What Iqs will you give to these characters (2025)

Huzaifa

1. Naruto
2. Kakashi
3. Itachi
4. Minato
5. Sauske
7. Obito
8. Madara
9. Nagato
10. Sakura
11. Kabuto
12. Oro
13. Jiraya
14. Tsuande
15. Muu
16. Gaara
17. Shickaku
18. Asuma
Pick which one you will give __ iq.

Use this link as refernce. You can also use your own characters.

Lol I'm sure none of us are fit to judge one's IQ. Legit IQs (not the ones given by crappy test) are determined by complex, analytical means.

1. Naruto IQ-2.....yup he is a dumbass
2. Kakashi IQ-about shikamarus
3. Itachi IQ- about shikamarus
4. Minato IQ- about shikamarus
5. Sauske IQ 140
7. Obito IQ-10.......hes madara's bitch and started a world war over a girl......nuff said
8. Madara IQ- 140
9. Nagato IQ- 130
10. Sakura IQ- 125
11. Kabuto IQ-about shikamaru
12. Oro IQ- about shikamarus
13. Jiraya IQ- 130
14. Tsuande IQ-140
I noted all the smart one as about shikamaru but in all honesty i believe the IQ chart we use only goes up to 200(not certain) and shikamaru is well above that from what the manga says i believe so its hard to give a fair estimate. Also my list is more Intelligence oriented because judging IQ without wonky test is really not possible.

just throwing this out there, Naruto is said to have great in battle Intelligence, as stated By Gai, Neji, Kakazu, Kakashi and some others.

markdabomb22 said:

1. Naruto IQ-2.....yup he is a dumbass
2. Kakashi IQ-about shikamarus
3. Itachi IQ- about shikamarus
4. Minato IQ- about shikamarus
5. Sauske IQ 140
7. Obito IQ-10.......hes madara's bitch and started a world war over a girl......nuff said
8. Madara IQ- 140
9. Nagato IQ- 130
10. Sakura IQ- 125
11. Kabuto IQ-about shikamaru
12. Oro IQ- about shikamarus
13. Jiraya IQ- 130
14. Tsuande IQ-140
I noted all the smart one as about shikamaru but in all honesty i believe the IQ chart we use only goes up to 200(not certain) and shikamaru is well above that from what the manga says i believe so its hard to give a fair estimate. Also my list is more Intelligence oriented because judging IQ without wonky test is really not possible.

Iq goes over 200. Shickamarus is 200+

1. Naruto - 110
2. Kakashi -120
3. Itachi - 140
4. Minato - 300
5. Sauske - 130
7. Obito - 190
8. Madara - 210
9. Nagato - 100
10. Sakura - 40
11. Kabuto - 160
12. Oro - 270
13. Jiraya - 140
14. Tsuande - 135
15. Muu - 150
16. Gaara - 125
17. Shickaku - 210
18. Asuma - 135

There you go.

BloodSeed

See Also
IQ's measure "traditional" intelligence, like linguistics, mathematics, etc...

Huzaifa said:

95

Huzaifa said:

160

Huzaifa said:

200+

Huzaifa said:

170

Huzaifa said:

130

Huzaifa said:

120

Huzaifa said:

130

Huzaifa said:

110

Huzaifa said:

130 (academic genjutsu-type)

Huzaifa said:

190

Huzaifa said:

12. Orochimaru

170

Huzaifa said:

115

Huzaifa said:

150

Huzaifa said:

180

Huzaifa said:

115

Huzaifa said:

200+

Huzaifa said:

105

  Reactions:

Reactions:

O.O

The ones i picked out

Naruto is .......

a dumbass

In real life - about 100

In battle lately - 130-50 ISH

Sasuke

In Life - 140-50

In battle - 110-120 - He spams too much lately

Madara

150

Itachi -

150-160

Minato - 180

Jiraya - 120-140 Ish

Kakashi - 160

Shikaku - 200

Kabuto

In theory - 190

when it comes to practice - 130-140

thats it

I give tsunade about. 140

When we judge stuff like Shikamaru's IQ, do we use numbers like 200 because he was said to have it in the manga or do we go by what we personally think it is? Because there's no way his IQ is anywhere close to that number off manga feats alone, so we'd just be going by manga literacy.

Shikamaru was said to have an iq over 200 in part one, and there's a few smarter characters so.

Huzaifa said:

1. Naruto 139
2. Kakashi 205
3. Itachi 217
4. Minato 180
5. Sauske 147
7. Obito 189
8. Madara 195
9. Nagato 165
10. Sakura 155
11. Kabuto 212
12. Oro 218
13. Jiraya 150
14. Tsuande 161
15. Muu ?
16. Gaara 151
17. Shikaku 233
18. Asuma 141
Pick which one you will give __ iq.

You must be registered for see links

Use this link as refernce. You can also use your own characters.

I think people overestimate characters' IQ way too much. 140 is genius, 160-170 is Einstein-esque.

FXW said:

I think people overestimate characters' IQ way too much. 140 is genius, 160-170 is Einstein-esque.

It's mostly because they are using Shikamaru's 200 as a basis for other characters.

Drakengard said:

It's mostly because they are using Shikamaru's 200 as a basis for other characters.

I agree.

Shikamarus 200 is untouchable except by his dad since iq is somewhat inheritable

Whenever they think someone is smart, they think that they are smarter than shikamaru.

There is no way that that many people would have even close to that number

An iq of 200 would be like putting him in the 99.99999 percentile because it is so rare.

Drakengard said:

It's mostly because they are using Shikamaru's 200 as a basis for other characters.

Well that's really inaccurate, because IQ doesn't necessarily correlate with battle strategy; experience also plays a huge role. Shikaku probably has a similar IQ as Shikamaru, but he's on a whole other level of tactical intelligence because he's gone through many more battles.

Amaterasuice said:

Shikamaru was said to have an iq over 200 in part one, and there's a few smarter characters so.

I have stated that. Actually Asuma said it was over 200.

What Iqs will you give to these characters (2025)

