What are the last stages of kidney failure in cats? - The Environmental Literacy Council (2025)

Table of Contents Understanding the Final Stages of Kidney Failure in Cats Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about End-Stage Kidney Failure in Cats How long do cats typically live with Stage IV kidney disease? What are the most common signs of a cat dying from kidney failure? How can I tell if my cat is in pain due to kidney failure? What is the 'meatloaf position' and what does it signify? Is my cat in pain with kidney failure? How does kidney failure affect a cat's behavior? Why do cats with kidney failure lose weight? Why do cats with kidney failure drink and urinate excessively? What is uraemia, and how does it affect cats with kidney failure? What is the role of diet in managing kidney failure in cats? How can I make my cat more comfortable with kidney failure? When should I consider euthanasia for my cat with kidney failure? How will my cat act when nearing the end of their life? Can I be with my cat during euthanasia? Is kidney failure a painful way to die?



The last stages of kidney failure in cats, often referred to as end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), are marked by a significant decline in kidney function, leading to a cascade of debilitating symptoms. During this phase, the kidneys are no longer able to effectively filter waste products from the blood, maintain fluid balance, or produce vital hormones. This ultimately results in a severe systemic breakdown, impacting various bodily functions and causing considerable suffering. The symptoms are often severe and progressive. Specifically, in these final stages, cats may exhibit:

Profound lethargy and weakness : Due to the build-up of toxins in the bloodstream and the overall decline in health, cats will become incredibly tired and weak.

: Due to the build-up of toxins in the bloodstream and the overall decline in health, cats will become incredibly tired and weak. Loss of appetite (anorexia) or refusal to eat : The accumulation of toxins in the body can cause nausea and a lack of interest in food.

: The accumulation of toxins in the body can cause nausea and a lack of interest in food. Severe weight loss : This is a consequence of decreased appetite, muscle wasting, and the body’s inability to process nutrients effectively.

: This is a consequence of decreased appetite, muscle wasting, and the body’s inability to process nutrients effectively. Vomiting and diarrhea : These are common due to the digestive system’s inability to function normally, with the presence of uremic toxins playing a significant role.

: These are common due to the digestive system’s inability to function normally, with the presence of uremic toxins playing a significant role. Dehydration : The kidneys are unable to maintain proper fluid balance leading to dehydration, often exacerbated by vomiting and diarrhea.

: The kidneys are unable to maintain proper fluid balance leading to dehydration, often exacerbated by vomiting and diarrhea. Changes in urination : Initially, cats may exhibit increased thirst and urination (polyuria and polydipsia), however in the very end stages, urination may stop completely or become infrequent and painful.

: Initially, cats may exhibit increased thirst and urination (polyuria and polydipsia), however in the very end stages, urination may stop completely or become infrequent and painful. Neurological symptoms : As toxins build up in the bloodstream, cats may experience a range of neurological signs, including seizures, confusion, twitching, pacing, restlessness , and blindness .

: As toxins build up in the bloodstream, cats may experience a range of neurological signs, including , and . General decline in appearance : Dull, sunken eyes, poor coat quality, and an overall unkempt appearance are common.

: Dull, sunken eyes, poor coat quality, and an overall unkempt appearance are common. Unpleasant Odor : A noticeable body odor can develop due to the build-up of waste products.

: A noticeable can develop due to the build-up of waste products. Incontinence : Loss of control of urination and/or bowel movements often occurs.

: Loss of control of urination and/or bowel movements often occurs. Pain : Cats may show signs of discomfort, such as an arched back, stiff-legged gait, or adopting the “meatloaf position” .

: Cats may show signs of discomfort, such as an . Changes in Behavior: Cats may become withdrawn, hide more often, and exhibit altered social behaviors. They might also become irritable or anxious.

The progression and severity of these symptoms vary between cats. The prognosis for cats in end-stage kidney failure is usually poor, with survival typically limited to a few weeks or a couple of months after diagnosis of Stage IV disease. Recognizing these signs is crucial for providing appropriate care and making difficult, yet necessary, decisions regarding the cat’s quality of life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about End-Stage Kidney Failure in Cats

How long do cats typically live with Stage IV kidney disease?

Sadly, cats diagnosed with Stage IV kidney disease, the most advanced stage, typically live for only one to two months after diagnosis. This timeframe can vary depending on the cat’s overall health and response to supportive care, but it emphasizes the severity of the condition at this stage.

What are the most common signs of a cat dying from kidney failure?

In the final stages, common signs that a cat may be dying from kidney failure include:

Extreme lethargy and weakness

Complete loss of appetite or refusal to eat or drink

Severe weight loss

Frequent vomiting and/or diarrhea

Inability to walk or move around

Lack of urination

Neurological signs such as seizures, confusion, or twitching

such as seizures, confusion, or twitching Unpleasant odor

Significant behavioral changes such as hiding or withdrawing

such as hiding or withdrawing Labored breathing

A messy and unkempt appearance

How can I tell if my cat is in pain due to kidney failure?

Cats may show pain through various behaviors. Look for signs such as:

An arched back or stiff-legged gait

or A reluctance to move or jump

Hiding and withdrawing

Vocalization such as meowing, groaning, or hissing

such as meowing, groaning, or hissing The “meatloaf” position , where the cat’s nose is on the floor and front paws are extended, indicates abdominal pain.

, where the cat’s nose is on the floor and front paws are extended, indicates abdominal pain. Irritability when being touched or handled

What is the ‘meatloaf position’ and what does it signify?

The “meatloaf position” is when a cat lies with its chest on the floor, its nose close to or touching the ground, and its front paws extended forward. This posture often signifies abdominal pain and can be associated with conditions like kidney disease.

Is my cat in pain with kidney failure?

Yes, cats with kidney failure can experience pain, particularly in the later stages. Acute kidney failure can cause discomfort directly related to kidney inflammation. Chronic kidney failure can lead to pain due to toxin build-up, dehydration, and other complications, causing significant discomfort if not managed.

How does kidney failure affect a cat’s behavior?

Cats with kidney failure may show several behavioral changes, including:

Increased lethargy and sleeping more than usual

Decreased social interaction

Hiding or withdrawing

Irritability or aggression

Pacing and restlessness

Anxiety

Why do cats with kidney failure lose weight?

Weight loss in cats with kidney failure occurs due to:

Reduced appetite and refusal to eat

and refusal to eat Muscle wasting because of poor nutrient absorption

because of poor nutrient absorption Increased metabolic rate caused by the body fighting the disease

Why do cats with kidney failure drink and urinate excessively?

In the early to moderate stages of kidney failure, cats tend to drink more water (polydipsia) and urinate more frequently (polyuria) because the kidneys are losing their ability to concentrate urine. However, in the very last stages, they may stop drinking and urinating altogether due to kidney failure.

What is uraemia, and how does it affect cats with kidney failure?

Uraemia refers to the build-up of toxins in the blood due to the kidneys’ inability to filter waste products efficiently. Uraemia can cause a range of symptoms in cats, including:

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Bad breath (halitosis)

Ulcers in the mouth

Neurological symptoms

General ill-health and decline

What is the role of diet in managing kidney failure in cats?

A renal diet is crucial for managing kidney failure. These diets are typically:

Lower in protein : To reduce the workload on the kidneys

: To reduce the workload on the kidneys Lower in phosphorus : As phosphorus levels can contribute to kidney disease progression

: As phosphorus levels can contribute to kidney disease progression Low in sodium : to manage blood pressure

: to manage blood pressure Higher in moisture content: to promote hydration

Avoid giving high protein treats such as meat, jerky, cheese, and rawhides.

How can I make my cat more comfortable with kidney failure?

Making your cat comfortable involves several strategies:

Provide a renal diet prescribed by your vet.

prescribed by your vet. Administer medications as directed by your vet.

as directed by your vet. Ensure proper hydration by providing access to fresh water, and using subcutaneous fluids as instructed by your vet.

by providing access to fresh water, and using subcutaneous fluids as instructed by your vet. Reduce stress by providing a quiet and comfortable environment.

by providing a quiet and comfortable environment. Maintain a clean environment

Regular vet checkups.

When should I consider euthanasia for my cat with kidney failure?

Euthanasia is a difficult decision, but it should be considered when:

Your cat is experiencing chronic pain that cannot be controlled with medication.

that cannot be controlled with medication. Your cat has frequent vomiting or diarrhea causing dehydration and significant weight loss.

causing dehydration and significant weight loss. Your cat has stopped eating or will only eat if forced.

or will only eat if forced. Your cat’s quality of life is severely compromised and they are showing the signs described in the end stage progression of kidney disease.

Your cat is exhibiting the signs and symptoms described in the beginning of this article that are severe and worsening.

Your vet can provide guidance on when it is the right time.

How will my cat act when nearing the end of their life?

Cats nearing the end of life may:

Move to a quiet place

Eat less or refuse food

Groom themselves less and appear unkempt

Behave differently than normal

than normal Become irritable or anxious

Be very weak

Show very little interest in their surroundings

Can I be with my cat during euthanasia?

Yes, you can absolutely be with your cat during euthanasia. In most cases, a vet can administer the injection into the kidney, so your cat will not need to be restrained. The vet or a member of staff should support you through this difficult time.

Is kidney failure a painful way to die?

Kidney failure can be a painful condition if not managed. However, with proper medication, diet, and supportive care, the pain can be managed in some cases. If the disease progresses to the terminal stages, and pain cannot be effectively controlled, humane euthanasia is often the kindest option. Working with your vet is essential to ensure your cat’s comfort and dignity until the very end.

By understanding the progression and symptoms of end-stage kidney failure, you can better navigate this difficult time and make informed decisions to provide the best possible care for your beloved cat.