Weird NHL Vol. 120 | NHL.com (2025)

Next video in

See two improbable comebacks, the plight of Jamie Benn's 400th career goal, Hellebuyck getting caught in no-man's land and a lost puck in Chicago in the latest Weird!

See Also
'The Ugly Stepsister' Director Emilie Blichfeldt On Crafting Her Weird Girl Body HorrorWestern romance Ransom Canyon goes down easy but leaves a weird aftertasteMajora‘s Mask at 25: the reccurring influence of Nintendo’s ‘weird Zelda game’Jim Nantz Is Being Weird About The Masters Again | Defector

Must Watch

1:17 Ovechkin grabs 1st career playoff OT winner MTL@WSH, Gm1: Ovechkin bats in the OT winning goal Apr 22, 2025
6:30 Top 10 Goals of the 2024-25 NHL Regular Season Watch the Top 10 Goals from the 2024-25 NHL Regular Season Apr 22, 2025
7:51 All of Monday's playoff goals Check out all of the playoff goals scored on Monday night Apr 22, 2025
0:55 Danault's clutch strike EDM@LAK, Gm1: Danault puts the Kings back on top in the final minute Apr 22, 2025
1:28 Every playoff overtime winner Watch every overtime goal from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Apr 22, 2025
See Also
3 Horror Movies That Are Just as Weird as Until Dawn
1:11 Blackwell buries OT winner to seal it for the Stars COL@DAL, Gm2: Blackwell puts home own rebound, lifting the Stars to an overtime victory Apr 22, 2025
4:16 McDavid's 4 points in Game 1 EDM@LAK, Gm1: McDavid puts up a 4-point performance Apr 22, 2025
0:46 McDavid evens the score late EDM@LAK, Gm1: McDavid dances through the defense and slips in a shot Apr 22, 2025
1:03 Kempe's slick backhander EDM@LAK, Gm1: Kempe makes a quick move and scores Apr 22, 2025
0:53 O'Connor's gorgeous backhand COL@DAL, Gm2: O'Connor lifts backhand top shelf while going down to give the Avalanche the lead late in the 2nd Apr 22, 2025
0:49 Byfield banks it in EDM@LAK, Gm1: Byfield fires it off of the goalie and in Apr 22, 2025
0:55 MacKinnon buries PPG for game opener COL@DAL, Gm2: MacKinnon puts Avalanche up with PPG to break the ice Apr 22, 2025
0:33 Connor buries one from the slot STL@WPG, Gm2: Connor grabs the lead off Perfetti's dish, 2-1 Apr 22, 2025
0:49 Kuzmenko taps it home for PPG EDM@LAK, Gm1: Kuzmenko directs the backdoor pass in for a PPG Apr 22, 2025
0:48 Suzuki nets game-tying goal MTL@WSH, Gm1: Suzuki snaps it home and ties it up at 2 late in the 3rd Apr 22, 2025
0:54 Ovechkin and Beauvillier team up for the score MTL@WSH, Gm1: Beauvillier finishes Ovechkin’s beautiful pass Apr 22, 2025
0:35 Snuggerud sends PPG into the cage STL@WPG, Gm2: Snuggerud fires in PPG for first playoff goal of his career Apr 22, 2025
0:48 Ovechkin opens scoring with a scorching PPG MTL@WSH, Gm1: Ovechkin rips in a wicked PPG to get the Capitals on the board Apr 21, 2025
0:14 Binnington stuffs Appleton STL@WPG, Gm2: Binnington denies Appleton crashing in alone Apr 22, 2025
17:34 Weird NHL Vol. 120 Regular-Season Finale! | Weird NHL Vol. 120 Apr 21, 2025
2:16 Stankoven with back-to-back goals in the 2nd period NJD@CAR, Gm1: Stankoven stretches the Hurricanes' lead with 2 goals in the 2nd period Apr 20, 2025
0:47 Boldy slips in the wraparound MIN@VGK, Gm1: Boldy scores on the wraparound for his second of the game Apr 21, 2025
0:38 Marner's breakaway goal OTT@TOR, Gm1: Marner doubles Maple Leafs' lead in opening period Apr 20, 2025
3:14 All of Sunday’s playoff goals Watch every playoff goal scored on Sunday Apr 21, 2025
5:03 MIN at VGK | Recap | Gm 1 Wild at Golden Knights | Recap | Round 1, Game 1 Apr 21, 2025
0:45 Howden's empty netter beats the buzzer MIN@VGK, Gm1: Howden scores PPG into the empty net for his second of the game Apr 21, 2025
0:46 Dorofeyev tallies first career playoff goal MIN@VGK, Gm1: Dorofeyev launches PPG into the cage for first playoff tally of his career Apr 21, 2025
0:51 Hertl elevates the opener MIN@VGK, Gm1: Hertl steals the puck from Faber and lifts it into the cage Apr 21, 2025
Weird NHL Vol. 120 | NHL.com (2025)

References

Top Articles
Caleb Odom has 'nothing but love for Alabama' but 'felt wanted and needed' at Ole Miss
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go house hunting outside of Kansas City
Trump reveals the next industry that will face imminent 'major' tariffs
Latest Posts
Drop Review: A slam-bang, contained thriller that hits all the right notes
Board takes lead after ONDC chief T Koshy steps down following 3-year stint | Company Business News
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Last Updated:

Views: 5671

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Birthday: 1999-09-15

Address: 8416 Beatty Center, Derekfort, VA 72092-0500

Phone: +6838967160603

Job: Mining Executive

Hobby: Woodworking, Knitting, Fishing, Coffee roasting, Kayaking, Horseback riding, Kite flying

Introduction: My name is Msgr. Refugio Daniel, I am a fine, precious, encouraging, calm, glamorous, vivacious, friendly person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.