We Tested 14 Neck Firming Creams to See Which Ones Actually Do What They Promise (2025)

In the end, we found seven that gave our testers, ages 35 to 65+, visible and lasting results.

Over the course of eight weeks, a group of testers used 14 top-rated neck firming creams from Clinique, Clarins, and more to determine which products best reduced fine lines, wrinkles, and other aging concerns. (Most of the creams estimate results in four weeks, so we used them for eight, just to be sure.) They followed manufacturer instructions and used their product at least once a day during the testing period. They looked for noticeable differences in aging concerns like fine lines and wrinkles, as well as hydration and moisturizing effects.

Neck firming creams can simultaneously soothe and hydrate the skin there, as well as tightening “lines created by long hours in front of the computer, and addressing sun damage,” celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas , whose clients include Rachel Brosnahan, Laverne Cox, Keri Russell, Naomi Watts, and more, tells PEOPLE.

Our necks hold the weight of the world, or least the weight of our heads and all the thoughts that live there. And sometimes, they need a little TLC in return.

Best Overall Clarins Extra-Firming Neck & Décolleté Cream $98$84 at Amazon$98$84 at Nordstrom$98 at Sephora Star Qualities Significantly improved skin softness and smoothness

Luxuriously creamy formula with moisturizing benefits

Little goes a long way

Quick absorption and no residue transfer Red Flags Instructions were mostly in French, and our tester had to translate them online Comparing all 14 neck firming creams, Clarins’ stood out for its luxurious texture, quick absorption, and impressive performance. After a month, our tester (35–44, dry skin) saw a noticeable difference: “As someone who has a habit of staring at my skin in the mirror for long periods of time (it’s an obsession, I can’t help it!), I could definitely see the change, which I loved!” The thick, “gorgeous” formula absorbed quickly and didn’t leave behind residue on skin or clothing. A little goes a long way — our tester used a dime-sized amount. Plus, they noticed a vast improvement in their skin’s softness. The only complaint was the packaging, which provided more instructions in French than in English. Size: 2.5 ounces | Key Ingredients: Sunflower extract, coconut oil, jojoba oil | Skin Type: Normal, oily, combination, and dry







Best Overall, Less Expensive Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ $95$76 at Amazon$95 at UltaView on Dermstore See Also The 11 best sunscreens for dark skin tones that I've discovered after years of testing Star Qualities Has a smooth, creamy consistency that locks in hydration all day

Softened skin texture

Left behind a tightening and lifting effect after the testing period

Absorbs quickly without residue Red Flags We couldn’t find any! A close second to our best overall at a slightly better price, the Perricone MD moisturizer was popular with our tester (35–44, combination/dry skin). They were hoping the product would improve the texture and appearance of their skin, as well as contouring the area around their neck and jawline. And that’s exactly what they saw: After all, it’s a “cult classic for a reason!” The smooth and creamy moisturizer absorbs quickly and leaves no trace of residue. With just a teaspoon of product a day, our tester’s skin felt much more moisturized, softer, and less textured. Consistency is key here, and after using the product regularly, they noticed a tightening and lifting effect, too. Size: 1 fluid ounce | Key Ingredients: Vitamin C ester, vitamin B3, peptides, mineral based sunscreen | Skin Type: All skin types, aging skin







Best Budget Gold Bond Ultimate Neck & Chest Firming Cream $16$12 at Amazon$13 at Target$18$12 at Walmart Star Qualities Didn’t cause itchiness or breakouts on sensitive skin

Medium-thick consistency that melts into the skin

Impressively moisturizing

Left a glowy appearance without residue Red Flags Hands were slightly sticky after application For those with dry to normal skin like our tester (35–44), we suggest the Gold Bond firming cream. Not only is it budget-friendly at under $15, it’s a moisturizing wizard! Since our tester didn’t have many fine lines or wrinkles, they were looking for hydration, and this formula more than delivered. The cream has a medium-thick consistency, yet it melted into our tester’s skin, leaving behind no residue or greasy feel, though her hands were slightly sticky after application. The hydration lasts all day, and our tester noticed more of a glow around her neck, plus continued softness and smoothness. Bonus: The formula didn’t cause itching or breakouts on their sensitive skin. Size: 2 ounces | Key Ingredients: Stress response proteins, salicylic acid, advance hydration blend | Skin Type: Aging skin







What to Know About Firming Neck Creams Different Ingredients Target Different Concerns

“If firmness is your target issue, then peptides and ceramides will address that perfectly,” says Dr. Vargas. On the other hand, “retinol might be a good ingredient for firmness and also addressing the horizontal lines we get over time on the neck” whereas “antioxidants are great for helping with sun damage and brightening.” Skin Type Can Affect Results

“The skin on the neck can be very different to the skin on the face — texture, tone, [and] firmness are some of the ways it can be so specific,” shares Dr. Vargas. “If you have super oily skin on the face, then using a neck serum as opposed to a cream might be a better option, but overall, I would just make sure you test the product first to make sure it wasn’t too active for the sensitive-skinned area.”

Best for Sensitive Skin Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Lifting Face + Neck Cream $106$91 at Nordstrom$77 at Sephora$107$80 at Walmart Star Qualities Noticeably reduced wrinkles over time

Improved softness and hydration

Didn’t irritate sensitive skin Red Flags A small spoon or scraper could help with the thick formula For those with sensitive skin, like our tester (34), consider this Clinique cream. Not only did she report less visible lines and wrinkles across her neck, but also a reduced appearance of her so-called “tech neck.” The thick formula is kind of sticky, but it didn’t build up or flake during application. It absorbed into her skin well and left a moisturized softness in its wake. Her skin gets particularly sensitive during the winter (she has psoriasis and rosacea), but she didn’t experience any irritation or redness while using this. That said, she does wish the packaging came with a small spoon or scraper for convenience. Size: 1.7 ounces | Key Ingredients: Multipeptides, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, shea butter | Skin Type: Very dry to dry, dry combination, combination oily, and oily













Best for Dry Skin GoPure Tighten & Lift Neck Cream $40$34 at AmazonView on Gopurebeauty.com Star Qualities Affordable price compared to many brands on our list

Noticeable results across multiple generations

Firmed up and hydrated skin around the neck and décolletage

Red Flags Possibly caused slight sensitivity for one tester during a really cold day Our former beauty writer (24), her mother (52), and her grandmother (74) used the GoPure Neck Firming Cream for four weeks. Grandma noticed a difference in firmness in about 10 days, with substantial improvement by the end of the month. Mom noticed some tightness, while our youthful, virtually line-free writer appreciated the hydrating effects. So of course we had to include this pick in our comparison test. Our tester (45–54) has dry, sensitive skin and some crepey texture on her neck —but after just one month of using GoPure, she saw smoother, softer skin. The thick, creamy formula takes a minute to rub in, but the moisturizing effects are immediate. Our tester only experienced sensitivity to the formula on a particularly cold day. Size: 1.7 fluid ounces | Key Ingredients: Aloe leaf juice, jojoba seed oil, witch hazel extract | Skin Type: All skin types













Best for Hydrating Revision Skincare Neck Firming Cream $62 at Amazon$159 at DermstoreView on Revisionskincare.com Star Qualities Softened skin and evened tone



Absorbs quickly and left no residue or stickiness behind

Lightweight consistency

Impressive moisturization Red Flags No drastic improvement in fine lines, but our tester didn’t have many to begin with

Expensive Though we loved the benefits of this formula, the high price locks it in as the runner-up for dry skin needs. Our tester (25–34) has a normal skin type that leans dry in the winter, and she noticed a gradual change in the evening of her skin tone as well as its overall softness throughout the testing period. The formula has a lightweight consistency that’s more creamy than gel-like. It absorbed quickly and didn’t leave any stickiness behind. It’s definitely moisturizing, but in terms of tightness, our tester didn’t see dramatic results. She thinks someone with deeper-set wrinkles might benefit more from this type of cream. Size: 1.7 ounces | Key Ingredients: Diglucosyl Gallic Acid, red microalgae extract, peptides | Skin Type: All skin types, especially those with advanced signs of aging







