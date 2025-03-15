What Is Normal Blood Pressure by Age? Charts and Risk Factors (2025)

- Introduction
- What is normal blood pressure by age?
- Blood Pressure Chart
- What is the ideal blood pressure for my age?
- Pulse Rate Chart
- What is a good pulse rate by age?
- Factors
- What factors influence blood pressure?
- BP Categories
- 5 categories of blood pressure
- Types of Arrhythmias
- What are the types of abnormal heart rate?
- FAQs
- Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about what is normal blood pressure by age
What is normal blood pressure by age?
The American Heart Association outlines a normal blood pressure reading of 120/80 mm Hg for adults.
Blood pressure (BP) is the force that the blood column exerts against the walls of the arteries as the heart pumps blood with every beat.
BP is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) and composed of two numbers (fraction). The first (upper) number refers to systolic BP, and the second (lower) number refers to diastolic BP.
Systolic refers to "contraction," the pressure exerted on the blood vessels when the heart contracts; diastolic refers to "dilatation," when the heart rests and dilates between beats.
- The American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines issued in 2017 state that the goal BP for all adults is less than 120/80 mm Hg.
- A BP of 120-129/80 is elevated, and 130/80 and above is considered hypertension.
Heart rate or pulse is the number of times the heart beats per minute (BPM).
Normal resting heart rates are as follows:
- Adults (18 years and older): 60 to 100 BPM
- Children (6 to 15 years): 70 to 100 BPM
What is the ideal blood pressure for my age?
Ideally, your blood pressure should fall within the normal blood pressure range recommended by the AHA. Estimated ideal blood pressure (BP) ranges by age and gender as recommended previously by the American Heart Association is shown in the blood pressure by age chart below. The current recommendation for ideal BP is below 120/80 for adults of all ages.
Note: SBP = Systolic Blood Pressure and DBP = Diastolic Blood Pressure
Ideal Blood Pressure by Age Chart
|Male
|Age (years)
|SBP (mm Hg)
|DBP (mm Hg)
|21 to 25
|120.5
|78.5
|26 to 30
|119.5
|76.5
|31 to 35
|114.5
|75.5
|36 to 40
|120.5
|75.5
|41 to 45
|115.5
|78.5
|46 to 50
|119.5
|80.5
|51 to 55
|125.5
|80.5
|56 to 60
|129.5
|79.5
|61 to 65
|143.5
|76.5
|Female
|Age (years)
|SBP (mm Hg)
|DBP (mm Hg)
|21 to 25
|115.5
|70.5
|26 to 30
|113.5
|71.5
|31 to 35
|110.5
|72.5
|36 to 40
|112.5
|74.5
|41 to 45
|116.5
|73.5
|46 to 50
|124
|78.5
|51 to 55
|122.55
|74.5
|56 to 60
|132.5
|78.5
|61 to 65
|130.5
|77.5
What is a good pulse rate by age?
According to the American Heart Association, a normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute (BPM) for people 15 years and older.
- However, a low heart rate is common in athletes, physically fit people, and people who take medications such as beta-blockers.
- Certain diseases such as hypothyroidism and sick sinus syndrome may present with abnormally low pulse rates.
The normal heart rate by age is as shown in the chart below:
|Age
|Heart rate in BPM
|Newborn baby
|100 to 160
|0 to 5 months
|90 to 150
|6 to 12 months
|80 to 140
|1 to 3 years
|80 to 130
|3 to 5 years
|80 to 120
|6 to 10 years
|70 to 110
|11 to 14 years
|60 to 105
|15 years and older
|60 to 100
What is normal blood pressure and pulse for a 70-year-old?
According to heart.org, the normal and maximum heart rate for a 70-year-old should be 75-128 BPM and 150 BPM. Blood pressure numbers of less than 120/80 mm Hg are considered within the normal range.
|Age (Years)
|Target Heart Rate (HR) Zone
|Predicted Maximum Heart Rate
|20
|100-170
|200
|25
|98-166
|195
|30
|95-162
|190
|35
|93-157
|185
|40
|90-153
|180
|45
|88-149
|175
|50
|85-145
|170
|55
|83-140
|165
|60
|80-136
|160
|65
|78-132
|155
|70
|75-128
|150
Health News
- Smog During Pregnancy Threatens Newborn Health
- Adults Can Learn 'Perfect Pitch,' Study Suggests
- U.S. Gambling Addiction Searches Soar With Legal Sports Betting
- Prostate Cancer Screening Hits the Streets With the 'Man Van'
- Can't Find a Gastroenterologist? You're Not Alone
- More Health News »
What factors influence blood pressure?
Factors that influence average blood pressure include:
- Age: Blood pressure (BP) tends to increase with age.
- Gender: Women after puberty have a lower average blood pressure than men, whereas, after menopause, women tend to have a higher average BP.
- Genetics/family history: A family history puts you at risk of high BP.
- Weight: Being overweight or obese increases your risk of high BP.
- Diurnal variation: BP is lower in the morning and gradually increases throughout the day.
- Stress: BP increases during stress, emotions, fear, and anger situations due to stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system.
- Exercise: Physical activity increases BP, but regular exercise can keep BP in the lower range of normal.
- Pregnancy: Progesterone relaxes the walls of blood vessels, causing decreased peripheral vascular resistance. Some women may develop pregnancy-induced hypertension.
- Diseases: Diseases such as diabetes, kidney disease, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, Cushing's syndrome, and pheochromocytoma can cause high BP.
- Medications: Certain medications can affect BP such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antidepressants, antianxiety medications, and prednisone.
- Alcohol or tobacco consumption: Drinking too much alcohol can increase your BP.
5 categories of blood pressure
According to guidelines from the American Heart Association, blood pressure (BP) is categorized into the following:
- Normal: A BP reading of less than 120/80 mm Hg
- Elevated: A consistent systolic reading of 120 to 129 and a diastolic reading below 80 mm Hg
- Hypertension stage I: BP ranges from 130 to 139 systolic or 80 to 89 diastolic
- Hypertension stage II: BP ranges above 140 systolic or above 90 diastolic
- Hypertensive crisis: BP readings suddenly exceed 180 and/or 120 mm Hg, associated with organ damage
What are the types of abnormal heart rate?
A condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm is called arrhythmia.
Types of arrhythmias include:
- Bradycardia: A heart rate below 60 beats per minute (BPM)
- Tachycardia: A heart rate above 100 BPM
- Atrial or supraventricular tachycardia: Occurs in the atria (upper chamber) of the heart
- Sinus tachycardia: A faster heart rate in a normal-functioning heart
- Ventricular tachycardia: Occurs in the ventricles (lower chamber) of the heart
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Heart Health Newsletter
By clicking "Submit," I agree to the MedicineNet Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. I also agree to receive emails from MedicineNet and I understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet subscriptions at any time.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about what is normal blood pressure by age
How does normal blood pressure vary with age?
Normal blood pressure gradually increases with age. Normally, the average blood pressure in newborn babies is 64/41. Normal blood pressure rises as the child grows and comes to around 120/80 in young men and around 115/70 in young women.
Studies show that in men systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) stay around 120/80 or below until the age of 50 when SBP starts slightly increasing, while DBP goes down a little. In women, SBP is lower than men and more or less stable until menopause, after which there is a substantial rise in SBP and a modest rise in DBP. Along with a slight rise in normal blood pressure, age also brings an increase in risk for hypertension.
What are the recommended blood pressure ranges for adults by age?
According to the current AHA guidelines normal blood pressure should ideally be below 120/80 for all adults, regardless of age.
The following are the blood pressure categories according to AHA:
- Normal: SBP less than 120 and DBP less than 80
- Elevated: SBP 120-129 and DBP less than 80
- Hypertension stage 1: SBP 130-139 and DBP 80-89
- Hypertension stage 2: SBP 140 or higher and DBP 90 or higher
- Hypertensive crisis: SBP higher than 180 and/or DBP higher than 120
How does blood pressure change as you age?
Blood pressure tends to increase with age, primarily because of age-related stiffness and plaque buildup in the large arteries, which increases their resistance, and consequently, the blood pressure. Lifestyle, diet, environment, and stress are other major contributors.
What is a normal blood pressure reading for a 30-year-old?
The normal blood pressure reading for a 30-year-old is anything less than 120/80 as per current AHA guidelines. As per the normal blood pressure chart of AHA, the average normal BP at 30 years of age is about 119/76 in men and 113/71 in women.
What is a healthy blood pressure level for a 50-year-old?
A healthy blood pressure level for a 50-year-old is anything below 120/80, according to current AHA guidelines. A BP of less than 130/80 which was once considered normal for a 50-year-old is now considered elevated, requiring lifestyle changes. Anything consistently above 130/80 is diagnosed as hypertension requiring lifestyle changes, and possibly, medical treatment.
What should be the normal blood pressure for seniors?
Based on the findings of a study known as the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT), the AHA in 2017 recommended a normal blood pressure of 120/80 for all adults, including those above 65. However, many geriatricians recommend maintaining a blood pressure of less than 140/90 or 150/90 for seniors above the age of 65, based on their comorbidities and side effects of BP medications. This is because many have a risk of feeling dizzy and falling with a BP drop when standing (orthostatic hypotension) when their BP is maintained at the recommended normal of 120/80.
How can I determine if my blood pressure is normal for my age?
If you are an adult, your BP is normal at any age if it is between 120/80 and not below 90/60. A BP lower than 90/60 is normal in children.
What are the normal blood pressure guidelines for children and teenagers?
Normal blood pressure guidelines for children and teenagers are as follows:
|Age
|SBP (mm HG)
|DBP (mm Hg)
|Neonate
|60-90
|20-60
|Infant
|87-105
|53-66
|Toddler
|95-105
|53-66
|Preschooler
|95-110
|56-70
|School-aged child
|97-112
|57-71
|Adolescent
|112-128
|66-80
Does blood pressure need to be monitored differently as you age?
From the age of 18 to 39 you should monitor your BP at least once every 2-5 years, and once every year after you are 40, if you have normal BP and no risk factors for heart disease. Hypertension rarely causes symptoms, and regular monitoring is essential for the diagnosis and management of hypertension before it damages any organs.
The risk for high blood pressure increases with age, and you need to monitor your blood pressure more often as you age. Seniors and people with heart conditions should have their blood pressure monitored by the physician once a month, and ideally, should monitor their BP at home every day and keep a journal of their BP readings so that the effectiveness of treatment can be evaluated by the physician.
From
Heart Health Resources
Medically Reviewed on 12/5/2024
References
Image Source: iStock Images
Identification of normal blood pressure in different age group. NIH:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4998762/
Edward Charbek. Normal vital signs. Medscape:
https://emedicine.medscape.com/article/2172054-overview#a2
Understanding blood pressure readings:
https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/understanding-blood-pressure-readings
All about heart rate (pulse):
https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/the-facts-about-high-blood-pressure/all-about-heart-rate-pulse
Harvard Health Publishing. "Reading the new blood pressure guidelines." Dated: March 26, 2024.
https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/reading-the-new-blood-pressure-guidelines
Medline Plus. "High Blood Pressure in Infants."
https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/007329.htm
Pinto E. Blood pressure and ageing. Postgrad Med J. 2007 Feb;83(976):109-14. doi: 10.1136/pgmj.2006.048371. PMID: 17308214; PMCID: PMC2805932.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2805932/
Better Health While Aging. "What the New Blood Pressure Guidelines and Research Mean For Older Adults." Updated: November 2023.
https://betterhealthwhileaging.net/new-blood-pressure-guidelines-mean-older-adults/
Senior Helpers. "How Often Should Seniors Measure Blood Pressure (And Why)"
https://www.seniorhelpers.com/fl/tampa/resources/blogs/2024-02-25/