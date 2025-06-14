What are the features of a kangaroo? - Answers (2025)

Kangaroos are grey-brown, red-brown or golden-brown marsupials,meaning they are pouched mammals. Their young are born extremelyundeveloped, about the size of a kidney bean, and make their wayfrom the mother's birth canal, up a track through her fur which sheprepares by licking, to her pouch. There, the joey latches onto ateat which swells in its mouth so it cannot be accidentallydislodged during the mother's movements. The mother kangaroo isable to feed two different aged joeys simultaneously with differentmilk which meets each joey's nutritional requirements.

Kangaroos' ears are pointed and able to move in many differentdirections as they listen for potential dangers. They have largehindquarters and long feet with which they can hop for longdistances. They do not tire, as the hopping motion actually refillstheir lungs as they move - therefore, there is minimum expenditureof energy.

There are a variety of different sizes of kangaroos, and theyare classified according to their sizes.