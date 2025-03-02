What Is Dermarolling? How To Use A Dermaroller Guide (2025)

Just how much are you willing to suffer for the sake of your skin and beauty? That’s the question we’re dealing with when it comes toderma rolling. Nah, just kidding, the truth is thatderma rolling– the process of using aderma roller(a roller with hundreds oftiny needlesattached to it, picture a prickly lint roller) to clean your skin – isn’t as scary as it might seem!

While a derma roller may look like some kind of a torture device, it’s actually quite helpful and not painful at all when used properly. There are a plethora of benefits to derma rolling that you can take advantage of when you follow a rolling regimen, which is why it’s one of the hottest skin-health practices today. We will cover the ins-and-outs of derma rolling – how-to, benefits, uses, and a full review – here in our derma rolling feature, so buckle up and get ready!

What Is Derma Rolling?

Dermaroller in use.

Before we explain what derma rolling (also known as collagen induction therapy, or CIT) is, we need to explain what a derma roller itself is. A derma roller is a handheld roller-device with microneedles. The needles range in length from 0.25 mm to 1.5m. You roll the device over the skin to create tiny punctures which trigger skin repair, leading to the creation of new collagen. A bodily protein made up of amino acids, collagen is the part of the connective tissue that helps in firmness, strength, suppleness, and elasticity in skin.

Back in 2008, the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery published an article on derma rolling, where the authors write that CIT “has proved to be a simple and fast method for safely treating wrinkles and scars. As opposed to ablative laser treatments, the epidermis remains intact and is not damaged. For this reason, the procedure can be repeated safely and is also suited to regions where laser treatments and deep peels cannot be performed.”

Therefore, the short-term wounding of the skin intends to trigger the production of a protein that will actually, in turn, strengthen the skin to a healthier level than before. Think of derma rolling as you would think of weight training and working out – you create small tears in your musclesso that the muscle is repaired and made stronger than before. Not a perfect parable or comparison, but you get the idea.

Now,derma rollingbenefits aren’t just gained in theskinneedlingand resulting repair of the skin.Derma rollingis capable of exposing deeper layers of your skin to the benefits of various topical ointments, natural oils, treatments, and products, leading to greater effectiveness and therapeutic effect.

In other words, afterderma rolling, your skin will be more susceptible to the effects of anything that comes into contact with it, based on the increased exposure to the vital most layers of the skin. Therefore, any and all skin treatments or supplements (such asavocado oil,coconut oil,sunflower oil, orjojoba oil) could be enhanced in effectiveness if applied afterderma rolling.

However, this is a bit of a two-way street; afterderma rolling, skin is generally at least mildly irritated, and just as vulnerable in terms of exposure to skin-harming elements and products. Therefore, it’s important to never (ever!) try anew skinproduct afterderma rolling. The reality is, we never know exactly how our skin might react to a new product or ingredient, and if the reaction is a negative one, this will only be exacerbated by the skin being freshly needled and exposed.

It’s also important to note that, in this same vein, you should remember not to panic to initial skin irritation and redness followingderma rolling! Sadly, this sort of a skin-reaction is to be expected in many cases – the skin, having been freshly ‘wounded’, needs to get worse before it gets better. The shorter theneedle length, the lesser the irritation is likely to be, and results will generally vary depending on the person. Your skin is also likely to have increasingly diminished reactions toderma rolling, so keep at it and your redness and irritation is sure to wear down faster.

Lastly, patience is a virtue across the board when derma rolling: you should only start to see improved skin after five or more ‘sessions’. Don’t give up if your skin isn’t looking as healthy as can be after just one ‘session’! It takes time for collagen to work its magic, and your patience will certainly be rewarded!

What Are The Benefits Of Using A Dermaroller?

Woman with clear skin.

Although we have detailed the benefits of derma rolling to some extent above, the truth is that their benefits are plentiful. It has to be more than just a how-to paragraph. Whether you suffer from acne, dry skin, weak skin, scarring, aged-looking skin, and more – it’s hard to imagine a skin ailment that you can’t remedy or at the least improve via derma rolling.

With that being said, derma rolling should never be performed on any kind of open wound or skin blemish. It would be counterproductive, to say the least, to puncture or further inflame existing wounds – allow irritated areas of the skin to heal before using your dermaroller. Originally, this technique was exclusive to dermatologists, but now that we have at-home versions, it’s important to know exactly who and how it works. Our top-5 benefits of derma rolling outside of the inherently obvious are as follows:

Premature Aging

Not dissimilar to treating wrinkles, derma rolling has the capability to prevent and undo premature aging of the skin via triggering of collagen and elastin growth. Derma rolling can have an anti-aging effect by giving skin a stronger, more youthful appearance. It thickens, repairs, strengthens and increases the elasticity of skin. This is why it’s one of the most common skin treatments for anti-aging.

Hyperpigmentation

A condition in which parts of the skin become darker in color than the surrounding skin, hyperpigmentation is highly noticeable and can make those suffering from it feel self-conscious and insecure. Luckily for those of us unfortunate enough to be dealing with hyperpigmentation, there is derma rolling. By helping to shed the topmost layer of skin and produce melanocyte, derma rolling can diminish the effects of, and even eliminate, hyperpigmentation.

Pore Size

Clogged andlargeporesare not only unattractive, they can lead to great problems such as an increasingly acne-damaged layer of skin, blackheads, oily skin, and more. Often located on the nose and around the cheeks,derma rollingcan help to reduce the size of enlarged pores by, again, producing collagen, as well as by thickening the epidermis.

TheCommunity Based Medical Journal published a review article in 2012, speaking about the dermaroller and scars. The author states that “microneedling leads to the release of growth factors form new collagen and elastin in the papillary dermis. In addition, new capillaries are formed… Dermaroller is an extremely effective therapy for post acne scars, even trauma scars. Best results are seen in rolling and box type scars, and even papular scars respond to it.”

How To Use A Dermaroller

So how do you use a dermaroller?

Usage of the dermaroller is old news for some, and rather novel for others. An academic review was published in the European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceuticsin 2019, in which the authors sought to address the foreseeable expansion in microneedling applications within the field of dermatology. The reviewers state: “In addition to the extensive research on microneedles for improving transdermal drug delivery, there is a growing interest in using these devices to manage dermatological conditions”.

Before you understand how to properly use your derma roller it’s important to take note of the fact that not all derma rollers are exactly the same. The primary differences in derma rollers come in the length of the needles being used – and these differences in size are far from incidental. Different lengths can have different effects, the longer the length generally the more severe impact. Additionally, professional dermarollers will use stainless steel microneedles, but this is mostly for sterilization rather than technique.

This is why needling on the longer end of the spectrum is generally performed in hospitals and by professionals, as opposed to done at home in an informal capacity. The different standardizedneedle lengths, as well as their intended benefits,are as follows:

0.25 mmDermaroller

Intended only to increase absorption of skincare products, 0.25 mm is the most mild and harmless of the needle lengths. Unable to stimulate collagen growth, this length is strictly to help skincare products achieve a more beneficial impact. No bleeding or pain is experienced as a result of 0.25 mm needling.

0.5 mmDermaroller

The second to lowest length of needle, 0.5 mm derma rollers can treat shallow and superficial damage to skin. Still, on the short side, 0.5 mm needles can cause some minimal pain and bleeding, and can only trigger minor collagen growth.

0.75 to 1.0 mmDermaroller

An ideal solution for wrinkles, scars, and stretch marks, the 0.75 to 1.0 range is when we start to see some serious derma rolling-impact. You require a greater recovery time between needle treatments (4 to 7 days) due to the highly invasive nature of the session. Moderate bleeding is not uncommon.

1.5 to 3.0 mmDermaroller

Anything in the 1.5 mm range of derma rollers or higher represents more than a simple at-home skin remedy. It is a serious skin treatment and would-be users need to understand the risks. 1.5+ mm treatments are used to treat the most severe scarring, stretch marks, and skin ailments. This treatment is more for the body than the face, due to the intense redness and bleeding it has been known to cause.

Dermaroller For Hair Loss And Growth

Woman with healthy hair.

In addition to the many benefits which you can take advantage of for the sake of your skin, you can perform derma rolling on the scalp. This can help combat and reverse the effects of hair loss. Rogaine for men or women isn’t your only option, here! There are two different ways in which you can dermaroll on hair – on its own, or in conjunction with hair loss medications in order to facilitate absorption.

Dermarolling can promote hair growth by increasing blood flow to the hair follicles. This inhibits factors which can cause hair loss. Similar to skin, derma rolling can also help to increase absorption on different areas, which would help the scalp absorb treatments such as minoxidil more effectively.

Dermaroller For Acne Scars

One of the worst and most lingering effects of acne is not the skinblemishesandpimplesthemselves, butthe lasting scarring that they leave. When acne hits, the skin has an inflammation response to the damage, after which the body will try to repair the damage, increasecollagen production, combined with the inflammatory response, can create scarring.

Picking the blemishes increases the inflammatory response of the skin. So, it’s important to remember never to needlessly inflame the skin on your own. Once the scarring has already set in, however, derma rolling can help to undo it. The prickling of the skin by the derma roller will cause the skin to repair and replace itself. When done over a long enough period of time, can eventually wear down and eliminate scars. This means that the skin rejuvenating properties of dermarollers can also help to reduce fine lines. Using dermarollers alongside hyaluronic acid can help to encourage the healing process by keeping your skin intensely hydrated.

Dermaroller For Stretch Marks

Regardless of their primary cause, there isn’t anyone who will tell you that they are a fan of their stretch marks. This is one of the most common concerns of women during pregnancy. It also affects a large number of folks who encounter the scars and marks during their day-to-day lives. Stretch marks are an unsightly skin marking that has not been fully remedied.

The time it will take to have a serious impact and see real effectiveness will vary, but derma rolling has been used to repair and eliminate stretch marks (and cellulite!) to excellent effect. Try it today and put your derma roller to work for you! It could be everything you need to bring your skin back to its stretch-free state.

In a 2011 article published inPlastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the authors state that “a very new indication is the treatment of stretch marks by microneedling. Clinically, the results were encouraging and, by theory, the newly built elastin fibers can minimize the gap in the singular stretch mark.” They also mentioned that other studies are still ongoing.

Dermaroller Before And After Review

I personally tried derma rolling for a period of three months. Let me tell you, I won’t be phasing it out of my beauty regimen any time soon. I’ve suffered from a myriad of skin ailments in my time. Stretch marks, discoloration, acne, acne scarring, and more. Honestly, my skin has not looked this good since before my teenage years brought on the dreaded acne damage. The best part is that derma rolling doesn’t include the side effects that most acne treatments have.

I’ve tried every miracle skin cure in the book in order to heal my skin-related woes. None did as much for me over the course of the years as derma rolling has done for me in this relatively short period of time. Although I must say, skin mists did work great! My first time hearing about it as when it was a doctor’s recommendation. I was initially interested in derma rolling upon hearing what it could do for my acne scarring. That was before I realized that it could remedy a number of other skin problems I was suffering from as well.

While derma rolling did not fully eliminate my acne scarring, it did wear the scarring down tangibly. There is promise for greater results if I continue a steady schedule of treatments. In a 2013 article published inAsian Journal of Medical Sciences, the author states that “microneedling can be combined with other acne scar treatments for better results. Although it may not do justice to all the indications claimed by a plethora of manufacturers, if used judiciously it can prove to be a wonderful addition to the armamentarium of a dermatologist.”

The stretch marks on my thighs are the most faded they have been since before my pregnancy. My mild skin discoloration is less noticeable than ever. And my skin has a more youthful complexion and look. I can’t wait to see what another three months of derma rolling will do for me. Find out what it can do for you by trying derma rolling today!

Top 3 Dermaroller’s Reviewed 2019

Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Review

Derma rollers are some of the most effective skincare techniques around.

The 0.25mm needle is the safest for home use. Additionally, the Sdara roller is easy enough to use. Results do take a while to show themselves, but the process itself is not at all unpleasant. The titanium needles glide along nicely, and there is a clean motion. The motion is key since the idea is to apply some pressure without puncturing the skin. It certainly felt like an exfoliant of some kind was working on my skin. After I finished with it (up-down, left-right) I sprayed some alcohol on it and put it back in its case.

Remember not to use any moisturizer or lotion on your face beforehand. Keep it clean and dry, so the derma roller will be able to do its job properly. While it is possible to do these sessions at spas and salons, it’s a lot cheaper to do it at home.

Take me to Amazon: Sdara Skincare Derma Roller

Osportsfun Derma Roller Review

Osportsfun has a rather odd selection of products. From cosmetics to DIY hacks and electricity travel adapters, they’ve got you covered. But I didn’t try out their touch screen digital air fryer. No no. I tried out theirderma rollingapparatus.

If you’ve seen one derma roller, you’ve pretty much seen them all. Other than the ones which you find at professional spas, which may differ in needle sizes and such. This one, like the former, comes equipped with a .25mm needle, for home use and has great customer reviews. I have to admit that I’m a bit of a skeptic. So, I was happy to see that this derma roller helps to provide results. After a few weeks of using it (once or twice a week is their recommended use), I noticed fewer spots overall. I didn’t have that much trouble with acne to begin with but I wanted to experience different rollers at home.

Linduray Dermaroller Review

Just like the first two, this one also possesses an array of – say it with me now – .25mm titanium needles! This roller actually also comes with 3 free e-books which include everything for the novice needler: FAQ, common errors, step-by-step, and more. Whether you buy it fromDermstoreor Amazon, you can be sure that the quality is there.

The Linduray roller is a quality roller, similar to the Stacked Skincare roller, and that is crucial. Some of the other ones out there don’t look good or feel good. This one by Linduray looks and feels good on the skin. It really is amazing what results you can get in just a few weeks. It is a way for you to keep your skin glowing and looking beautiful, and it shows. Obviously, there may be differences between skin types, but the roller does the job.

Please remember to provide the skin with some time to recover. I don’t recommend to keep poking at it with titanium needles. Once or twice a week will do, and even less frequently if you have sensitive skin. Additionally, be cautious of following up with retinols or vitamin C serum. Your skin is sensitive after a micro-needling, and you want to prevent a reaction from occurring. Get it here.