What exactly is a blended orgasm and how can I have one? (2025)

Double the fun.

The first vibrator I ever owned was bought for me by my best friend. Still living at home, the idea of my parents intercepting the delivery of my sexy online package made me want to shrivel up and claim a life as a hermit. Truth be told, they wouldn’t have cared – but all the same, it was an awkward moment I was eager to avoid if I could.

So, my best friend ordered me the Womanizer Starlet and discreetly handed it over when we met for a walk. The whole deal felt very illicit and adult, but also paradoxically childish – meeting in the park to pick up a sex toy I didn’t want my parents to know about.

For more sex advice, head on over to our Life section.

It’s safe to say from that point, I very quickly learned new things about my body and what it was capable of. My standards of sexual satisfaction increased dramatically, and to this day I’ve recommended the Starlet to many of my friends.

Further down the track, I heard about the blended orgasm and was instantly intrigued. I’d read about them on the sexologist Chantelle Otten’s Instagram and had some questions – I also wanted to get in on the fun. I turned to Christine Rafe, sexual wellness expert for Womanizer, to help me achieve the sacred blended orgasm.

What even is a blended orgasm?

“When we use the term ‘blended orgasm’, we’re usually talking about both external clitoral stimulation and internal vaginal stimulation that results in an orgasm,” Christine explains.

“But really, a blended orgasm can be anything that’s using more than one source of stimulation. So, that could be nipple and clitoris, it could be penis and anus – basically, it’s an orgasm that happens while stimulation is occurring in more than one place.”

How should I prepare if I want to have a blended orgasm?

“If you haven’t had an orgasm before – let alone a blended orgasm – I usually suggest doing some solo play… when you’re on your own you can remove the mental blockers and barriers that might exist [when] another person is involved,” she tells me.

“We can get stressed about the superficial things, like how we look, or what noises we make, or the positions we’re in. When you’re alone, you can really get in tune with your body and your physical sensations… being present with your body is really key in having any type of orgasm.”

How do I have one – either on my own or with a partner?

Christine told me the best option for people wanting to hit up some solo play time is a dual-stimulation vibrator, like the Womanizer Duo or the We-Vibe Nova 2.

“Any toy that pleasures you both externally and internally is typically a safe bet, like something with a clitoral suction as well as a vibrator that presses against the G-spot. Alternatively, you might want to use a dildo or an internal vibrator and use your hands on the clitoris,” Christine says.

She said whether you’re alone or with a partner, it’s important to slow it down. “Try massages or some teasing – this could also include alternating between the erogenous zones before focusing on the ones you want to stimulate for orgasm.”

How do I know if I’ve actually had a blended orgasm rather than a clitoral one?

Most people find it easier to have an external clitoral orgasm rather than an internal one, Christine explains to me. Usually, it’s because we’re not aroused enough – which can make it hard to access internal sensitivity.

“Orgasm is such a unique experience from person to person, so it’s difficult to describe exactly how it feels. However, there are ways to make achieving that dual orgasm more likely.”

Slow it down!

“The most important thing is to really get warmed up first [rather than] just grabbing the vibrator straight away,” Christine advises. “If you orgasm easily, slow down and take your time to make sure your whole body is relaxed and in the mood. That way, you can follow your own pleasure without over-stimulating yourself too quickly.”

Christine recommends trying internal stimulation alone before adding in clitoral stimulation to get an idea of how it feels. “Most vulva owners can have a clitoral orgasm without being turned on beforehand. But with internal stimulation, the whole clitoris – meaning the legs in the wishbone shape of the clitoris – need to be engorged and aroused in order to have an internal orgasm,” she says. “The best thing you can do is slow down, rather than rush to get to the orgasm.”

Can people with penises have blended orgasms?

According to Christine, absolutely. “The most typical dual orgasm for a penis owner would be penis and anus. They have a whole heap of nerve endings on the tip of the penis, but there is also the entire male G-spot – the prostate. This is accessed through internal stimulation of the anus.”

She added that in some ways, accessing a blended orgasm is actually easier for a person with a penis than a vulva owner. “Physiologically, it takes longer to warm up a clitoris than it does to warm up a penis and the prostate. It can enlarge or become more sensitive if you’re really aroused, but the prostate has nerve endings that you can access whether you’re aroused or not.”

Any other tips?

Christine said beyond concentrating on the physical side of orgasm, the mindset is crucial. “People getting stressed or in their head about [orgasming] is predominantly where you see issues,” she says.

“It’s usually because there’s a lot of focus on getting there… the more we focus on it, the less likely it is to happen. Follow your pleasure cues in the moment and consider, ‘What can I do to make this feel better?’ rather than ‘Am I there yet?’.”

This story was originally published on August 19, 2022.

For more on blended orgasms, head here.