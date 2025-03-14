Wet Wipes Dispenser Tissue Box Holder Baby Wipes Storage Box - 10,16 € (2025)

Description Wet Wipes Dispenser Tissue Box Holder Baby Wipes Storage Box à ( ) Puériculture

Product Description

IMPORTANT: We are committed to providing you with the best customer service possible. If you are unhappy with your product for any reason, please contact us. Please allow us to resolve the issue. We are willing to resolve any issues in an amicable manner.

Features:

【Premium Material】Wipes Dispenser is made of high quality PP material, silicone gasket in lid keeps wipes moist and fresh.

【Perfect Size】The size of wipes container is 7.48*5.11*3.07inch, which accommodates Wipes tissue you daily used.

【Easy to use】Open cover design,the lid opens effortlessly and shuts securely with a single touch. Easy to extract when the dispenser needs to be refilled.

【Practical Design】The designed lid easy to open and close, it allows you easily operate it just a gentle finger move.The lid adopts a sealed design to prevent the moisture loss of the wet tissue.

【Various Applications】You can store wet wipes, paper towels, etc, And also a convenient wet wipe storage solution for bedrooms, dining rooms, bathrooms, and living rooms.



Specifications:

Type: Wet Wipes Box

Material: PP

Color: Wihte/Blue/Orange/Black

Size: 19x13x7.8cm/7.48x5.11x3.07"

Weight: 250g



Package Inlcude:

1 x Wet Wipes Box (Color Optional)

Store policy



Items are shipped within 3 working days after full payment has been received. Buyer should receive item within 4-10 business days after package is sent.

We only ship to the approved address in Paypal or address. Please make sure your payment address is correct. Any non-received items caused by invalid address registered are not in our full refund or replacement policy.

A notification email of dispatch will be sent after the item is posted. Please email us if you receive our email sent after 3 days of full payment.

This article has a 12 month warranty. The warranty relates to manufacturing and material defects as well as other defects that are

