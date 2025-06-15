We Tried Over 100 Dermatologist-Approved Moisturizers—These Are the Very Best (2025)

TL;DR
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer is a tried-and-true favorite for a reason: It effectively hydrates the skin for hours without a greasy residue. Byrdie testers and editors also love the Neutrogena Hydroboost Water Gel, a fast-absorbing, lightweight gel that feels cooling to the touch.
The best face moisturizer will hydrate your skin without causing irritation, prompting unwanted acne, or turning your skin into a shiny oil slick. Still, everyone has their preferences, and when skin concerns and budget come into play, the search becomes more complex.
So Byrdie editors and contributors spent months testing the most popular face moisturizers—from tried-and-true drugstore moisturizers to dermatologist-loved luxury picks. We tested more than 100 options on different skin types and ages, considering each formula’s consistency, how well it absorbs into the skin, and whether or not it lives up to its promises of addressing specific skin concerns ranging from dullness and dryness to anti-aging and uneven skin texture. Plus, we tapped several board-certified dermatologists for a list of their all-time favorite facial moisturizers, which, unsurprisingly, coincided with our editors’ picks.
Best Overall Moisturizer
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
What We Like
Oil-free and nongreasy
Formulated to keep skin hydrated for up to 48 hours
Maintains a hydrated skin barrier
What to Consider
Can be too heavy for those with oily skin
Highlighted Ingredients: Niacinamide, ceramides, glycerin | Size: 2.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
A tried-and-true classic from La Roche-Posay, this drugstore formula feels like a luxury moisturizer and is so versatile it's also made our list of the top moisturizers for dry, sensitive, and oily skin. It's a favorite of Editorial Director Holly Rhue—and several other members of team Byrdie. What makes it so well-loved is the fact that it’s simple; a gentle yet effective, oil-free formula relies on ceramides (aka lipids that support a healthy skin barrier), glycerin (a hydrator), and niacinamide (an ingredient known to address dullness, large pores, and excess oil) to deliver long-lasting moisture without a greasy finish. It generally works for all skin types, but some with very oily skin might want to opt for the matte version, which is just as lovely.
Best Budget Moisturizer
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel with Hyaluronic Acid
What We Like
Hyaluronic acid boosts moisture
Absorbs quickly
Nongreasy, lightweight texture
What to Consider
Added fragrance may irritate skin
Highlighted Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
Packed with powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid, this signature Neutrogena moisturizer is a favorite among dermatologists, editors, and testers alike. Despite being super lightweight, this oil-free moisturizer is rich, nourishing, and ultra-hydrating. It’s cooling on contact with the skin and absorbs very quickly, making it a smart choice if you battle redness or rosacea. The water-based gel formula even gets high marks on Reddit, where users with oily, acne-prone skin say it's their go-to moisturizer. Plus, it’s affordable, so you don’t have to skimp on product during application—and even if you apply too much, your skin will never feel greasy.
Read Full Review: This Dermatologist-Approved Drugstore Staple Harnesses the Hydrating Power of Hyaluronic Acid
Best Multitasking Moisturizer
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream
What We Like
Intensely hydrates, soothes, and heals
Contains the brand’s anti-inflammatory Miracle Broth
Packed with vitamins, oils, and minerals
What to Consider
Extra-thick formula not ideal for oily or acne-prone skin
Highlighted Ingredients: Miracle Broth (proprietary) | Size:0.5, 1, 2 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
People often ask, “Does La Mer actually work?” and the answer is yes, it absolutely does. Crème de la Mer is the brand’s hero product, and it’s the product fans of the brand consistently restock time and time again. Formulated over 12 years by an aerospace physicist looking to cure burns he suffered in a lab accident, the final product—a unique concoction created with a special bio-fermentation process that relies on vitamins, oils, and minerals—heals dryness, softens fine lines, and strengthens the skin’s barrier. Byrdie contributor Jenna Igneri is a fan. “It’s definitely an investment—it rings in at $200 an ounce—but it yields transformative results.”
Read Full Review: Dermatologists Say This Iconic Moisturizer Yields Transformative Anti-Aging Results
Best Moisturizer for Skin Barrier Support
Skinfix barrier + Triple Lipid Face Cream
What We Like
Contains peptides, lipids, and glycerin for skin barrier support
Lightweight but deeply nourishing
Refillable
What to Consider
Packaging can be a bit finicky
Highlighted Ingredients: Lipids, peptides, glycerin | Size: 0.5, 1.7, 3.3 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Maintaining the health of your skin barrier is essential to keep your complexion looking and feeling its best. If your skin isn't hydrated, your skin barrier won't function properly, meaning it can't keep the good stuff in and the bad stuff out. We love this barrier-supporting cream from Skinfix because it contains nourishing powerhouse ingredients, like lipids, ceramides, and glycerin, in a cushiony formula that feels light and comforting on the skin.
Byrdie editors and our tester agree that this cream does a fantastic job of deeply moisturizing skin without feeling greasy or clogging pores. Our tester noted that he saw an immediate improvement in the hydration of his skin as well as firmer-looking skin after using it consistently. It also layers with other skincare products beautifully and sits under makeup seamlessly. If you're dealing with a damaged skin barrier, we highly recommend adding this moisturizer to your routine.
Best Moisturizer for Mature Skin
SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore
What We Like
Intensely hydrating
Silky, luscious texture
Absorbs well
What to Consider
Can be too heavy for oily or acne-prone skin
Highlighted Ingredients: Rosemary leaf oil, glycerin, ceramides | Size:1.6 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
Odds are, you’ve heard of SkinCeuticals’ iconic moisturizer. If not, allow us to introduce you. The Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 is a ceramide moisturizer with an optimal lipid ratio—2% pure ceramides, 4% natural cholesterol, and 2% fatty acids—which is why this product tops our list of the best moisturizers for mature skin. It restores essential skin lipids lost from natural aging or environmental aggressors (or a combo of the two). The fact that even sensitive skin looks plumper and more radiant.Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, M.D., says that this is a stellar option. “This moisturizer effectively restores the fatty molecules and encourages the skin to appear more hydrated and smooth,” says Dr. Garshick. “It’s also a nice choice for someone using a retinoid, as it does a great job of keeping the skin moisturized and helping the skin tolerate the ingredient.”
Best Moisturizer for Combination Skin
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
What We Like
Goes to work on dry patches and flakes
Sensitive skin-friendly formula
Thick, deeply hydrating consistency
What to Consider
Oily skin types might want to save for nighttime use
Highlighted Ingredients: Squalane, ceramides, glacial glycoproteins | Size: 0.95, 1.7, 4.2, 5.07, 8 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
Housed in a simple white container, this moisturizer from Kiehl’s is more than what meets the eye. The rich, deeply hydrating formula glides across the skin like butter and sinks in nicely, imparting a fresh, hydrated glow that offsets a dry, dull complexion. The actual hydration is great, too; the formula, which is laden with squalane, ceramides, and glycoproteins (aka proteins sourced from Antarctic Sea glaciers that maintain the skin’s moisture balance), work wonders on dry patches and flakes. Also nice: The moisturizer also provides a beautiful base for makeup, giving those with very dry skin the slip they need to achieve an airbrushed, crease-free finish.
Byrdie editor Jordan Julian says that this cream is her go-to. "In the past, my combination skin has made it difficult for me to find a moisturizer that's hydrating enough to prevent flakiness, but also won't trigger breakouts or leave me feeling greasy," she explains. "This cream strikes the perfect balance of lightweight and seriously nourishing."
Read Full Review: Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Erased My Dry Patches
Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin
Tatcha The Water Cream
What We Like
Provides deep hydration
Lightweight and cooling
Clarifies and refines
What to Consider
May not be hydrating enough for drier skin types
Highlighted Ingredients: Japanese wild rose and leopard lily, proprietary Hasasei-3 | Size:0.5, 1, 2 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
This formula feels like a splash of water on your face, plain and simple. It’s lightweight yet hydrating, so the skin looks dewy but never greasy. According to Dr. Garshick, this moisturizer contains several antioxidants—like the brand’s proprietary Hadasei-3 complex, which helps fight free radical damage, as well as Japanese wild rose extract, which is thought to improve the appearance of pores and skin texture. “The addition of these ingredients plus oil-controlling Japanese leopard lily make this moisturizer a good lightweight option for different skin types,” she explains.We were impressed by how well the gel cream soothed minor skin irritations from the first application to weeks of continued use, thanks to soothing ingredients like green tea and algae. It's one of beauty writer Tamim Alnuweiri's favorite moisturizers, who loves the oil-free formula and botanical extracts.
Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin
Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Rich Repair Cream with 6-Butterlipid Complex
What We Like
Rich texture deeply moisturizes dry skin
Packed with nourishing lipids
Refillable
What to Consider
Can be a bit heavy
Highlighted Ingredients: Lipids, zinc, alpha glucan | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Those with dry skin benefit from a rich cream packed with moisturizing heroes, and this pick from Drunk Elephant checks both boxes. Our tester described the consistency as "buttery," and she's spot on. It's creamy and emollient, which makes applying it to parched skin super satisfying. The formula contains a blend of six lipids, zinc to calm redness, and alpha glucan, an ingredient derived from rice, known for its soothing benefits.
The formula can feel a bit heavy and mildly greasy on the skin, especially if overapplied, so we recommend this one for people with really dry skin or using it at nighttime if you're not super dry.
Best for Brightening
Glow Recipe Moisture Cream
What We Like
Contains antioxidants and vitamin C for radiance
Promotes more even-toned complexion
Whipped, creamy texture feels comforting on skin
What to Consider
Can add shine to oily skin after hours of wear
Highlighted Ingredients: Peptides, cloudberry seed oil, CoQ10 | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Boasting a gorgeous whipped, creamy texture, this moisturizer from Glow Recipe provides deep, long-lasting hydration for skin that feels super soft and looks lit from within. The key ingredient here is cloudberry, an antioxidant packed with vitamins C and E to achieve a radiant, even-toned complexion. It also contains CoQ10 (to stimulate collagen production) and peptides to smooth the skin. Associate Content Editor Derek Deng adores it for its luxuriously rich feel, while Senior Editor Dominique Hobdy enjoys its glow-inducing properties. Our only complaint: It can appear shiny on oily skin types after hours of wear. We recommend keeping blotting papers on hand or skipping it entirely in favor of something more mattifying.
Read Full Review: Glow Recipe’s New Cloudberry Cream Gave Me Bouncy, Bright Skin
Best With Vitamin C
Olay Vitamin C Lightweight Face Moisturizer
What We Like
Brightens skin tone and addresses discoloration
Imparts a glow
All-day hydration
What to Consider
Has a slight scent that might not be for everyone
Highlighted Ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin B3, and lactic acid | Size: 1.94 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Skip the extra step of applying a vitamin C serum and opt for a moisturizer that already contains the brightening ingredient. This formula from Olay calls on (you guessed it) vitamin C, vitamin B3, and lactic acid to reduce dull skin, improve the look of an uneven skin tone, and boost radiance. After just a few uses, our tester Katie noticed that her skin looked so much brighter and clearer. Because of its smooth glide and lovely texture, makeup applied smoother, too. Over time, it balanced her skin so much that it wasn’t as oily throughout the day. She also noted that the fresh citrus scent was a plus.
Best for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin
La Roche Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Moisturizer
What We Like
Lightweight gel texture
Dries matte for all-day shine control
Noncomedogenic and oil-free
What to Consider
Not hydrating enough for very dry skin
Highlighted Ingredients: Ceramides, niacinamide, perlite | Size: 2.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you have oily, acne-prone skin, finding a moisturizer can be tricky, but, trust me, it’s possible. This moisturizer from La Roche-Posay checks all the boxes: it’s noncomedogenic and oil-free (so it won’t clog your pores or cause breakouts), it has a lightweight gel texture that absorbs fast, and it contains ingredients like ceramides and niacinamide that repair the skin barrier and soothe irritation. According to Associate Editor Caitlyn Martyn, what makes it so unique is its matte finish that controls shine, blurs the look of pores, instantly calms skin, and soothes redness or irritation.
Best Softening
Rhode Beauty Barrier Restore Cream
What We Like
Comforts, soothes, and softens right away
Peptides smooth skin over time
Rich but lightweight consistency
What to Consider
Some ingredients may cause breakouts in some people
Highlighted Ingredients: Shea butter, squalane, peptides, niacinamide | Size: 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Chances are you’ve heard many people (us included) sing the praises of Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand, Rhode. It deserves all the hype, especially this moisturizer. Intended to be a recovery cream that protects the skin barrier, it's ideal for those dealing with dry skin or irritation. Kaplan says it has a thick, buttery texture that melts into the skin and softens it immediately. “I can apply a light layer at night and wake up with hydrated, protected skin come morning,” she says. Chock-full of ingredients like shea butter, squalane, and peptides, it envelops skin and imparts a glazed donut finish that Bieber is known for. Note: It may be a bit too heavy for those with acne-prone skin, so it’s best to patch-test before applying it to your entire face.
Best Moisturizer for Dull Skin
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
What We Like
Hydrates, softens, and improves signs of aging
Glowy finish
Pump component is mess-free
Packed with good-for-skin ingredients
What to Consider
Could be too shiny for those with oily skin
Highlighted Ingredients: TFC8®, hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed rice protein | Size:0.5, 1, 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Another household name when it comes to moisturizer, Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream, is one of our favorites. Professor Augustinus Bader created this unique cream that features Trigger Factor Complex, or TFC8 (aka a combo of natural amino acids, vitamins, and synthesized molecules), which provides our stem cells with everything they need to regenerate. In simpler terms, it allows the skin to heal itself. According to Byrdie contributor Dylan Marino, the skin feels plump and supple after applying. At first, it can be slightly thick, but it absorbs nicely and imparts a radiant glow.
Best Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer
What We Like
Free from fragrance, dyes, gluten, and botanical extracts
Loaded with moisturizing ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and squalane
Deeply moisturizing but not heavy
What to Consider
Might not be rich enough for super dry skin
Highlighted Ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid | Size: 3 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Formulated without potential irritants like fragrance, dyes, gluten, botanical extracts, and lanolin, Vanicream's moisturizer was created specifically with sensitive skin in mind. The product contains five different types of ceramides as well as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and squalane, so it’s safe to say that it's loaded with soothing and moisturizing ingredients that support a healthy skin barrier.This is a great option if you are looking for a good moisturizer for teens. Despite the wide array of moisturizing agents in the formula, I found the texture to be fairly lightweight. It applies smoothly and is absorbed quickly into the skin without creating a sticky or greasy residue, making it a nice option to wear day or night and even layer underneath makeup. I love turning to it when my skin is feeling extra sensitive.
Best Moisturizer for Fine Lines
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30
What We Like
Helps plump the skin to minimize the appearance of fine lines
Deeply hydrating
Contains SPF 30
What to Consider
Pricey compared to other options on the market
Highlighted Ingredients: Ginkgo biloba, chlorella, padina pavonica | Size: 0.5, 1, 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
Formulated with collagen, which helps to promote skin elasticity, and a blend of algae, which the brand says aids in firming and hydration, this moisturizer is just as effective as it is luxurious. No moisturizer will completely eliminate fine lines, but we were so impressed by how well this cream from Elemis plumped the skin and made a visible improvement in lines. It has a medium-weight texture that quenches dryness and imparts a subtle glow. It also has a light marine scent that gives it a refreshing element, and SPF 30 for necessary sun protection. There's no denying that it's a pricey option, but we think it's worth investing in if you want a moisturizer that does it all: hydrate, brighten, plump, smooth fine lines, and offer sun protection.
"My skin feels healthier, more moisturized, and plumper after using this moisturizer," says Associate Editorial Director Ally Hirschlag. "I honestly can't get enough of the way it makes my skin feel when I apply it."
Best Anti-Aging Moisturizer
InnBeauty Project Extreme Cream
What We Like
Helps visibly firm skin
Contains retinol and peptides to plump and smooth skin
Lightweight consistency
What to Consider
Could be more moisturizing
Highlighted Ingredients: Retinol, peptides, ceramides | Size: 0.5, 1.7 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you're looking for a moisturizer that visibly addresses signs of aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin, this is the moisturizer for you. Formulated with a powerful concoction of retinol, peptides, and ceramides, the brand claims it works to firm and contour the skin, and Byrdie Associate Editor Alyssa Kaplan agrees. She noticed firmer-feeling skin after just a few uses.
Our tester loved the lightweight texture, noting it absorbed well and never looked or felt greasy. She also appreciated that it's fragrance-free and shared that it made her complexion look brighter after several weeks of use. We highly recommend it for people looking for a firming and anti-aging formula, but it's worth noting that it isn't the most moisturizing pick on this list.
Best Face and Body Moisturizer
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
What We Like
Can be used as moisturizer, a mask, or even a cleansing lotion
Softening, hydrating
Great for most skin types
Silky, whipped consistency
What to Consider
Can be too waxy and heavy for very oily skin types
Highlighted Ingredients: Shea butter, soy proteins | Size: 2.54 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes
The Embryolisse moisturizer—which has been a bestseller since the ‘50s—contains several natural-origin active ingredients, such as shea butter, beeswax, soy proteins, and aloe vera, each of which works in tandem to combat skin concerns like dryness, irritation, and redness.One squeeze of the tube deposits a lovely whipped cream that melts on contact with the skin, which we experienced firsthand. The brand recommends applying a small amount of the product onto clean, damp skin post-cleanse to lock in moisture and get the full effects of the creamy elixir.
Best for Irritation
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
What We Like
Rich but nongreasy and fragrance-free
Comes in very large sizes at an affordable price
Works well for face and body
Accepted by the National Eczema Association
What to Consider
Some found the texture to be too thick
Highlighted Ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid | Size: 8, 16 oz | Cruelty-Free: No
Chances are you’re familiar with this ultra-popular and dermatologist-recommended moisturizer from CeraVe. Its popularity is justified—it’s a fantastic cream that has a relatively simple ingredient list with a rich texture that deeply moisturizes dry skin. The formula includes hyaluronic acid and ceramides to boost hydration and support and protect the skin barrier. It also contains petrolatum, an ingredient that helps to create a barrier on the skin that locks in moisture.According to the National Eczema Association, those with eczema should use skin barrier creams that contain ceramides because they work to form a protective layer on the skin. This helps lock in moisture and helps prevent burning, itching, and flakiness due to eczema.Byrdie contributor Jen Adkins was experiencing dry, flaky skin after being on acne medication and fell in love after her dermatologist recommended it. "After my very first use, I was hooked," she says.
Read Full Review: CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream Transformed My Dry Skin
What to Look for in a Face Moisturizer
- Skin Type and Concerns:When shopping for a facial moisturizer, the most important things to consider are your skin type and concerns. According to board-certified dermatologistDr. Harold Lancer, M.D., if you want to target fine lines and wrinkles, look for firming peptides and ingredients like elastin and collagen. If you haveacne-prone skin, look for something oil-free and on the lighter side. If your skin is dry, he says, opt for a thick cream. Board-certified facial plastic surgeonDr. Jennifer Levine, M.D.,explains that the time of year is essential, too. “You’ll need a heavier moisturizer in the winter to supplement for cold weather,” she suggests.
- Category:Moisturizers fall into three categories.Humectants(like formulas containing hyaluronic acid) draw moisture in and help hydrate the skin.Emollientson the other hand, are formulas that often soften the skin and support barrier health and repair as they often contain ceramides and rich oils. Occlusives, like petrolatum, essentially act as a protective barrier that locks moisture into the skin, she says.
- Additional Benefits:Many moisturizers promise to smooth fine lines, fade dark spots, and restore a youthful appearance. Others will incorporate sunscreen to provide added UV protection or contain ingredients like antioxidants to protect against free radical damage. Formulas such as these can also illuminate the skin while nourishing and moisturizing it.
How We Tested Face Moisturizers
To determine the best face moisturizers, we took over 100 products home and to the lab, testing each for consistency, how well they absorb into the skin, and whether or not they help with common skincare needs like fine lines, uneven texture, dryness, dullness, and more. After talking to board-certified dermatologists and discovering their favorites matched ours, we felt confident putting together this list for you.
FAQ
At what step of your skincare routine should you apply moisturizer?
The general rule of thumb for applying skincare products is to start with the lightest and work your way up to the heaviest; serums, when compared to moisturizers, are innately more lightweight, so if you’re using one, apply it first. Give it some time to soak in (a minute or two is fine) before following up with your moisturizer of choice.
How often should you apply moisturizer to your face?
Dr. Garshick recommends applying moisturizer twice each day, using a nickel-sized amount for the whole face. To extend the moisturizer down to your neck and chest, Dr. Lancer says to use a quarter-sized amount. This varies depending on how dry your skin is and the particular moisturizer you’re using.
Do you need to use a separate sunscreen if your moisturizer has SPF?
Yes! Even if you use a two-in-one moisturizer, you’ll need to slather on a good facial sunscreen to help prevent skin damage and reduce the risk of skin cancer. Apply your sunscreen as the last step in your skincare routine (after moisturizer), and don’t forget to reapply every two hours during prolonged exposure to the sun.
Meet Our Experts
We spoke to the following skincare experts, including board-certified dermatologists and facial plastic surgeons, to discuss what to look for when selecting facial moisturizers, as well as the moisturizers they recommend time and time again to their patients.
- Dr. Marisa Garshick, M.D., FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.
- Dr. Harold Lancer, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, California.
- Dr. Jennifer Levine, M.D., is a NYC-based board-certified facial plastic surgeon.
Why Trust Byrdie
For this story, Byrdie associate editors Alyssa Kaplan, who covers makeup, skincare, fragrance, and haircare, and Caitlyn Martyn, who covers skincare, makeup, haircare, fashion trends, and big sales, relied on their extensive experience with facial moisturizers over more than a decade. They referred to their subject matter knowledge and personal testing results spanning months, along with those of other Byrdie editors and contributors, to narrow down this list from over 100 moisturizers that were initially considered.
According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough facial moisturizers from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.