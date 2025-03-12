What is Collagen? | Vital Proteins UK (2025)

What is Collagen? An Overview

Collagen is the body’s most abundant protein and helps give structure to our hair, skin, nails, bones, ligaments and tendons. Collagen is also behind helping hair shine and skin glow.

So, what is collagen made of? Collagen is a protein made up of the amino acids glycine, proline, hydroxyproline and arginine.

As we age, and the more stress we put on our body, the greater the impact on collagen production.

Collagen protein is different than whey and casein protein because of these high levels of amino acids. Protein contributes to maintenance and growth in muscle mass.

What are the Benefits of Collagen?

So, what are the benefits of collagen? Collagen is an important building block for the skin, as it makes up 70% of it. The dermis, which provides the foundation for the skin, is closely involved in the skin’s elasticity and flexibility and is the main source of collagen in the skin.

Collagen is important for the skin in a number of ways. When it comes to ageing skin, collagen keeps it firm, plump and supple. As we age, our body’s natural collagen production begins to decline, which may lead to the appearance of fine lines and sagging skin. In the skin tissue, collagen adds firmness and elasticity.

Collagen in Our Body

Try to eat a healthy diet, get plenty of exercise and include collagen-rich foods - like bone broth, berries, citrus fruits, cashews and gelatin - in your diet.

Take this registered dietitian's word for it. Red bell peppers specifically are rich in vitamin C, which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress and contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin. It can also help to support the normal function of the immune system.

Supplementing your diet with ingestible collagen, however, can increase your collagen intake.

Collagen in Our Joints

Ligaments, joints and tendons are all part of the intricate matrix in our body, largely consisting of collagen.

Ligaments and tendons are a type of connective tissue that attach two bones and muscles, holding them together. These tissues - bones, ligaments, tendons and the skeletal muscles - are made up of proteins, including collagen.

What Are The Best Sources Of Collagen?

There are 3 main types of collagen: type I, II and III.

Type I Collagen

Type I is the most prevalent type of collagen in the body. This is the type of collagen you’re probably thinking about if you’re interested in preserving the levels of collagen in your skin, hair or nails. Because it is so prevalent in the connective tissues, we often see the decrease of type I collagen resulting in characteristics such as sagging skin, fine lines and thinning hair.

Type II Collagen

Though somewhat less prevalent in the body than type I, type II collagen is extremely important. It is also the main component of cartilage.

Type III Collagen

The third most commonly found type of collagen, type III, is generally found in reticular fibres, such as in the bone marrow. It’s usually found alongside type I collagen in the body.

When we get older, our body's natural collagen production begins to slow down. As a result, skin can become fragile and less elastic.

Does Taking Collagen Really Work?

Regular use of collagen supplements, like adding collagen to coffee and smoothies every day, may provide benefits for hair, skin and nails.

How To Use Vital Proteins' Collagen

Vital Proteins' collagen contains 18 amino acids. It is characterised by the predominance of glycine, proline and hydroxyproline, which represent about 50% of the total amino acid content. Glycine and proline concentration is 10 to 20 times higher than in other proteins.

When it comes to adding our ingestible collagen to your diet, VP fans love adding a scoop of our collagen powder to their morning coffee or smoothie. Our Collagen Peptides, in particular, is super versatile because it's unflavoured and odourless. It's also easily digested and soluble in cold or hot liquids - the recommended serving is two scoops a day (the serving size listed on our Collagen Peptides label). And while adding to your favourite beverage is a go-to for many, we also have a wide array of collagen recipes to supplement your wellness journey.