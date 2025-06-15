We Tried Over 100 Dermatologist-Approved Moisturizers—These Are the Very Best (2025)

So Byrdie editors and contributors spent months testing the most popular face moisturizers—from tried-and-true drugstore moisturizers to dermatologist-loved luxury picks. We tested more than 100 options on different skin types and ages, considering each formula’s consistency, how well it absorbs into the skin, and whether or not it lives up to its promises of addressing specific skin concerns ranging from dullness and dryness to anti-aging and uneven skin texture. Plus, we tapped several board-certified dermatologists for a list of their all-time favorite facial moisturizers, which, unsurprisingly, coincided with our editors’ picks.

The best face moisturizer will hydrate your skin without causing irritation, prompting unwanted acne, or turning your skin into a shiny oil slick. Still, everyone has their preferences, and when skin concerns and budget come into play, the search becomes more complex.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer is a tried-and-true favorite for a reason: It effectively hydrates the skin for hours without a greasy residue. Byrdie testers and editors also love the Neutrogena Hydroboost Water Gel , a fast-absorbing, lightweight gel that feels cooling to the touch.

Best Overall Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer $24 at Amazon$24 at Target$25 at Ulta What We Like Oil-free and nongreasy

Formulated to keep skin hydrated for up to 48 hours

Maintains a hydrated skin barrier What to Consider Can be too heavy for those with oily skin Highlighted Ingredients: Niacinamide, ceramides, glycerin | Size: 2.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: No A tried-and-true classic from La Roche-Posay, this drugstore formula feels like a luxury moisturizer and is so versatile it's also made our list of the top moisturizers for dry, sensitive, and oily skin. It's a favorite of Editorial Director Holly Rhue—and several other members of team Byrdie. What makes it so well-loved is the fact that it’s simple; a gentle yet effective, oil-free formula relies on ceramides (aka lipids that support a healthy skin barrier), glycerin (a hydrator), and niacinamide (an ingredient known to address dullness, large pores, and excess oil) to deliver long-lasting moisture without a greasy finish. It generally works for all skin types, but some with very oily skin might want to opt for the matte version, which is just as lovely.

Best Budget Moisturizer Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel with Hyaluronic Acid $19$18 at Amazon$20 at Target$30 at Ulta What We Like Hyaluronic acid boosts moisture

Absorbs quickly

Nongreasy, lightweight texture What to Consider Added fragrance may irritate skin Highlighted Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: No Packed with powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid, this signature Neutrogena moisturizer is a favorite among dermatologists, editors, and testers alike. Despite being super lightweight, this oil-free moisturizer is rich, nourishing, and ultra-hydrating. It’s cooling on contact with the skin and absorbs very quickly, making it a smart choice if you battle redness or rosacea. The water-based gel formula even gets high marks on Reddit, where users with oily, acne-prone skin say it's their go-to moisturizer. Plus, it’s affordable, so you don’t have to skimp on product during application—and even if you apply too much, your skin will never feel greasy. Read Full Review: This Dermatologist-Approved Drugstore Staple Harnesses the Hydrating Power of Hyaluronic Acid

Best Moisturizer for Skin Barrier Support Skinfix barrier + Triple Lipid Face Cream $20 at Sephora$26 at WalmartView on Skinfix.com What We Like Contains peptides, lipids, and glycerin for skin barrier support

Lightweight but deeply nourishing

Refillable What to Consider Packaging can be a bit finicky Highlighted Ingredients: Lipids, peptides, glycerin | Size: 0.5, 1.7, 3.3 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Maintaining the health of your skin barrier is essential to keep your complexion looking and feeling its best. If your skin isn't hydrated, your skin barrier won't function properly, meaning it can't keep the good stuff in and the bad stuff out. We love this barrier-supporting cream from Skinfix because it contains nourishing powerhouse ingredients, like lipids, ceramides, and glycerin, in a cushiony formula that feels light and comforting on the skin. Byrdie editors and our tester agree that this cream does a fantastic job of deeply moisturizing skin without feeling greasy or clogging pores. Our tester noted that he saw an immediate improvement in the hydration of his skin as well as firmer-looking skin after using it consistently. It also layers with other skincare products beautifully and sits under makeup seamlessly. If you're dealing with a damaged skin barrier, we highly recommend adding this moisturizer to your routine.



Best Moisturizer for Mature Skin SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore $155 at Target$155 at Dermstore$155 at Skinceuticals.com What We Like Intensely hydrating

Silky, luscious texture

Absorbs well What to Consider Can be too heavy for oily or acne-prone skin Highlighted Ingredients: Rosemary leaf oil, glycerin, ceramides | Size:1.6 oz | Cruelty-Free: No Odds are, you’ve heard of SkinCeuticals’ iconic moisturizer. If not, allow us to introduce you. The Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 is a ceramide moisturizer with an optimal lipid ratio—2% pure ceramides, 4% natural cholesterol, and 2% fatty acids—which is why this product tops our list of the best moisturizers for mature skin. It restores essential skin lipids lost from natural aging or environmental aggressors (or a combo of the two). The fact that even sensitive skin looks plumper and more radiant.Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, M.D., says that this is a stellar option. “This moisturizer effectively restores the fatty molecules and encourages the skin to appear more hydrated and smooth,” says Dr. Garshick. “It’s also a nice choice for someone using a retinoid, as it does a great job of keeping the skin moisturized and helping the skin tolerate the ingredient.”



Best Moisturizer for Combination Skin Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream $39 at Amazon$39 at Sephora$39 at Ulta What We Like Goes to work on dry patches and flakes

Sensitive skin-friendly formula

Thick, deeply hydrating consistency

What to Consider Oily skin types might want to save for nighttime use Highlighted Ingredients: Squalane, ceramides, glacial glycoproteins | Size: 0.95, 1.7, 4.2, 5.07, 8 oz | Cruelty-Free: No Housed in a simple white container, this moisturizer from Kiehl’s is more than what meets the eye. The rich, deeply hydrating formula glides across the skin like butter and sinks in nicely, imparting a fresh, hydrated glow that offsets a dry, dull complexion. The actual hydration is great, too; the formula, which is laden with squalane, ceramides, and glycoproteins (aka proteins sourced from Antarctic Sea glaciers that maintain the skin’s moisture balance), work wonders on dry patches and flakes. Also nice: The moisturizer also provides a beautiful base for makeup, giving those with very dry skin the slip they need to achieve an airbrushed, crease-free finish. Byrdie editor Jordan Julian says that this cream is her go-to. "In the past, my combination skin has made it difficult for me to find a moisturizer that's hydrating enough to prevent flakiness, but also won't trigger breakouts or leave me feeling greasy," she explains. "This cream strikes the perfect balance of lightweight and seriously nourishing." Read Full Review: Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Erased My Dry Patches

Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin Tatcha The Water Cream $72 at Amazon$72 at Sephora$89 at Ulta What We Like Provides deep hydration

Lightweight and cooling

Clarifies and refines What to Consider May not be hydrating enough for drier skin types Highlighted Ingredients: Japanese wild rose and leopard lily, proprietary Hasasei-3 | Size:0.5, 1, 2 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes This formula feels like a splash of water on your face, plain and simple. It’s lightweight yet hydrating, so the skin looks dewy but never greasy. According to Dr. Garshick, this moisturizer contains several antioxidants—like the brand’s proprietary Hadasei-3 complex, which helps fight free radical damage, as well as Japanese wild rose extract, which is thought to improve the appearance of pores and skin texture. “The addition of these ingredients plus oil-controlling Japanese leopard lily make this moisturizer a good lightweight option for different skin types,” she explains.We were impressed by how well the gel cream soothed minor skin irritations from the first application to weeks of continued use, thanks to soothing ingredients like green tea and algae. It's one of beauty writer Tamim Alnuweiri's favorite moisturizers, who loves the oil-free formula and botanical extracts.



Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Rich Repair Cream with 6-Butterlipid Complex $61 at Sephora$70 at Kohls.comView on Drunkelephant.com What We Like Rich texture deeply moisturizes dry skin

Packed with nourishing lipids

Refillable What to Consider Can be a bit heavy Highlighted Ingredients: Lipids, zinc, alpha glucan | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Those with dry skin benefit from a rich cream packed with moisturizing heroes, and this pick from Drunk Elephant checks both boxes. Our tester described the consistency as "buttery," and she's spot on. It's creamy and emollient, which makes applying it to parched skin super satisfying. The formula contains a blend of six lipids, zinc to calm redness, and alpha glucan, an ingredient derived from rice, known for its soothing benefits. The formula can feel a bit heavy and mildly greasy on the skin, especially if overapplied, so we recommend this one for people with really dry skin or using it at nighttime if you're not super dry.



Best for Brightening Glow Recipe Moisture Cream See Also Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting $40$34 at SephoraView on Glowrecipe.com$40$34 at Kohls.com What We Like Contains antioxidants and vitamin C for radiance

Promotes more even-toned complexion

Whipped, creamy texture feels comforting on skin What to Consider Can add shine to oily skin after hours of wear Highlighted Ingredients: Peptides, cloudberry seed oil, CoQ10 | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Boasting a gorgeous whipped, creamy texture, this moisturizer from Glow Recipe provides deep, long-lasting hydration for skin that feels super soft and looks lit from within. The key ingredient here is cloudberry, an antioxidant packed with vitamins C and E to achieve a radiant, even-toned complexion. It also contains CoQ10 (to stimulate collagen production) and peptides to smooth the skin. Associate Content Editor Derek Deng adores it for its luxuriously rich feel, while Senior Editor Dominique Hobdy enjoys its glow-inducing properties. Our only complaint: It can appear shiny on oily skin types after hours of wear. We recommend keeping blotting papers on hand or skipping it entirely in favor of something more mattifying. Read Full Review: Glow Recipe’s New Cloudberry Cream Gave Me Bouncy, Bright Skin

Best With Vitamin C Olay Vitamin C Lightweight Face Moisturizer $30 at Amazon$30 at Target$12$10 at Walmart What We Like Brightens skin tone and addresses discoloration

Imparts a glow

All-day hydration What to Consider Has a slight scent that might not be for everyone Highlighted Ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin B3, and lactic acid | Size: 1.94 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Skip the extra step of applying a vitamin C serum and opt for a moisturizer that already contains the brightening ingredient. This formula from Olay calls on (you guessed it) vitamin C, vitamin B3, and lactic acid to reduce dull skin, improve the look of an uneven skin tone, and boost radiance. After just a few uses, our tester Katie noticed that her skin looked so much brighter and clearer. Because of its smooth glide and lovely texture, makeup applied smoother, too. Over time, it balanced her skin so much that it wasn’t as oily throughout the day. She also noted that the fresh citrus scent was a plus.

Best for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin La Roche Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Moisturizer $24 at Amazon$24 at Target$25 at Ulta What We Like Lightweight gel texture

Dries matte for all-day shine control

Noncomedogenic and oil-free What to Consider Not hydrating enough for very dry skin Highlighted Ingredients: Ceramides, niacinamide, perlite | Size: 2.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you have oily, acne-prone skin, finding a moisturizer can be tricky, but, trust me, it’s possible. This moisturizer from La Roche-Posay checks all the boxes: it’s noncomedogenic and oil-free (so it won’t clog your pores or cause breakouts), it has a lightweight gel texture that absorbs fast, and it contains ingredients like ceramides and niacinamide that repair the skin barrier and soothe irritation. According to Associate Editor Caitlyn Martyn, what makes it so unique is its matte finish that controls shine, blurs the look of pores, instantly calms skin, and soothes redness or irritation.

Best Softening Rhode Beauty Barrier Restore Cream View on Rhodeskin.com What We Like Comforts, soothes, and softens right away

Peptides smooth skin over time

Rich but lightweight consistency What to Consider Some ingredients may cause breakouts in some people Highlighted Ingredients: Shea butter, squalane, peptides, niacinamide | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Chances are you’ve heard many people (us included) sing the praises of Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand, Rhode. It deserves all the hype, especially this moisturizer. Intended to be a recovery cream that protects the skin barrier, it's ideal for those dealing with dry skin or irritation. Kaplan says it has a thick, buttery texture that melts into the skin and softens it immediately. “I can apply a light layer at night and wake up with hydrated, protected skin come morning,” she says. Chock-full of ingredients like shea butter, squalane, and peptides, it envelops skin and imparts a glazed donut finish that Bieber is known for. Note: It may be a bit too heavy for those with acne-prone skin, so it’s best to patch-test before applying it to your entire face.

Best Moisturizer for Dull Skin Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $305 at Amazon$305$98 at Sephora$98$79 at Nordstrom What We Like Hydrates, softens, and improves signs of aging

Glowy finish



Pump component is mess-free

Packed with good-for-skin ingredients

What to Consider Could be too shiny for those with oily skin Highlighted Ingredients: TFC8®, hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed rice protein | Size:0.5, 1, 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Another household name when it comes to moisturizer, Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream, is one of our favorites. Professor Augustinus Bader created this unique cream that features Trigger Factor Complex, or TFC8 (aka a combo of natural amino acids, vitamins, and synthesized molecules), which provides our stem cells with everything they need to regenerate. In simpler terms, it allows the skin to heal itself. According to Byrdie contributor Dylan Marino, the skin feels plump and supple after applying. At first, it can be slightly thick, but it absorbs nicely and imparts a radiant glow.







Best Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer $13 at Amazon$13 at Target$19 at Ulta What We Like Free from fragrance, dyes, gluten, and botanical extracts



Loaded with moisturizing ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and squalane

Deeply moisturizing but not heavy

What to Consider Might not be rich enough for super dry skin

Highlighted Ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid | Size: 3 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Formulated without potential irritants like fragrance, dyes, gluten, botanical extracts, and lanolin, Vanicream's moisturizer was created specifically with sensitive skin in mind. The product contains five different types of ceramides as well as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and squalane, so it’s safe to say that it's loaded with soothing and moisturizing ingredients that support a healthy skin barrier.This is a great option if you are looking for a good moisturizer for teens. Despite the wide array of moisturizing agents in the formula, I found the texture to be fairly lightweight. It applies smoothly and is absorbed quickly into the skin without creating a sticky or greasy residue, making it a nice option to wear day or night and even layer underneath makeup. I love turning to it when my skin is feeling extra sensitive.



Best Moisturizer for Fine Lines Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 $140 at Amazon$94 at Sephora$140 at Ulta What We Like Helps plump the skin to minimize the appearance of fine lines

Deeply hydrating

Contains SPF 30 What to Consider Pricey compared to other options on the market Highlighted Ingredients: Ginkgo biloba, chlorella, padina pavonica | Size: 0.5, 1, 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: No Formulated with collagen, which helps to promote skin elasticity, and a blend of algae, which the brand says aids in firming and hydration, this moisturizer is just as effective as it is luxurious. No moisturizer will completely eliminate fine lines, but we were so impressed by how well this cream from Elemis plumped the skin and made a visible improvement in lines. It has a medium-weight texture that quenches dryness and imparts a subtle glow. It also has a light marine scent that gives it a refreshing element, and SPF 30 for necessary sun protection. There's no denying that it's a pricey option, but we think it's worth investing in if you want a moisturizer that does it all: hydrate, brighten, plump, smooth fine lines, and offer sun protection. "My skin feels healthier, more moisturized, and plumper after using this moisturizer," says Associate Editorial Director Ally Hirschlag. "I honestly can't get enough of the way it makes my skin feel when I apply it."



Best Anti-Aging Moisturizer InnBeauty Project Extreme Cream $48 at SephoraView on Innbeautyproject.com What We Like Helps visibly firm skin

Contains retinol and peptides to plump and smooth skin

Lightweight consistency What to Consider Could be more moisturizing Highlighted Ingredients: Retinol, peptides, ceramides | Size: 0.5, 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you're looking for a moisturizer that visibly addresses signs of aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin, this is the moisturizer for you. Formulated with a powerful concoction of retinol, peptides, and ceramides, the brand claims it works to firm and contour the skin, and Byrdie Associate Editor Alyssa Kaplan agrees. She noticed firmer-feeling skin after just a few uses. Our tester loved the lightweight texture, noting it absorbed well and never looked or felt greasy. She also appreciated that it's fragrance-free and shared that it made her complexion look brighter after several weeks of use. We highly recommend it for people looking for a firming and anti-aging formula, but it's worth noting that it isn't the most moisturizing pick on this list.



Best Face and Body Moisturizer Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $29 at Amazon$29 at Walmart$29 at Dermstore What We Like Can be used as moisturizer, a mask, or even a cleansing lotion

Softening, hydrating

Great for most skin types

Silky, whipped consistency

What to Consider Can be too waxy and heavy for very oily skin types Highlighted Ingredients: Shea butter, soy proteins | Size: 2.54 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes The Embryolisse moisturizer—which has been a bestseller since the ‘50s—contains several natural-origin active ingredients, such as shea butter, beeswax, soy proteins, and aloe vera, each of which works in tandem to combat skin concerns like dryness, irritation, and redness.One squeeze of the tube deposits a lovely whipped cream that melts on contact with the skin, which we experienced firsthand. The brand recommends applying a small amount of the product onto clean, damp skin post-cleanse to lock in moisture and get the full effects of the creamy elixir.

