What Does a Razor Blade Necklace Mean? Secret Symbolism (2025)

Plus, why some people dislike this necklace trend
- Razor Blade Necklace Meanings |
- Origins of the Trend |
- Are they offensive? |
- General Razor Blade Symbolism |
- Tips |
- Warnings
Razor blade necklaces are edgy statement pieces, but do they symbolize something deeper? For some people, razor blade necklaces have a really personal meaning related to mental illness and self-harm. For others, they might represent individuality or simply be a fashion statement. To learn more about this unique jewelry piece (and why some people aren't a big fan of the trend), keep reading.
Note: This article makes references to mental illness, self-harm, and addiction. We spoke with clinical psychologist Dr. Sirvart Mesrobian for advice on dealing with these challenges if you're struggling.
Razor Blade Necklaces at a Glance
Razor blade necklaces can symbolize mental health awareness. They can also be a symbol of strength and resilience for people recovering from self-harm. For people in punk, goth, or emo subcultures, razor blade necklaces may just be a fashion choice.
Section 1 of 4:
Razor Blade Necklace Meanings
1
A razor blade necklace can represent mental health awareness. For many people, wearing a razor blade necklace expresses support for people diagnosed with a mental illness. They themselves might have a mental illness and want to show their solidarity with others who may be struggling. Or, they might simply want to communicate that they empathize with mental health struggles and are a safe space if people need help.
- Some people might wear a razor blade necklace if they’re currently struggling with their mental health. It can be a symbol of the challenges they’re experiencing and the strength they have to overcome them.
- If you’re currently struggling with your mental health, Dr. Mesrobian suggests you "recognize the negative thought you are experiencing and challenge it...Write it down and identify all the reasons why it may not be true.”
- Never hesitate to reach out for support if you need it. According to Dr. Mesrobian, “It is important to have a supportive environment when coping with mental illness.”
2
A razor blade necklace can symbolize resilience while recovering from self-harm. For people who are dealing with or have dealt with self-harm, a razor blade necklace might symbolize the pain they’ve endured and ultimately overcome. It can be a constant reminder of their strength and how far they’ve progressed on the road to recovery.
- Some people find wearing a razor necklace empowering. It can show that they’re no longer hiding the pain they’ve dealt with and are reclaiming their power.
- However, other people who’ve dealt with self-harm may find razor blade necklaces triggering or offensive—which is perfectly normal and valid, too.
- If you find yourself feeling triggered by a razor blade necklace, Dr. Mesrobian says to “remove yourself from the environment you are in and place yourself in an environment that provides safety,” if possible. If you can’t leave, “close your eyes,” “take a few deep breaths,” and “start imagining a place that feels happy and safe using each of your senses.”
- If a friend or family member wears a razor blade necklace often and it bothers you, talk to them about it and see if they are willing to stop wearing it around you while you recover and learn to control your triggers.[1]
3
Razor blade necklaces can symbolize overcoming an addiction. For people who’ve dealt with addiction, a razor blade necklace might serve as a powerful reminder of all they’ve been through and overcome. It can be a symbol of their recovery and strength and all the challenges they faced to get there.
4
Razor blade necklaces can signify moving forward and persevering. More generally, wearing a razor blade necklace can represent the pain and challenges someone’s faced in their life and worked through. For instance, it might symbolize dealing with family issues, a breakup, or professional setbacks and coming out the other side stronger.
5
A razor blade necklace can symbolize rebellion and freedom. Razor blade necklaces are unique pieces of jewelry that represent individuality and nonconformity to many people. They might express someone’s desire to stand out from the crowd and reject the status quo. Or, they might simply be a way to celebrate their one-of-a-kind personality.
6
A razor blade necklace can represent someone’s favorite band or show. Some people might wear a razor blade necklace to support their favorite music group, as the band might sing about dealing with mental health challenges or simply have a dark, edgy aesthetic. Other people might wear razor blade necklaces to signify they’re in a specific fandom or to emulate a TV show or movie character they identify with.
- For instance, Dimebag Darrell, the former guitarist for heavy metal bands Pantera and Damageplan, often wore a razor blade necklace. The heavy metal band Rammstein sells razor blade necklaces as merch, too.
7
A razor blade necklace might just be a fashion choice. For some people, wearing a razor blade doesn’t have a specific meaning—they simply wear it because they think it looks cool. They might like it for the edgy statement it makes or because it fits their fashion aesthetic.
Section 2 of 4:
Where did the razor blade necklace trend start?
Razor blade necklaces likely originated from the punk movement. Razor blade necklaces are often seen as symbols of the punk subculture, which began in the late 1970s. These edgy and provocative jewelry pieces can symbolize the punk movement’s beliefs in non-conformity, personal freedom, and anti-consumerism.[2]
- Razor blade necklaces are also popular in the goth, emo, and scene subcultures, which sprang from the punk movement.
- For goths, emos, and scene kids, razor blade necklaces can symbolize individuality, edginess, and deep emotions.
Section 3 of 4:
Is it offensive to wear a razor blade necklace?
Some people find the necklaces offensive to wear while others do not. Some people see razor blade necklaces as powerful symbols of dealing with mental illness, addiction, or self-harm, so they might find it offensive if someone wears the necklaces without having experienced these challenges themself. To them, it can seem as if someone is taking these issues lightly or even glorifying them.
- However, other people do not find it harmful or offensive to wear a razor blade necklace. They acknowledge that razor blade necklaces can simply be a fashion choice and don’t have to have a personal meaning to the wearer.
- People who don’t have experience with mental illness might not even associate razor blades with these challenges. They might see them as fashion statements similar to jewelry with knives, spikes, or safety pins on them.
- Ultimately, wearing a razor blade necklace is a personal choice. It is okay if it represents something personal to you or if you simply think it looks cool. It is also okay if you find them upsetting—your emotions and feelings are valid, too.
Section 4 of 4:
What do razor blades in general symbolize?
1
Transformation Spiritually, razor blades are often associated with growth and change. They can symbolize cutting away things in your life that aren’t serving you and shaking off negative habits and beliefs. This can remind you of your strength, ability to face challenges, and desire to be your best self.[3]
2
Healing and protection Some people see razor blades as powerful symbols of their healing journey that represent the pain they’ve endured and the challenges they’ve overcome. Other people also believe that they ward off negative energy and improve your well-being.[4]
3
Clarity The sharp, precise blade of the razor can represent seeing things for what they are without letting untruths and distractions get in the way. It can represent thinking clearly when you’re faced with challenges or important decisions to help you make confident choices and improve your life.[5]
Tips
If you are currently dealing with self-harm (or know someone who is), confide in someone you trust about your feelings.[6] To help you stop, Dr. Mesrobian says to “identify what caused the trigger and [your] desire for self-harm.” By identifying your triggers, you can “create more self-awareness,” find “alternative coping skills for it,” and “reduce the frequency of a desire for self-harm.” For instance, you might disrupt your negative thoughts with positive beliefs about yourself, call up a friend, go for a walk, or listen to music.
If you are currently struggling with your mental health, speak to a therapist or counselor. They can help you work through your thoughts and feelings and come up with solutions to feel better.[7]
To help improve your mental health, aim to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep, eat healthily, and exercise 30 minutes each day. Do calming activities like meditation or yoga, and pursue your favorite hobbies, too.[8]
Warnings
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911 or 988 (the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline).
Thanks
Helpful0Not Helpful0
