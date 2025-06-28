What Iqs will you give to these characters (2025)

Drakengard said: It's mostly because they are using Shikamaru's 200 as a basis for other characters. Click to expand...

I agree.

Shikamarus 200 is untouchable except by his dad since iq is somewhat inheritable

Whenever they think someone is smart, they think that they are smarter than shikamaru.

There is no way that that many people would have even close to that number

An iq of 200 would be like putting him in the 99.99999 percentile because it is so rare.