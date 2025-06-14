What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (2025)

Table of Contents
Still curious? Ask our experts. Add your answer: References

Subjects>>Mammals

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (1)

Anonymous

13y ago

Updated:

10/8/2023

Kangaroos are grey-brown, red-brown or golden-brown marsupials,meaning they are pouched mammals. Their young are born extremelyundeveloped, about the size of a kidney bean, and make their wayfrom the mother's birth canal, up a track through her fur which sheprepares by licking, to her pouch. There, the joey latches onto ateat which swells in its mouth so it cannot be accidentallydislodged during the mother's movements. The mother kangaroo isable to feed two different aged joeys simultaneously with differentmilk which meets each joey's nutritional requirements.

Kangaroos' ears are pointed and able to move in many differentdirections as they listen for potential dangers. They have largehindquarters and long feet with which they can hop for longdistances. They do not tire, as the hopping motion actually refillstheir lungs as they move - therefore, there is minimum expenditureof energy.

There are a variety of different sizes of kangaroos, and theyare classified according to their sizes.

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (2)

Wiki User

14y ago

Copy

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (4)Lao

The path is yours to walk; I am only here to hold up a mirror.

Chat with Lao

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (5)Maxine

I respect you enough to keep it real.

Chat with Maxine

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (6)Coach

Success isn't just about winning—it's about vision, patience, and playing the long game.

Chat with Coach

More answers

Kangaroos are grey-brown, red-brown or golden-brown marsupials,meaning they are pouched mammals. Their young are born extremelyundeveloped, about the size of a kidney bean, and make their wayfrom the mother's birth canal, up a track through her fur which sheprepares by licking, to her pouch. There, the joey latches onto ateat which swells in its mouth so it cannot be accidentallydislodged during the mother's movements.

The mother kangaroo is able to feed two different aged joeyssimultaneously with different milk which meets each joey'snutritional requirements.

Kangaroos' ears are pointed and able to move in many differentdirections as they listen for potential dangers.

They have large hindquarters and long feet with which they canhop for long distances. They do not tire, as the hopping motionactually refills their lungs as they move - therefore, there isminimum expenditure of energy.

There are a variety of different sizes of kangaroos, and theyare classified according to their sizes.

Copy

Koalas are mammals (but not bears). As mammals, features from a "classification" point include:

  • they are marsupials, i.e. the young are born extremely undeveloped, and crawl into the mother's pouch where they latch onto a teat which swells in their mouth, securing them in the pouch
  • Koalas give birth to live young, which then feed on mothers' milk
  • they are vertebrates
  • they breathe through lungs (rather than gills)
  • they have fur (mammals have fur, skin or hair)
  • they are warm blooded

    For information on specific features of the koala, see the related question.

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (9)

Wiki User

13y ago

Copy
  • A Tree kangaroo has a long, cylindrical non-prehensile tail, which is used as a rudder as it jumps from branch to branch in the trees.
  • Its body size averages 66cm in length, excluding the tail, which is about as long as the body.
  • It has larger forelegs and smaller hindlegs than kangaroos and wallabies.
  • It has shorter, rounded ears compared to its ground-dwelling counterparts.
  • It feeds on fruits and leaves, rather than grasses.
  • It has a red or mahogany-brown back with a yellow face, belly and feet. The long cylindrical tail is mostly yellow. Its colour enables it to camouflage effectively within rainforest trees.

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (11)

Wiki User

13y ago

Copy

A tree kangaroo is an arboreal-dwelling marsupial, spending much of its time feeding and resting in trees. To that end, it has numerous features quite different from those of its terrestrial cousins, and which give it more agility for its arboreal habitat.

  • The tree kangaroo is a marsupial, giving birth to undeveloped young which must then continue its development in the mother's pouch.
  • The tree kangaroo has a long, cylindrical non-prehensile tail, which is used as a rudder as it jumps from branch to branch in the trees.
  • Its body size averages 66cm in length, excluding the tail, which is about as long as the body.
  • It has larger forelegs and smaller hindlegs than kangaroos and wallabies.
  • Its ears are short and rounded.
  • The tree kangaroo has darker extremities, such as a black face and black paws, and is lighter on its underbelly. Its back is dark, ranging from a vivid dusky orange or rusty red to brown to dark grey, depending on the species.

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (13)

Wiki User

10y ago

Copy

Add your answer:

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (15)Earn +

20

pts

Q: What are the features of a kangaroo?

Write your answer...

Submit

Still have questions?

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (17)

What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (2025)

References

Top Articles
Which Dodge Vehicles Had A V10, And How Powerful Were The Engines? - SlashGear
Why Aussies are cancelling their trips to the US
New Israel-Gaza ceasefire plan proposed, Hamas source says
Latest Posts
Ruben Amorim told to stick with struggling Man Utd star ahead of transfer window
Food Service Management Education: Preparing for Times of Crisis | By Bianca Lüthy
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 5409

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-03-23

Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

Phone: +13408645881558

Job: Global Representative

Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.