What Does a Cybersecurity Analyst Do? 2025 Job Guide (2025)

Cybersecurity analysts protect computer networks from cyberattacks and unauthorized access. They do this by trying to anticipate and defend against cyber threats and responding to security breaches when they do happen. In this job, you play a crucial role in protecting your organization’s valuable data.

Learn more about what working as a cybersecurity analyst is like, why you might pursue a cybersecurity career, and how to find a job in this in-demand field.

Cybersecurity analyst job description

As a cybersecurity analyst, you protect your company’s hardware, software, and networks from theft, loss, or unauthorized access. At a small company or organization, you might expect to perform a variety of cybersecurity tasks. At larger organizations, you might specialize as one part of a larger security team.

While the day-to-day tasks of a cybersecurity analyst will vary from company to company, typical job duties include the following:

Monitor network traffic for security incidents and events.

Investigate incidents and respond to events in real-time.

Use encryption to secure organizational data and maximize security.

Install and operate firewalls, encryption programs, and other security software.

Fix vulnerabilities.

Develop and promote best practices for information security.

Conduct threat research.

Perform periodic risk assessments and penetration tests.

Cybersecurity analysts need to understand the latest cyber threat landscape and their company’s IT infrastructure. Depending on where you work, this might mean familiarity with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems and experience with firewalls, VPNs, proxies, and security and information event management systems (SIEMs).

Why pursue a career in cybersecurity

Ask a cybersecurity professional why they chose this as a career, and you might get a variety of answers. You can have an impact on your organization by keeping valuable data protected. With new threats and sophisticated attacks always emerging, you’ll always find something new to learn. Staying one step ahead of cybercriminals can be an exciting job where no two days are the same.

Expert advice "If you're interested in entering a new career, it means learning," said Amy Kardel, Senior Vice President of Strategic Workforce Relationships at CompTIA, during Coursera's virtual panel, "How can online learning accelerate cybersecurity careers and talent?" "The important thing is to understand that you're looking for a company that's going to invest in your growth. You're looking for a role that puts you in the right environment to learn and grow."

Cybersecurity analyst salary

According to Indeed’s September 2024 data, the average annual salary for cybersecurity analysts in Canada is $89,402 CAD. Various factors can impact how much you will make. For example, cybersecurity analysts working in Montreal make an average of $109,430 CAD, while those in Vancouver earn $74,491 CAD on average [1].

Cybersecurity job outlook

Another benefit of seeking a career in cybersecurity is job security. The Government of Canada Job Bank anticipates a labour shortage in this field through 2031, leaving the field open for skilled employees [2]. More cybersecurity jobs exist than people with the right skills to fill them. If you develop those skills, you can make yourself a more competitive candidate for Canada's numerous open cybersecurity analyst jobs.

Cybersecurity career path

Many cybersecurity professionals start out as junior cybersecurity analysts before advancing to more specialized positions. Depending on your interests, you’ll find a variety of cybersecurity career paths you can take.

Interested in strategy? Maybe you’ll want to move toward security engineering and architecture. Curious about law enforcement? Consider becoming a digital forensics investigator. You could build leadership skills to move into IT security management or take an offensive approach to security with a job as a penetration tester or ethical hacker.

How to become a cybersecurity analyst

Starting a career in cybersecurity—or switching from another field—typically involves developing the right skills for the job. If you’re interested in getting a job as a cybersecurity analyst, follow these steps to get on your way.

1. Learn the basics of cybersecurity.

The field of cybersecurity has its own set of jargon, tools, and best practices. It can help to get an overview of it all by taking some introductory courses in cybersecurity. While it’s possible to teach yourself through books, blogs, podcasts, and other resources, you may find a course helpful in giving structure and context to your learning.

After completing the Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate, you’ll have a thorough introduction to the skills and knowledge you’ll need for an entry-level role as a cybersecurity analyst.

Do I need a degree to be a cybersecurity analyst? According to the Government of Canada Job Bank, cybersecurity analysts typically hold at least a bachelor’s degree and some employers also require industry certifications [3]. While earning a degree isn’t strictly necessary to get a job, earning one could mean more job opportunities and a more competitive resume.

2. Develop your cybersecurity skills.

While cybersecurity analysis is a technical role with some job-specific skills, you’ll also want to develop your workplace skills—some may even transfer from your previous experiences. Focus on these skills as you get yourself job-ready.

Cybersecurity technical skills

Intrusion detection: While the ultimate goal of cybersecurity is to prevent attacks, you’ll need to know how to detect them when they do happen. This can include network monitoring, event log analysis, and familiarity with SIEMs.

Endpoint management: As more and more people work from home, companies need security professionals who know how to secure multiple endpoints, such as computers, phones, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Tools might include firewalls, antivirus software, network access controls, and virtual private networks (VPNs).

Data security: Data represents a valuable resource for most organizations. Knowing how to protect it involves understanding encryption, access management, transmission control and internet protocols (TCPs and IPs), and the CIA Triad (confidentiality, integrity, accessibility).

Networking and network security: Most attacks occur on networked systems. To protect against these types of threats, you’ll need to know how networks work and their particular vulnerabilities.

Programming: While technological advances enable cybersecurity analysts to perform their work without having to write code, a foundational understanding of languages such as JavaScript, Python, and C/C++ could give you a competitive edge.

Cybersecurity workplace skills

Attention to detail: Noticing a small anomaly could mean saving your company from a significant data loss.

Communication: When security events occur, you’ll need to coordinate with your security team and document the investigation and recovery process. You may also train your fellow employees in best security practices.

Critical thinking: Whether responding to a threat, patching a vulnerability, or recommending new security protocols, critical thinking skills empower you to make data-driven decisions.

Curiosity: Technology continues to evolve, and cybercriminals continue to develop new ways to steal or destroy data. Curiosity will help you stay up to date on new threats and security best practices.

Calm under pressure: Responding to a security event means acting fast and prioritizing the tasks that will shut down the attack or isolate the data breach quickly to minimize damage.

3. Get a cybersecurity certification.

Earning a cybersecurity certification can be a great way to validate your skills to recruiters and potential employers. Preparing for an exam doubles as a way to learn more about the field and build your skills.

4. Apply for jobs or internships.

Once you’ve built your cybersecurity skill set, start applying for jobs or internships in the field. Depending on your professional and educational background, you may begin in an entry-level information technology (IT) job or as a junior data analyst before advancing into more specialized positions.

In addition to searching for jobs in the private sector, consider opportunities through the Government of Canada, which also hires cybersecurity professionals.

