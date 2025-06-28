What Iqs will you give to these characters (2025)

More options
Huzaifa
Nov 11, 2012
1. Naruto
2. Kakashi
3. Itachi
4. Minato
5. Sauske
7. Obito
8. Madara
9. Nagato
10. Sakura
11. Kabuto
12. Oro
13. Jiraya
14. Tsuande
15. Muu
16. Gaara
17. Shickaku
18. Asuma
Pick which one you will give __ iq.
Use this link as refernce. You can also use your own characters.
Nov 11, 2012
Lol I'm sure none of us are fit to judge one's IQ. Legit IQs (not the ones given by crappy test) are determined by complex, analytical means.
Nov 11, 2012
1. Naruto IQ-2.....yup he is a dumbass
2. Kakashi IQ-about shikamarus
3. Itachi IQ- about shikamarus
4. Minato IQ- about shikamarus
5. Sauske IQ 140
7. Obito IQ-10.......hes madara's bitch and started a world war over a girl......nuff said
8. Madara IQ- 140
9. Nagato IQ- 130
10. Sakura IQ- 125
11. Kabuto IQ-about shikamaru
12. Oro IQ- about shikamarus
13. Jiraya IQ- 130
14. Tsuande IQ-140
I noted all the smart one as about shikamaru but in all honesty i believe the IQ chart we use only goes up to 200(not certain) and shikamaru is well above that from what the manga says i believe so its hard to give a fair estimate. Also my list is more Intelligence oriented because judging IQ without wonky test is really not possible.
Nov 11, 2012
just throwing this out there, Naruto is said to have great in battle Intelligence, as stated By Gai, Neji, Kakazu, Kakashi and some others.
Nov 12, 2012
Iq goes over 200. Shickamarus is 200+
Nov 12, 2012
1. Naruto - 110
2. Kakashi -120
3. Itachi - 140
4. Minato - 300
5. Sauske - 130
7. Obito - 190
8. Madara - 210
9. Nagato - 100
10. Sakura - 40
11. Kabuto - 160
12. Oro - 270
13. Jiraya - 140
14. Tsuande - 135
15. Muu - 150
16. Gaara - 125
17. Shickaku - 210
18. Asuma - 135
There you go.
Nov 12, 2012
IQ's measure "traditional" intelligence, like linguistics, mathematics, etc...
Huzaifa said:
1. Naruto
95
Huzaifa said:
2. Kakashi
160
Huzaifa said:
3. Itachi
200+
Huzaifa said:
4. Minato
170
Huzaifa said:
5. Sasuke
130
Huzaifa said:
7. Obito
120
Huzaifa said:
8. Madara
130
Huzaifa said:
9. Nagato
110
Huzaifa said:
10. Sakura
130 (academic genjutsu-type)
Huzaifa said:
11. Kabuto
190
Huzaifa said:
12. Orochimaru
170
Huzaifa said:
13. Jiraya
115
Huzaifa said:
14. Tsuande
150
Huzaifa said:
15. Mū
180
Huzaifa said:
16. Gaara
115
Huzaifa said:
17. Shikaku
200+
Huzaifa said:
18. Asuma
105
Nov 12, 2012
O.O
Nov 12, 2012
The ones i picked out
Naruto is .......
a dumbass
In real life - about 100
In battle lately - 130-50 ISH
Sasuke
In Life - 140-50
In battle - 110-120 - He spams too much lately
Madara
150
Itachi -
150-160
Minato - 180
Jiraya - 120-140 Ish
Kakashi - 160
Shikaku - 200
Kabuto
In theory - 190
when it comes to practice - 130-140
thats it
Nov 12, 2012
I give tsunade about. 140
Nov 12, 2012
When we judge stuff like Shikamaru's IQ, do we use numbers like 200 because he was said to have it in the manga or do we go by what we personally think it is? Because there's no way his IQ is anywhere close to that number off manga feats alone, so we'd just be going by manga literacy.
Nov 12, 2012
Shikamaru was said to have an iq over 200 in part one, and there's a few smarter characters so.
Nov 12, 2012
I think people overestimate characters' IQ way too much. 140 is genius, 160-170 is Einstein-esque.
Nov 12, 2012
FXW said:
I think people overestimate characters' IQ way too much. 140 is genius, 160-170 is Einstein-esque.
It's mostly because they are using Shikamaru's 200 as a basis for other characters.
Nov 12, 2012
Drakengard said:
It's mostly because they are using Shikamaru's 200 as a basis for other characters.
I agree.
Shikamarus 200 is untouchable except by his dad since iq is somewhat inheritable
Whenever they think someone is smart, they think that they are smarter than shikamaru.
There is no way that that many people would have even close to that number
An iq of 200 would be like putting him in the 99.99999 percentile because it is so rare.
Nov 12, 2012
Drakengard said:
It's mostly because they are using Shikamaru's 200 as a basis for other characters.
Well that's really inaccurate, because IQ doesn't necessarily correlate with battle strategy; experience also plays a huge role. Shikaku probably has a similar IQ as Shikamaru, but he's on a whole other level of tactical intelligence because he's gone through many more battles.
Nov 12, 2012
Amaterasuice said:
Shikamaru was said to have an iq over 200 in part one, and there's a few smarter characters so.
I have stated that. Actually Asuma said it was over 200.
