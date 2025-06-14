What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (2025)

Kangaroos are grey-brown, red-brown or golden-brown marsupials,meaning they are pouched mammals. Their young are born extremelyundeveloped, about the size of a kidney bean, and make their wayfrom the mother's birth canal, up a track through her fur which sheprepares by licking, to her pouch. There, the joey latches onto ateat which swells in its mouth so it cannot be accidentallydislodged during the mother's movements. The mother kangaroo isable to feed two different aged joeys simultaneously with differentmilk which meets each joey's nutritional requirements.
Kangaroos' ears are pointed and able to move in many differentdirections as they listen for potential dangers. They have largehindquarters and long feet with which they can hop for longdistances. They do not tire, as the hopping motion actually refillstheir lungs as they move - therefore, there is minimum expenditureof energy.
There are a variety of different sizes of kangaroos, and theyare classified according to their sizes.
Koalas are mammals (but not bears). As mammals, features from a "classification" point include:
- they are marsupials, i.e. the young are born extremely undeveloped, and crawl into the mother's pouch where they latch onto a teat which swells in their mouth, securing them in the pouch
- Koalas give birth to live young, which then feed on mothers' milk
- they are vertebrates
- they breathe through lungs (rather than gills)
- they have fur (mammals have fur, skin or hair)
- they are warm blooded
For information on specific features of the koala, see the related question.
- A Tree kangaroo has a long, cylindrical non-prehensile tail, which is used as a rudder as it jumps from branch to branch in the trees.
- Its body size averages 66cm in length, excluding the tail, which is about as long as the body.
- It has larger forelegs and smaller hindlegs than kangaroos and wallabies.
- It has shorter, rounded ears compared to its ground-dwelling counterparts.
- It feeds on fruits and leaves, rather than grasses.
- It has a red or mahogany-brown back with a yellow face, belly and feet. The long cylindrical tail is mostly yellow. Its colour enables it to camouflage effectively within rainforest trees.
A tree kangaroo is an arboreal-dwelling marsupial, spending much of its time feeding and resting in trees. To that end, it has numerous features quite different from those of its terrestrial cousins, and which give it more agility for its arboreal habitat.
- The tree kangaroo is a marsupial, giving birth to undeveloped young which must then continue its development in the mother's pouch.
- The tree kangaroo has a long, cylindrical non-prehensile tail, which is used as a rudder as it jumps from branch to branch in the trees.
- Its body size averages 66cm in length, excluding the tail, which is about as long as the body.
- It has larger forelegs and smaller hindlegs than kangaroos and wallabies.
- Its ears are short and rounded.
- The tree kangaroo has darker extremities, such as a black face and black paws, and is lighter on its underbelly. Its back is dark, ranging from a vivid dusky orange or rusty red to brown to dark grey, depending on the species.
