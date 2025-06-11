We Ranked Melania Trump's Most Iconic First Lady Outfits (2025)

Home > Entertainment Watch your back, Jackie O. By Distractify Staff Published April 26 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET

First Lady Melania Trump made history as the first immigrant woman in that position since Louisa Adams in 1825, when her husband, President Donald Trump, won the 2016 Presidential election. Since then, Melania has been stealing the spotlight with her fashion choices and is often compared to past stylish First Ladies such as Jackie Kennedy and Michelle Obama. Here are her top 15 most iconic First Lady outfits to date.

15. Melania Trump wearing Valentino in Paris.

When Melania Trump travels abroad, she pulls out all the stops when it comes to her sartorial choices. In 2017, she visited Paris with President Trump and greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in a Valentino jacquard dress with a floral design and full skirt that was perfect for Bastille Day.

14. Melania stuns in a gold sequin gown by Reem Acra.

In 2017, shortly after President Trump's inauguration, Melania stunned in a gold Reem Acra gown at a candlelight dinner to thank donors in Washington, D.C.

13. Melania Trump in a pink power suit.

Melania Trump looked pretty in pink in this Calvin Klein pantsuit, which featured a $2,000 blazer, to welcome the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda to the White House in 2019.

12. Melania Trump rocks a floral coat in

11. Melania Trump wears Hervé Pierre (again) to 2025 inauguration.

Melania Trump opted to wear a dress designed by her longtime stylist Hervé Pierre again to her second inaugural ball with Donald Trump. This time, the strapless gown featured a geometric black trim and a matching black choker with a brooch.

10. Melania Trump's 'Pretty Woman' moment

When Melania stepped out in this brown polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich with a matching belt and cream coat in 2019, we had flashbacks to Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

9. Melania Trump was a lady in red in Givenchy.

What did we say about Melania's fashion choices abroad? They never fail. In 2019, she wore this stunning red Givenchy gown with a cape to meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles in London.

8. Melania Trump wears white Dior gown with matching gloves.

White was clearly the color of the evening when Melania joined her husband, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla for a white-tie state banquet and reception at Buckingham Palace. Melania opted for a sleeveless Dior haute couture dress with a flame-shaped neckline and gloves.

7. Melania Trump brings a pop of color to Clarence House

Melania proved she is not scared to go bold when she stepped out in this yellow cape paired with a fuchsia dress and matching Christian Louboutin heels to visit Clarence House in 2019.

6. Melania's casual weekend style is unmatched.

Melania turned heads in this button-down collared white top with matching skinny jeans, completed with yellow Manolo Blahnik pumps, on a weekend trip to the Trump National Golf Club in 2018. She also accessorized her look with an oversized handbag with yellow accents.

5. Melania goes red, white, and blue on the Fourth of July.

The President and the First Lady hosted a picnic for military families on the Fourth of July in 2018. Melania kept her style all-American in this blue and white gingham Ralph Lauren gown, which retailed for $2,490. She added to the look with a red Alexander McQueen belt and matching red Christian Louboutin heels.

4. Melania's Dolce & Gabbana Tuxedo at the Governor's Ball

Who said women can't rock a tuxedo? Melania proved her haters wrong when she wore this perfectly tailored black velvet Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with satin lapels to the Governor's Ball in February 2025. She completed the look with a Ralph Lauren tuxedo shirt.

3. Melania Trump stole the spotlight in Celine.

All eyes were on Melania in this long-sleeve Céline gown covered in sequins at the Congressional Ball in December 2018.

2. Melania's homage to Jackie O. at the 2017 Inauguration Day celebration.

On January 20, 2017, Melania Trump made history as the first immigrant First Lady since Louisa Adams, and she did it in a sky blue cashmere suit by Ralph Lauren Collection that had many comparing her to another First Lady: Jackie O.

1. Melania Trump's 2017 Inauguration Dress by Hervé Pierre

It's no surprise that Melania Trump's inauguration dress topped our list. The vanilla silk crepe off-the-shoulder gown with a slit skirt and claret ribbon around the waist was designed by her longtime stylist Hervé Pierre. It was such an iconic fashion moment that the dress is now on display at the National Museum of American History.

Honorable Mention: White Roksanda at the 2016 RNC