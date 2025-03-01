We Tested Dozens Of FDA-Approved Red Light Therapy Devices To Regrow Hair. These Four Delivered Impressive Results. (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

I've been all in on red light therapy to help brighten and plump my skin sans needles since 2018—and after speaking with dermatologists, I recently learned that the viral TikTok treatment also helps hair on our head grow.

Sounds too good to be true? Not quite!

Research shows that certain wavelengths of light can, in fact, stimulate hair growth, whether your loss is due to female pattern genetic hair loss (androgenetic alopecia), hormones, stress, vitamin deficiencies, and autoimmune diseases like alopecia areata. "It can also help improve the effects of traction alopecia caused by rocking tight hairstyles that pull hair, including high ponytails and braids," says board-certified dermatologist Candace Spann, MD.



Best Red Light Therapy Devices For Hair Growth

After chatting with several derms about red light therapy for hair growth, I decided to get my hands on some some at-home devices to determine for myself which ones are worth our hard-earned coins. Ahead is insight from the pros about how to shop for these devices, their go-to recommendations (plus my testing feedback), and a handy FAQ answering your most burning questions.

What To Consider

Now that you have a better idea of how red light therapy can promote hair growth, here are some factors to look out for while shopping for your new beauty device.

Wavelength

The wavelength used is the most critical factor to consider when shopping for red light therapy devices for hair growth, says board-certified dermatologist Robert Finney, MD, founder of Soho Skin & Hair Restoration, who recommends devices within 620 to 678 nanometers (nm) because that range has proven to be the most successful in treating hair loss.

So, what does this all mean for you? Well, as long as you use a device that emits between 600 to 700 nm, or 830 nm or higher, then you should be fine since these wavelengths have studies backing them up. You can also look for brands with clinical studies highlighting their respective tool's efficacy for an added peace of mind.

Type

Next, consider the type of red light therapy device for hair growth that suits your needs. Helmets and caps from CurrentBody Skin and HigherDOSE are a favorite of our pros because they lay closest to the scalp for more direct all-over coverage. You just pop them on, power on the device, and forget it until the treatment cycle ends.

There are crescent-shaped devices, including the Hairmax LaserBand 82, that look similar to extra wide headbands. Because they don't cover the entire head, red light therapy headbands are best for someone targeting a specific area of their head, such as along the hairline or middle of the head.

Some tools like Laduora look like hair brushes, but King points out they require more motivation because you must actively run the tool on your scalp and through your strands.

Treatment time

No one has endless hours to sit under a red light therapy helmet or brush their hair to benefit from these nifty gadgets. All of these featured winners are quick and effective, with treatments ranging from 90 seconds to 10 minutes.

Regardless of which device you order, it's likely that you won't begin to see results for at least several months. Due to the biological nature of the hair growth cycle, it's generally recommended to wait six months before judging the results of any kind of treatment for hair growth, including red light therapy devices, says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, MD, FAAD.

How We Chose

As a nosy beauty editor obsessed with knowing what the pros are actually using, I just had to ask about their no-fail recommendations. Since I've always been a skeptic, I also got my hands on several options from viral brands to determine if they live up to the hype and are worth buying. Spoiler alert: These featured picks are legit and all earned major snaps from either myself or our experts.

I spent a few weeks testing different devices at home, so I can't fully speak to their long-term hair growth benefits. However, I did evaluate their other attributes like comfort, treatment time, ease of use, and overall value. I also prioritized brands I'm familiar with and previously enjoy using, such as HigherDOSE and CurrentBody Skin.

Next, I considered their prices and nixed anything that was too cheap from white label Amazon brands since they're usually not well-researched enough for my liking. I also skipped including products that cost as much as some people's rent because if I'm unwilling to spend $2,500 on a red light therapy cap, I wouldn't expect someone else to shell out that much money either. But hey, if you've got the money, Spann likes Capillus caps. Ahead are four of the best red light therapy devices for hair growth, including a helmet, headband, brush, and cap. These hair growth tools start at just under-$260, so you can order a self-care treat without breaking your 2025 budget.

So, without further ado, here are our four favorite red light therapy tools for hair growth.