies was released. The study involved 48 healthy individuals, who were instructed to apply chemical sunscreens multiple times per day for four days.

Participants were randomized to 1 of 4 sunscreen products: either lotion, aerosol spray, nonaerosol spray, or pump spray.

Participants in this research study applied sunscreen for 4 days. On day 1, they applied a single application of the sunscreen product, and on days 2 through 4, they applied the sunscreen product four times a day at 2-hour intervals. Blood samples were collected over 21 days from each participant.

The results are disturbing. After just the first day of use, all six of these chemicals were detected in the bloodstream at levels above the safe limits set by the FDA. This means that these chemicals enter the bloodstream quickly after application.

It also means that after the participants applied the tested sunscreen products, the levels of the active ingredients in their bloodstream remained above 0.5 ng/mL for different lengths of time, depending on the specific ingredient. For avobenzone, octisalate, and octinoxate, the levels were above 0.5 ng/mL in more than 50% of participants for up to 7 days, for octocrylene, it was 10 days, and for homosalate and oxybenzone, it was up to 21 days.

The fact that the active ingredients were still detectable in the skin at days 7 and 14, and that they had a long terminal half-life (which means it takes a long time for the body to eliminate half of the amount of the ingredient), suggests that the absorption of these ingredients through the skin is the slowest step in the process of eliminating them from the body. This is important information because it suggests that the effects of these sunscreen ingredients on the body may last longer than previously thought.

In this study conducted in a clinical pharmacology unit and examining sunscreen application among healthy participants, all 6 of the tested active ingredients administered in 4 different sunscreen formulations were systemically absorbed and had plasma concentrations that surpassed the FDA threshold for potentially waiving some of the additional safety studies for sunscreens. These findings do not indicate that individuals should refrain from the use of sunscreen. MURALI K. MATTA, PHD1; JEFFRY FLORIAN, PHD1; ROBBERT ZUSTERZEEL, MD, PHD, MPH1; ET AL

Despite the findings, while the FDA has not advised against the use of chemical sunscreens, choosing physical sunscreens may be a safer option for those who are concerned about the potential health risks associated with chemical ingredients. Let’s take a look at the official FDA report.

It’s a high priority for the FDA and we continue to work toward establishing final marketing requirements for sunscreens. As part of this rule, the FDA has asked industry and other interested parties for additional safety data on 12 active sunscreen ingredients currently available in marketed products. While both of these studies make a great start, additional data are needed for each of these 12 active sunscreen ingredients in order to fully understand their absorption into the body as well as the long-term effects of absorption. Without further testing, the FDA does not know what levels of absorption can be considered safe. Shedding More Light on Sunscreen Absorption / FDA.GOV

At the time of writing, it’s now three years after the release of this study and there has been no further research released on the potential health impacts of the findings.

While the impact of chemical sunscreen ingredients accumulating in the bloodstream has not yet been studied, at Better Goods we believe in the adage of “safe, rather than sorry.” For this reason we strongly recommend the use of safer mineral sunscreens over chemical sunscreens when possible.

Oxybenzone: A Toxic Chemical Sunscreen Ingredient

One of the most common chemical sunscreen ingredients—and troublingly, one of the most potentially dangerous—is oxybenzone (also known as BP-3).

A 2016 study found that the chemical could be found in the urine of sunscreen users, even with low overall use. This means that it accumulates in the body, where it can have unknown potential health impacts on the body.

Furthermore, a 2017 study found that the chemical is linked to reproductive system disruption in humans, as well as an increase in male birth weight, and a decrease in female birth weight.

Animal studies were also conducted. The results there are also alarming: exposure to oxybenzone had negative effects on reproductive health in both fish and rats. In fish, it led to a decrease in egg production and hatching and lower testosterone levels, as well as changes in genes involved in hormone production. In rats, it caused a reduction in sperm density and disrupted the normal menstrual cycle in females.

There exists a large body of literature on the effects of BP-3 on several reproductive outcomes across various species, from alterations in birth weight and gestational age in humans to a decline in egg production, hatching, testosterone, and steroidogenic genes in fishes. These positive associations may be attributed to an altered estrogen and testosterone balance as a result of endocrine disrupting effects of BP-3. Exposure to benzophenone-3 and reproductive toxicity: A systematic review of human and animal studies

The United States National Toxicology Program (NTP) has a section on their website detailing their ongoing study into UV filters including oxybenzone. The NTP’s goal is to determine exactly how safe the use of chemical sunscreen is via rat and in vitro testing.

Over a two-year toxicity study, they found the following:

High concentrations of oxybenzone had effects on the rats estrogen and androgen receptors, furthering the proof that the chemical is a likely reproductive system disruptor.

Evidence of being a reproductive toxin, as evidenced by reduced litter size.

Evidence of developmental toxicity in rats, as indicated by postnatal growth retardation (the baby rats were smaller and grew more slowly)

Lower body weights in offspring; leading to lower male reproductive organ weights

There’s more. There’s evidence that oxybenzone may contribute to breast cancer, affect testosterone in humans, and is a commonly-known allergen.

These possible health impacts along with the fact that oxybenzone actively absorbs and accumulates in the bloodstream after topical use of sunscreen leaves us with only one conclusion: we should be avoiding these chemicals, and regulation needs to happen.

The Other Chemical Sunscreen Ingredients Are No Better

Besides oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate, and octinoxate are other chemical UV absorbers found in many commercial sunscreen products.

All of these ingredients are thought to be destructive to our coral reefs, and several areas in the world have banned the import or sale of the products.

The evidence seems clear that these chemical UV absorbers cause damage to our coral reefs. We need to be more conscious of the products we’re using and take steps toward protecting our delicate oceans. We can do this by switching out chemical sunscreens for safer physical blocking alternatives like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

Potential Health Impacts of These Chemical UV Absorbers

Along with oxybenzone, all of these chemical sunscreen ingredients have been shown to readily absorb and accumulate in the bloodstream. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Octinoxate – This common sunscreen ingredient was linked to effects on the reproductive system and thyroid in both a 2007 study as well as in a 2010 study in rat models.

Avobenzone – This chemical sunscreen is unstable, meaning it must be paired with other chemicals to maintain structural integrity. The breakdown of avobenzone has been linked to allergic reactions, and has been shown to block the effects of testosterone in cellular studies.

Octisalate – Octisalate is used in sunscreens to stabilize avobenzone. The main risk of octisalate seems to be rare risk of allergic reactions, as indicated by a 2006 study involving a woman who developed contact dermatitis from the use of sunscreen with the ingredient.

Octocrylene – Absorbs into the bloodstream at about 14 times the FDA’s cutoff level according to the previously mentioned study on chemical sunscreen absorption. Furthermore, a 2021 study found that benzophone—a mutagen, carcinogen, and endocrine disruptor—accumulates over time in sunscreens containing octocrylene from the degradation of the chemical.

Homosalate – A 2013 study linked homosalate to “3.5 times more cell growth and multiplication of human breast cancer cells”, making it a likely endocrine disruptor and has been found in human breast milk samples.

Keeping in mind that all of these chemicals are proven to absorb and accumulate in the bloodstream, we need to avoid all chemical sunscreens with any of these ingredients and instead opt for safer physical blocking alternatives.

The Two Main Ingredients in Natural (Mineral) Sunscreens

Mineral sunscreens have become increasingly popular over the years due to the potential health risks associated with chemical UV absorbers. These alternatives use physical blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to reflect the UV rays away from the skin.

Zinc oxide is the primary ingredient in mineral sunscreens and is a broad-spectrum UV blocker, which protects against both UVA and UVB rays. It’s also considered one of the safest sunscreen ingredients and is often used in baby products. Zinc oxide is a natural mineral that sits on the skin and creates a physical barrier reflecting the sun’s rays.

Titanium dioxide is another mineral that is often paired with zinc oxide in mineral sunscreens. It’s not as effective at blocking UVA rays as zinc oxide but can still provide some protection against UVB rays. It’s often used as an additive in combination with zinc oxide to improve the texture and spreadability of the sunscreen.

However, some studies (1, 2) have raised concerns about the safety of nanoparticles of titanium dioxide, which can potentially penetrate the skin and harm cells.

To address the concerns about nanoparticles, most mineral sunscreens now use larger particle sizes of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that are less likely to be absorbed into the skin. Additionally, some brands are beginning to use non-nano particles that are even larger and less likely to cause harm to the environment.

For a more in-depth look at chemical sunscreens, read our full guide here.

The Upsides of Mineral Sunscreens

Natural sunscreens have several main advantages over chemical sunscreens. Let’s take a quick look:

Safe for the body: Natural sunscreens don’t contain harmful chemicals like oxybenzone, oxtinoxate, and homosalate, all of which have been shown to accumulate in the bloodstream and potentially cause negative health effects.

Effective protection: Natural sunscreens are effective at protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays, providing broad-spectrum protection. Iron oxide, another physical sunscreen agent, also protects from visible light (including blue light), which can cause melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Eco-friendly: Natural sunscreens are less likely to harm the environment and marine life, as they don’t contain chemicals that have been linked to coral reef damage.

Less likely to cause skin irritation: Since natural sunscreens use physical blockers, they are less likely to cause skin irritation or allergic reactions than chemical sunscreens.

Longer shelf life: Natural sunscreens have a longer shelf life compared to chemical sunscreens, as they are not as likely to break down and lose effectiveness over time.

Because they physically block the sun’s rays, mineral sunscreens are effective as soon as they’re applied. Chemical sunscreens—on the other hand—need time to absorb into the skin to be effective.

Overall, natural sunscreens provide a safer and more effective way to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, without the potential negative health and environmental impacts associated with chemical sunscreens.

The Downsides of Mineral Sunscreens

There are a few potential downsides to mineral sunscreens that you should know about.

Since mineral sunscreens sit in a thick layer on top of the skin, it can sometimes lead to breakouts on acne-prone skin.

Mineral sunscreens are also harder to apply which can potentially feel greasier on the skin.

The titanium dioxide and zinc oxide can leave a white film on the skin, which can be a problem especially for those with darker skin tones. Not all mineral sunscreens have this problem however, so read user reviews to get a better idea of a specific product.

They can be more expensive, although this can vary depending on the specific brand.

Other Ingredients To Know About

Besides chemical UV absorbers, we encountered several other potential ingredients of concern in sunscreens. Here’s what you should know about:

Tocopherol Acetate – This is a form of vitamin E. Some people have an allergy to vitamin E, so this is an ingredient to be aware of if you have sensitive skin.

This ingredient is reported to protect against sun-induced skin damage, which is why it’s often added to face creams and sunscreens. There is some concern that tocopherol acetate can be contaminated with hydroquinone—banned in the U.K., Europe, and Japan. It’s a skin-lightening agent that can accumulate in the body, and can cause ochranonsis, a blue-black discoloration of the skin. However, it’s expected that good manufacturing processes would limit the amount of impurities to very low levels.

Phenoxyethanol – This is a common preservative used in personal care products like sunscreen. The main concern with phenoxyethanol is that it can be a skin irritant, so some people wish to avoid it for that reason. Preservatives are an important part of skincare and personal care products, and you can read our full stance on preservatives here.

Fragrance – At Better Goods, we never recommend products with synthetic fragrance. Click here to read our full rundown of why they should be avoided.

Cyclotetrasiloxane (D4) at higher levels of exposure, may cause skin and eye irritation, and there is some evidence to suggest that it may have endocrine-disrupting effects. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), D4 is considered toxic and persistent, meaning it does not easily break down in the environment and can accumulate in living organisms such as fish. Additionally, the European Union (EU) classifies D4 as an endocrine (hormone) disruptor based on evidence that it interferes with human hormone function and may impair human fertility.

Cyclopentasiloxane (D5) is also known to be toxic to the environment, particularly sea life. In response to these concerns, some countries have restricted the use of cyclotetrasiloxane in personal care products. The European Union, for example, has set a maximum concentration limit of 0.1% for cyclotetrasiloxane in cosmetic products, while Canada has listed it as a toxic substance and restricted its use in certain products.

Our Methodology

We looked at social media, popular online stores like Credo, Sephora, and iHerb, and reviews across the internet to find 15+ of the most popular clean face sunscreens.

All of these products are advertised as being clean, safer alternatives. We found that while many of the products we looked at were good in terms of ingredients, some had ingredients either unsafe for us, or our environment.

We reviewed 15+ of the most popular clean face sunscreens on the market and rated them as follows:

Best– These products are the best of the best. They contain all-clean ingredients, are non-toxic and are often the best choice for our environment. Good – These products are typically quite good, but don’t go above and beyond like our best choices. Iffy – These products are typically okay, but have some issues that make us unable to give them a “Good” rating. Often times they contain ingredients that are questionable. Bad – These products typically have toxic ingredients or issues that make them dangerous or unsuitable to use. These products should typically be avoided.

Natural Face Sunscreens Rated: Best

Two sunscreens we looked at get a “best” rating.

Best Budget Clean Sunscreen: Radically Rejuvenating SPF Day Cream from Acure – With a great clean list of ingredients and priced at $11.17/oz, this is our recommended sunscreen for those on a budget.

Best Overall Clean Sunscreen: Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen from Biossance – A simple and clean list of ingredients in this sunscreen that leaves no white cast makes this our overall most recommended clean face sunscreen.

Natural Face Sunscreens Rated: Good

All of these sunscreens hit the mark in terms of clean ingredients. In terms of ingredient safety, you can feel confident in using any of these products.

Versed Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Price: $21.99 ($12.94 per oz) SPF: 35 Buy at Target Ingredients-wise, this product offers a clean formula with no ingredients of concern. Since this sunscreen is slightly tinted, it doesn't leave a white cast. It also applies lightly and doesn't feel greasy and has a subtle moisturizing quality. On the other hand, it sometimes has a tendency to clump up on the skin. Active Ingredients Zinc Oxide Ingredients Water,

Potential irritants: 1* Solara Suncare Time Traveler Ageless Daily Face Sunscreen Price: $42 ($24.71 per oz) SPF: 30 Buy at Detox Market This unscented face sunscreen has a clean list of ingredients and is water-resistant, making it great for a day at the beach or for travel. This sunscreen goes on thick, so you have to work to rub it in, but it leaves the skin feeling moisturized and absorbs within a few minutes. However, it leaves a white cast which is noticeable unless you're fair-skinned. Active Ingredients Zinc Oxide Ingredients Water,

Titanium Dioxide Ingredients Water,

Potential irritants: 1* REN Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen Price: $38 ($22.35 per oz) SPF: 30 Buy on Amazon Buy at Sephora While this face sunscreen from Ren gets passing marks in terms of ingredients, the performance of the product leaves something to be desired. This sunscreen is very sticky and dry, making it most suitable for those with oily or combination skin. It applies thick and leaves a noticeable white cast and goes on very matte. Being a relatively expensive sunscreen, in terms of value, you'd be better off purchasing a more budget-friendly sunscreen on our list. Active Ingredients Zinc Oxide Ingredients Water,

Potential irritants: 9* Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32 Price: $25 ($14.29 per oz) SPF: 32 Buy at Credo This is a clean mineral sunscreen with a good list of ingredients. It does, however, contain phenoxyethanol and sodium benzoate, two mild preservatives we feel comfortable with, but some users might wish to avoid. This is a very popular sunscreen, due to the fact that it goes on light, doesn't leave a greasy residue, and leaves the skin feeling moisturized and glowy. The product has a slight vanilla fragrance that isn't overpowering and dissipates after application. Active Ingredients Zinc Oxide Ingredients Water,

Potential irritants: 4* Nuori Mineral Defense Facial Cream SPF 30 Price: $59 ($34.71 per oz) SPF: 30 Buy at Credo This sunscreen does have a clean list of ingredients and gets a "good" rating. However, expect this sunscreen to be thick and go on a bit heavy, making it suitable for a day at the beach, but probably not for daily use. Because of the high price, we'd recommend looking for a less-expensive alternative. Active Ingredients Zinc Oxide Ingredients Water,

Zinc Oxide Ingredients Water,

Natural Face Sunscreens Rated: Iffy

Popular brands Drunk Elephant and Paula’s Choice find their place in our “Iffy” rated sunscreens. These products contain some questionable ingredients, and we believe there are better products on this list.

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 Price: $36 ($18 per oz) SPF: 30 Buy on Amazon Buy at Sephora Drunk Elephant's sunscreens have a few ingredients worth mentioning. Stearath-2 and stearath-20 are two ingredients that can potentially be contaminated with 1,4-dioxane, which is a potential human carcinogen. While the amount of residual 1,4-dioxane should be very low with proper manufacturing processes, we can't recommend this sunscreen over other sunscreens for this reason. Active Ingredients Zinc Oxide Ingredients Water,

Potential irritants: 5* Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 Price: $34 ($11.33 per oz) SPF: 30 Buy on Amazon Buy at Sephora Drunk Elephant's sunscreens have a few ingredients worth mentioning. Stearath-2 and stearath-20 are two ingredients that can potentially be contaminated with 1,4-dioxane, which is a potential human carcinogen. While the amount of residual 1,4-dioxane should be very low with proper manufacturing processes, we can't recommend this sunscreen over other sunscreens for this reason. Active Ingredients Zinc Oxide Ingredients Water,

Titanium Dioxide Ingredients Water,

Titanium Dioxide Ingredients Water,

Natural Face Sunscreens Rated: Bad

We felt that only one product we looked at deserved a bad rating: the Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 47 from Josie Maran.

Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 47 Price: $34 ($17 per oz) SPF: 47 Buy on Amazon Cyclotetrasiloxane (D4) is known to be a human reproductive toxin and environmental toxin, and cyclopentasiloxane (D5) is also known to be toxic to the environment, particularly sea life. For this reason, the EU has prohibited these ingredients to 0.1% concentrations and we don't recommend products with these ingredients. It also includes laureth-12, which can be contaminated with 1,4-dioxane, a human carcinogen. Active Ingredients Titanium Dioxide,

In Conclusion

All of the sunscreens we looked at market themselves as being clean, but just because a brand says that, doesn’t always make it true.

Several products we looked at contained ingredients we feel uncomfortable recommending, so it’s always important to read ingredient labels.

To see our top recommendations, click here.