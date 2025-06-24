What is Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome? (2025)

The new season of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up continues to follow the delayed and unexpected coming-of-age journey of Gypsy Rose Blanchard during the first year of her life as a free woman. Season two will be available on Crime+Investigation from Sunday, 16th March.

Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome (MPS) is a rare and little understood psychological condition in which a parent, guardian or other caregiver invents, exaggerates or deliberately induces symptoms of illness in their care.

A form of child abuse, MPS is so named for another mental illness known as Munchausen syndrome, in which the sufferer tries to convince doctors, family members and others that they themselves are ill. Although very little is known about either condition, it is believed they derive from a need to receive attention.

One of the most infamous cases of Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome occurred in Missouri, when Dee Dee Blanchard was murdered after years of inflicting MPS on her daughter Gypsy Rose. Learn more about the condition and this horrific instance of it on Crime+Investigation.

What is Munchausen syndrome?

Munchausen syndrome is a recognised condition wherein the sufferer wishes to inhabit the role of the sufferer and so pretends to have symptoms of one or more illnesses. In some cases, they may artificially induce these symptoms in themselves.

They can do so by attempting to deliberately infect wounds, ingesting substances they know to be harmful for their body or taking medication not prescribed to them. There are documented cases of sufferers spending years feigning a multitude of conditions across multiple different locations. Once their deception is detected in one place, they may simply move to another and start again.

Looking at the long list of afflictions Gypsy Rose Blanchard was diagnosed with, it's not a surprise that her own grandparents questioned if she'd make it to adulthood

It's not fully understood why someone may wish to pretend to be ill, other than to receive the care, attention and perceived importance that treatment brings. However, it is sometimes suggested that Munchausen syndrome sufferers have other pre-existing mental health conditions or emotional trauma.

What is Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome?

Known as Fabricated or Induced Illness (FII) in the UK and Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another (FDIA) in the USA, Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome is where an adult wishes to promote symptoms of illness in a child in their care.

They may do so by inventing or exaggerating these symptoms to doctors and other healthcare professionals. They may also manipulate test results or deliberately induce the symptoms by intentionally poisoning the child, although this latter eventuality is less common.

Nonetheless, Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome is regarded as a rare form of child abuse, since the minor can suffer long-lasting or even fatal damage as a result of their guardian’s actions. Indeed, it’s a tragic fact that between 6% and 10% of all children in such cases die prematurely as a result.

From divorce to a new baby, explore Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fascinating life a year on from her release from prison.

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Perhaps the most high-profile case of Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome involves that of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. She was the subject of mental, physical and medical abuse from her mother Dee Dee from a very young age.

Among other conditions, Dee Dee tried (and often succeeded) to convince authorities that Gypsy Rose suffered from epilepsy, muscular dystrophy and leukemia. She forced Gypsy Rose to use a wheelchair and breathing apparatus, as well as undergo multiple unnecessary surgeries. She also lied about Gypsy Rose’s age and allegedly prevented her from leaving home.

In this groundbreaking second season, viewers will get a chance to see the delayed and unexpected coming-of-age story during Gypsy Rose Blanchard's first year as a free woman

Eventually, Gypsy Rose befriended a man named Nicholas Godejohn through an online dating site and convinced him to kill her mother in order to save her. In 2015, Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee 17 times while Gypsy Rose covered her ears in the adjoining room. The pair fled to Wisconsin but were later apprehended by police.

Tragic fallout

In the aftermath of the killing, both Gypsy Rose and Godejohn stood trial for the murder. As the one who had actually carried out the act, Godejohn was sentenced to life imprisonment. For her role in convincing him to kill, Gypsy Rose was given a 10-year prison sentence, as well.

However, she was released in December 2023 after serving 85% of her time. After leaving jail, she has since reintegrated back into society and found love with a new boyfriend named Ken Urker, with whom she has had an on-off relationship since 2018 during her time inside. They now live in Louisianna and recently welcomed the birth of their own daughter, Aurora, in December of last year.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up continues to follow the delayed and unexpected coming-of-age journey of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Since her release, Gypsy Rose has spoken openly about her experiences, including in two docu-series specials: The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. She has expressed regret about the murder of her mother, though she has maintained she is glad she has escaped the horror of being the victim of Munchausen-by-proxy syndrome.

