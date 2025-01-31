What Does a Razor Blade Necklace Mean? Secret Symbolism (2025)

Download Article

Plus, why some people dislike this necklace trend



Razor blade necklaces are edgy statement pieces, but do they symbolize something deeper? For some people, razor blade necklaces have a really personal meaning related to mental illness and self-harm. For others, they might represent individuality or simply be a fashion statement. To learn more about this unique jewelry piece (and why some people aren't a big fan of the trend), keep reading.

Note: This article makes references to mental illness, self-harm, and addiction. We spoke with clinical psychologist Dr. Sirvart Mesrobian for advice on dealing with these challenges if you're struggling.