'We spent a year in NI forest for my recovery from big op' (2025)

When nature writer Paul Clements needed a place to recover after surgery, he retreated to the woods.

His chosen hideaway was the grounds of the majestic Montalto Estate, a historic demense dating back to the 16th century and set on 400 acres of lush Co Down countryside.

It was the site of the 1798 rebellion’s Battle of Ballynahinch and its name is a nod to its geography – Montalto means “high mountain” as it overlooks the Mourne mountains.

That was in 1992. Now, he has looked back on the tranquil experience in his new book A Year In The Woods, filled with beautiful imagery. The retrospective fuses history, folklore, nature, art and memoir, with writing that celebrates the changing seasons and daily wonder of the nature. It’s a tribute to the restorative powers of life spent outdoors.

Paul and his wife Felicity spent 12 months in a remote cottage in the woodlands of the estate, which has since been opened to the public, for visitors to enjoy its gardens and grounds. Images from the book include rich autumn scenery, verdant woodlands, streams running through autumnal foliage, still ponds and ancient trees.

Paul recalled some of the routes which made the deepest impressions on him: “There are half a dozen walks in the Montalto grounds where I regularly spend time. These routes, allied to a ‘wander where - you - will’ approach, lead me to stumble across a variety of plants, shrubs and weeds.

“Near the entrance to the estate and in surrounding gardens, the pink cherry blossom has scattered its confetti-like petals on the ground. The annual regeneration of the woodland is a heart-warming sight bringing colour and vitality.

“The season of procreation is underway with a sense of optimism. Shoots and tendrils are pushing through the soil and include dog rose sand primroses. In Irish folklore, primroses were placed on the doorstep to encourage fairies to bless and protect the house and those who lived in it and its demise offended the Sidhe or fairy folk. Bright yellow trumpets of daffodils crop up. They used to be referred to as ‘daffadowndilly’

“In Victorian times in Donegal their nickname was ‘Tags’. Vigorous nodding clumps of the delicate star-shaped wood anemones. In romantic legends the wood anemone stars as a love flower and ancient Greeks knew it as the ‘windFlower’.”

In the forward to the book, Felicity wrote of her initial reluctance at the move – never wanting to leave Montalto. She told how they were between homes at the time and looking for a temporary place to live, but she imagined something completely different.

Felicity admitted the move required a leap of faith. She wrote: “I imagined us living for a while in a slick city centre apartment close to work, theatres, restaurants, bars and shopping. But Paul had other ideas.

“A country boy at heart, he tentatively suggested renting a cottage on the Montalto estate. I had never heard of the Montalto estate. You want us to live in a forest? With no neighbours? On our own?’ To say that I was apprehensive is an understatement.

“However, when he eventually persuaded me to at least try the cottage, I was so glad he did. I became infected by his enthusiasm for Montalto and the natural world that surrounded us. Once I was inside with the door locked, curtains closed and the fire lit, I could have been anywhere.

“I settled into our new existence, relishing the escape from the noises of the city, and started to cherish the sounds of nature. After my initial hesitation about moving to Montalto, I developed a deep appreciation for our little corner of Utopia.

“When we finally bought our new house and were ready to leave the cottage it was a bittersweet time. We were happy to be homeowners again but sorry to leave such a special place.”

A Year In The Woods: Montalto Through The Seasons by Paul Clements, with pictures by Trevor Ferris, is published by Merrion Press and is out now priced £17.95

