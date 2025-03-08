We Tested Over a Dozen Magnetic Lashes—These 4 Passed the Vibe Check (2025)

In order to find the best magnetic lashes, we rounded up eight testers in our lab to try out 16 top-rated, best-selling sets. After thorough testing—taking into account ease of application, feel, overall look, and removal—we found the best-performing magnetic lashes.

A good pair of false lashes can transform your entire face, but if you're not a lash glue pro, things can go downhill quickly. To get the long, fluttery lashes you desire, you can pile on coats of mascara or switch to magnetic lashes for that same lift and fluff—without the mess. Unlike traditional falsies, magnetic lashes require magnetic liner instead of glue for application.A similar look and feel to liquid eyeliner, it attracts the magnets that line the band of each lash to secure and hold your lashes in place.

Nasya, tester with downturned eyes: “The lashes are simple and easy to apply. They hold their shape very well and don’t droop down at all either.”

Who It’s For: Because many styles are very dramatic, it is harder to blend these into your natural lashes so the brand’s sets are perfect for a night on the town and anyone looking for a more dramatic look.

Why We Love It: With over 20 magnetic lash styles to choose from, Moxielash easily earned its title of best lash variety. From natural to glam, Moxielash offers a comprehensive range of silhouettes and colors (including bright pink and green ) that complement every eye shape and skill level. In particular, our tester Nasya loved how these lashes felt comfortable as soon as they were placed on her eyes, and never felt heavy throughout their tenure. Because most of the styles lean dramatic, they are noticeable while wearing, but they never venture into uncomfortable territory.

Kat, tester with monolid eyes: “These lashes combined with the liquid liner were very easy to apply. The eyeliner feels like your typical liquid liner so if you are used to that then these should be a breeze.”

Who It’s For: Our tester doesn’t think this set complemented her eye shape well and suggests purchasing these if you have larger, non-hooded eyes because they may look a bit heavy on smaller eyes.

Why We Love It: Made from Korean silk, these falsies are the next best thing to your natural lashes. In fact, our tester Kat even dubbed these some of the softest and most comfortable lashes she had ever worn. Feathery, flirty, and weightless, they’re incredible for anyone who wants volume, length, and definition that’s effortlessly wearable. That said, they require purchasing the brand’s “neo-liner” separately which is worth noting.

Lee, tester with almond-shaped eyes: “These lashes are so natural they're great. Just like if my lashes were a little longer and curled the way I wanted them too!”

Who It’s For: These lashes are dermatologist-tested, so if you have sensitive eyes you can rest assured knowing these lashes won’t irritate them. Our tester Lee did note that the lashes look very natural and emphasize the outer corners of eyes—so they’re the ultimate pick for delicate fullness and length—but if you want a more voluminous option, these may not be for you.

Why We Love It: With their easy-to-apply design and natural-looking faux-mink strands, the #07 magnetic lashes from Kiss are a solid buy at an affordable price. Glide the liquid liner across your lid to activate the lashes' double-strength magnets, whose strong hold lasts up to 16 hours and is resistant to smudging and wind.

Sophie, tester with monolid eyes: “Once the eyeliner is on, it's all smooth sailing from there. I like the soft, wispiness of the lashes even though they bring a lot of drama!”

Who It’s For: Because these are beautifully natural for everyday wear, but with a flirty lift and noticeable boost in length and fullness, we can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t love these lashes. That being said, the Glamnetic Magnetic Eyeliner is sold separately which is worth noting if that’s a dealbreaker for you.

Why We Love It: These waterproof, weightless lashes by Glamnetic are made from durable synthetic fibers and are equipped with six magnets for long-lasting wear. They can be worn up to 60 times and add some fullness to the eyelashes that is both natural and noticeable. The versatile lashes can be sported at a variety of occasions and they can easily be trimmed to suit your particular eye shape. You certainly don’t have to be a pro to apply them either and even beginners can master this voluminous lash look.

Our Testing Process

To start, we spent about a week researching the top-rated magnetic lashes. After honing in on online ratings, we spent 24 hours putting the 16 most popular magnetic lashes to the test. We had eight testers try the products so that they could analyze the performance of each and write down their insights during the process. In doing so, our testers rated every set on a scale of 1 to 5 in four key categories: ease of application, feel, overall look, and ease of removal. Once the data was collected, we narrowed down the original pool of products to the best magnetic lashes.



What to Keep in Mind

Material: The material of magnetic lashes is an important factor to consider as it will determine how natural the falsies look as well as how durable they are. Most magnetic lashes are made out of synthetic fibers, silk, or faux mink. Silk and faux mink tend to look the most realistic, so they are a great option if you are seeking a natural look.

Application: Magnetic lashes can typically be applied one of two ways; with a magnetic eyeliner (how you'll find most magnetic lashes) or by sandwiching your real lashes in between two strips of magnetic lashes. Both methods use magnetization to adhere the lashes and are way less messy than using typical lash glue, not to mention more gentle on the eyelid. The eyeliner method is definitely easier to master, but if you don't like the look of eyeliner you may want to try the second method. It really comes down to personal preference and how much patience you have.

Magnetic lashes can typically be applied one of two ways; with a magnetic (how you'll find most magnetic lashes) or by sandwiching your real lashes in between two strips of magnetic lashes. Both methods use magnetization to adhere the lashes and are way less messy than using typical lash glue, not to mention more gentle on the eyelid. The eyeliner method is definitely easier to master, but if you don't like the look of eyeliner you may want to try the second method. It really comes down to personal preference and how much patience you have. Size and Style: The size and the style you choose will depend on your unique eye shape and your preference. Magnetic lashes can come in a variety of different lengths ranging from short, medium, and long as well as styles like wispy, full, and dense. Certain styles or lengths can definitely accent specific eye shapes better than others. For example, a cat eye-styled lash or a longer lash can open hooded eyes up more while a shorter, wispy lash with a bit of a curl can be more accentuating for round eyes. It really comes down to personal preference, your lash goals, and what feels most comfortable for you, though. A kit with a variety of lash styles and lengths is the best way to go if you are not sure which style will work best for your eyes.



Your Questions, Answered

Why use magnetic lashes over regular falsies?

If you're deciding between regular lashes or magnetic ones, there are many benefits to the latter that might seal the deal for you. "If you like traditional lashes, you're going to love magnetic lashes because they are quick, easy, and no mess when you're in a rush," says celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo. "Plus, you don't have to worry about the glue damaging the lash strip." They're also a great option for beginners as they are very easy to adjust if you don't get the placement right the first time around.

How do you apply magnetic lashes?

After you've curled your natural lashes and applied mascara, you'll want to go in with the magnetic liner. Ann McFerran, cofounder and CEO of reusable magnetic lash brand Glamnetic, recommends positioning the eyeliner pen "parallel to your lash line so you can easily draw an even line above your lash line." Then apply tiny strokes across your lid, starting at the inner corner of your lash line, keeping in mind to match the thickness of the liner to the band size of your chosen fake eyelashes. Celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin suggests "try holding a mirror under your face and looking down to give you a lot more eye area to drop the lash in from." She also suggests using a tweezer or lash applicator instead of your fingers for more precision and control. It's important to note that you shouldn't apply mascara to the magnetic lashes once they're applied, as doing so will damage the strands and shorten their lifespan.

How do you remove magnetic lashes?

When it comes time to remove your magnetic lashes, always be gentle. "I like to use micellar water on a cotton swab and just lightly wipe the magnetic tabs," Simkin says. Once the lash is off, it's best to clean and sanitize the bands with alcohol (gentle cleansers and makeup removers work just as well, too) and store them in the case that they came in. This way, they are ready for the next use and free of any leftover makeup, dirt, or oil.



Emily Belfiore is a contributing beauty writer for InStyle. For this story, she interviewed celebrity makeup artists Alexx Mayo and Joanna Simkin, and cofounder and CEO of Glamnetic Ann McFerran. Emily, along with contributing beauty writer Brianna Peters, compiled insights from our editors and testers to narrow down the list of the best magnetic lashes.