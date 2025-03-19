What Is CoQ10 for Dogs? All About This Powerful Antioxidant | Great Pet Care (2025)

Picture this scenario: your veterinarian recommends a CoQ10 supplement for your dog, leaving you wondering, “What is CoQ10?” Or even, “Does my dog need CoQ10?”

Sound familiar to you? If the answer is yes, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

You may have heard of CoQ10 for humans, as it’s used to help us with a range of chronic conditions, from heart disease and diabetes to migraines. [1] But how does this relate to dogs?

According to Sehaj Grewal, DVM, medical director at The Melrose Vet in Los Angeles, “Pet owners often seek proactive ways to support their dog’s health, mimicking trends in human health care.”

The number of pet parents who purchased supplements for their dogs increased from 34 percent in 2018 to 50 percent in 2024. [2] Dr. Grewal attributes the growth to “heightened awareness about pet wellness, more accessible information on the benefits of supplements, and the growing humanization of pets.”

So with all this in mind, let’s get into it. Read on for everything you need to know about CoQ10 and dogs.

What Is CoQ10?

CoQ10 (or coenzyme Q10) is a natural substance that all dogs (and other animals, including humans) produce. It helps cells create and manage energy.

CoQ10, also sometimes called ubiquinone, is a fat-soluble antioxidant that can protect cells from damage. Although it’s found in all cells and most tissues, the highest concentrations of CoQ10 are found in the heart, kidneys, liver, and pancreas. [3]

The enzyme is also found in certain foods, including organ meats, poultry, fish, nuts, dairy products, eggs, and soybean oil. Dr. Grewal notes that CoQ10 levels can decrease with age or due to certain medical conditions.

Some diseases and medications can reduce CoQ10 levels. Dr. Grewal points to heart disease, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease as conditions that can deplete CoQ10 levels in dogs’ bodies. Medications, such as statins, which are used to lower cholesterol, can inhibit CoQ10 production.

CoQ10 supplements come in the form of capsules and liquids. They can help boost levels of the enzyme, as well as overall health, so veterinarians often recommend them for dogs with chronic health issues.

“CoQ10 is popular because of its antioxidant properties and its ability to support heart health, cellular energy production, and overall vitality,” Dr. Grewal explains.

Benefits of CoQ10 for Dogs

Let’s go over some of the conditions and scenarios for which CoQ10 can be beneficial.

Heart disease

Dogs with heart disease could benefit from a CoQ10 supplement because the antioxidant supports energy production in heart muscle cells, helping the heart pump more efficiently, Dr. Grewal notes. CoQ10 also has antioxidant properties that protect the heart tissue from oxidative damage, which is often increased in conditions like congestive heart failure or dilated cardiomyopathy, he adds.

Research found that dogs with mitral valve disease, including congestive heart failure, who were given 100 mg of CoQ10 twice per day for three months had lower levels of inflammation compared to dogs who received a placebo (sugar pill). [4]

A separate study found that the concentration of CoQ10 found in the bloodstream of dogs with mitral valve disease was “significantly higher” after just four hours when dogs were given supplements with 200 milligrams of CoQ10. [5]

Cancer

Antioxidants can prevent cell damage, helping protect against cancer, and it’s believed that CoQ10 has anticancer properties. [6] In humans, CoQ10 has been linked to reduced risk of breast cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer.

“CoQ10 may be recommended as part of a multimodal approach to managing cancer in dogs, particularly for its potential to reduce oxidative stress and improve overall cellular health,” Dr. Grewal says. “It’s not a cure or primary treatment, but it may support energy production and immune function.”

It’s important to note that because CoQ10 shouldn’t be given to dogs with certain cancers or administered with certain cancer treatments, you should always talk to a veterinarian first.

Diabetes

CoQ10 could help regulate blood sugar. Although there are a lack of studies testing the supplement in dogs with diabetes, research in humans and rats has found that CoQ10 increased insulin sensitivity and lowered fasting blood glucose. [7, 8]

A CoQ10 supplement has also been shown to reduce inflammation and help control blood sugar and improve blood flow in humans with type 2 diabetes. [9] Dr. Grewal points to its potential to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce oxidative stress as a reason that it may be beneficial to dogs.

Cognitive support

Senior dogs may have lower concentrations of CoQ10 in their parietal cortex (the part of the brain responsible for learning). [10] With that in mind, CoQ10 supplements, which have been shown to protect against cognitive decline in humans, could also benefit dogs.

Kidney disease

Because levels of CoQ10 are often lower in humans with chronic kidney disease, supplements can improve kidney function. In dogs with kidney disease, Dr. Grewal explains that CoQ10 could protect kidney cells from oxidative damage, which is a significant factor in worsening the disease.

“It may also improve energy production in kidney cells, supporting their function and slowing disease progression,” he adds.

Liver disease

The liver metabolizes CoQ10, and liver disease can lower the production of the enzyme. [11] This not only takes a toll on the liver, but it can also increase the risk of heart disease. A supplement could reduce inflammation and oxidative stress that causes cell damage. In fact, animal studies have shown that CoQ10 can protect the liver after exposure to toxins like chemicals or parasites.

Dental health

Up to 90 percent of dogs over the age of 3 have dental disease. [12] Thanks to its ability to reduce inflammation, CoQ10 could help. Some patients with dental disease have CoQ10 deficiencies, and supplements can reduce inflammation and protect gum tissue from bacteria. [13]

CoQ10 for Dogs Side Effects

CoQ10 is believed to be safe for dogs, but Dr. Grewal notes that potential side effects include mild gastrointestinal upset such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. [14] If your dog gets an upset stomach, he suggests giving them CoQ10 with food rather than on an empty stomach.

Safe or not, it’s essential to talk to your veterinarian to make sure CoQ10 won’t interfere with other supplements or medications. Dogs who are taking blood pressure medications or blood thinners should not take CoQ10, according to Dr. Grewal.

CoQ10 can also affect liver metabolism, so dogs with severe liver disease should only take supplements with veterinary supervision, he adds.

Choosing a CoQ10 Supplement for Dogs

Natural pet stores, big box retailers, and online sites often stock CoQ10 for dogs, but it can be hard to know which brand to choose. Look for brands like Rx Vitamins for Pets, Integrative Therapeutics, Pure Encapsulations, and VetriScience, as they were formulated for pets.

“Supplements made for dogs are specifically formulated for their unique metabolism and dosages, reducing the risk of toxicity or underdosing,” Dr. Grewal says. “Human supplements may contain additives, flavorings, or dosages that are not safe or appropriate for dogs.”

CoQ10 for Dogs: The Verdict

CoQ10 is a powerful antioxidant, and research points to potential benefits for dogs with diseases ranging from heart disease to diabetes to kidney disease. While some dogs can benefit from a CoQ10 supplement that was formulated for pets, Dr. Grewal stresses the importance of consulting with a veterinarian before giving your dog CoQ10.

“CoQ10 is not a standalone treatment for any condition but can be a valuable part of a comprehensive care plan when recommended by a veterinarian,” he says. “It’s important to consult with a vet to ensure proper dosing, address any potential interactions, and monitor the pet’s response to the supplement.”

References