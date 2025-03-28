What Are Angel Numbers? Here's Everything to Know (2025)

If you're seeing 11:11 or 444 repeatedly, you may wonder what the universe is trying to tell you. As many numerologists and spiritualists explain, this is not a coincidence. Angel numbers are a repeated set of digits (e.g., 111, 222, 333, etc.) that you see over and over again. Synchronicity—or when something occurs more than you can call a coincidence—is a powerful tool. Patterns and repetition are hallmarks of angel numbers.

You're meant to take certain actions throughout your lifetime, and angel numbers are the signs pointing you to what those actions are, explains Mystic Michaela, a celebrity aura reader, psychic medium, and author ofThe Angel Numbers Book. "You're going to see angel numbers often and repetitively. This is the language of your angels," Michaela says. "Seeing repeating numbers and angel numbers are part of a spiritual awakening, a period where our intuitive gifts start showing up or intensify in some way," adds Novalee Wilder, a professional numerologist, founder ofThe Numerology School, and host ofThe Numerology Podcast.

Keep reading for our expert-approved guide to angel numbers.



"Getting messages from the spiritual realm is not reserved for psychics—we all have a spiritual team supporting and helping us in any way it can." - Novalee Wilder

Where Angel Numbers Appear

You might see angel numbers on license plates, houses, phones, price tags, clocks, time stamps, and bank account numbers."They could also be part of your birth date, favorite, or lucky numbers," says Wilder. "Getting messages from the spiritual realm is not reserved for psychics—we all have a spiritual team supporting and helping us in any way it can. Using numbers as a way to catch our attention is one of the ways they work."



What Specific Angel Numbers Mean

1s

According to numerologist Josh Siegel, repeating ones are the most common sequence people notice. "Essentially, the 11 signifies awakenings, illumination, and a potential quantum shift of awareness," he explains. Seeing repeating ones is a message of manifestation, adds Michaela. "Whatever is going on—all your thoughts, energy, goals, and dreams—they are going to be replicated," she says.



2s

This is what Michaela refers to as an "angel trust fall.""Your angels ask you to trust your place in life right now," Michaela tells us. "You are in the right place at the right time. Take a look around and enjoy the moment. It's all where it's supposed to be."

3s

A series of threes suggests equilibrium."Your angels remind you to balance your mind, body, and spirit connection," says Michaela.

If you see threes,start meditating, try a new workout routine, or create that vision board you've been procrastinating on. Your angels want you to look at the areas of your life that are not fully in balance and self-correct. According to Siegel, speaking, writing, and creative expression, fall under the three. As such, make sure you're not neglecting this area.

4s

Fours signify protective magic."This number assures you that you are being heard," says Michaela. "Your angels are guiding you, surrounding you, and answering your prayers of protection."Even in tough times, your guardians are leading you to the light."Take a moment to thank your angels for their protective presence in your life," she adds.

5s

"The five is showing you the way to a new life filled with excitement and adventure," explains Siegel. "Take a chance and sell a new idea, travel to a far-off location, or be a dynamic entrepreneur."As scary as change can be, a change in mindset can take you a long way. "Life will look different when you get what you want," Michaela tells us.

6s

Repeated sixes send a message related to personal responsibility and self-reflection."It's a powerful reminder to stop focusing on the material world so much," says Michaela. "This is a strong message from your angel guardians to take personal responsibility in your own life and ask yourself in all areas, 'What do I need to do differently?'"

7s

When you see sevens, you're called to face your fears and trust the divine."Your angels are asking you to release the fear of the unknown, to trust spirit, and give up your control of what's going to happen next," says Michaela. "Your angels are telling you to not fear the future. Have faith that it's all in your best interest, perfect in the design brought to you by your most trusted guardian angels."

8s

Seeing eights means you're right on track."You're doing well, and your angels are proud of you," Michaela tells us. This is a great opportunity to be grateful for how far you've come. "Abundance in some form is coming to you now. Make space in your life to allow the universe to take things into its own hands," says Michaela. This is also a good time to list the fears you have and release them, she adds.

9s

According to Michaela, nines signify fulfillment or completing a current cycle."You are at the finish line of your end goals, and it's time to start leveling up to visualize some new ones," she adds.Ask yourself what you can do to tie up any loose ends before proceeding.

What to Do When You See Angel Numbers

Take It Personally

Michaela suggests that any angel numbers you're seeing are fromyourangels—and their messages are tailored specifically to you.

"There are ways to look up the meaning of your angel number, but they will always have to be molded a bit to fit your present circumstances," she says. Once you get a general read on what your number means, you can pinpoint the narrative in your life that it's about. From there, you can form a game plan. Again, you're receiving this message because you are loved, supported, and being shown the light.

Lean Into Gratitude

Seeing an angel number is a blessing. This is why, it's important to "reflect on how grateful you are to get one, says Michaela. Expressing gratitude can be a pivotal step in making the most out of your message, she adds.



Be an Active Participant

If you're left wondering, "What now?" know that the next step will be revealed to you when you're open to it, or you can be proactive. "It's not only encouraged for us all to ask our angels for messages—it's expected," comments Michaela. "They want you to have a conversation with them. It's totally appropriate to ask for guidance, messages, and even clarification. Just be open to the signals and signs they send you back."

According to Erika Gabriel, a spiritual medium and host of the podcast,You Are Not Alone, one way to communicate with angels is through a writing exercise. Just keep in mind that it takes practice. So don't get discouraged if you don't immediately recognize your guides' voices. She instructs:

Light a candle, grab a pen and paper, and get comfortable in a quiet space. Close your eyes, put your feet on the ground, sit up tall, and breathe. Once you feel centered and calm, open your eyes and ask, out loud, that your most high vibrational guides work with you through your pen. Write a question down. Once you start to feel an answer, allow your pen to write what you are hearing. After you've written down the answer that came to you, thank your guides and blow out the candle. Bear in mind that you might have short-winded guides, or you might get a lot of information. If you don't like what came through, throw the piece of paper away and move on with your day.

Track Your Progress

Michaela advises keeping a journal to record the angel number messages you've received. It can be reassuring to look back at times when you got the nudge you needed from your guardian angels—and to reflect on how it helped you end up where you are today.

Consider a Numerology Analysis

"Experiencing repeating numbers is the universe speaking to you about where you are in your personal development," comments Siegel. "However, it is not the entire picture." Ideally, you'll want to get afull numerology analysisto gain a comprehensive picture of your overall direction in life, he adds. Then, you're better equipped to tackle any challenges you're facing and pinpoint the best path to your true self and calling.