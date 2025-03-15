What Is Normal Blood Pressure by Age? Charts and Risk Factors (2025)

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about what is normal blood pressure by age

How does normal blood pressure vary with age?

Normal blood pressure gradually increases with age. Normally, the average blood pressure in newborn babies is 64/41. Normal blood pressure rises as the child grows and comes to around 120/80 in young men and around 115/70 in young women.

Studies show that in men systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) stay around 120/80 or below until the age of 50 when SBP starts slightly increasing, while DBP goes down a little. In women, SBP is lower than men and more or less stable until menopause, after which there is a substantial rise in SBP and a modest rise in DBP. Along with a slight rise in normal blood pressure, age also brings an increase in risk for hypertension.

What are the recommended blood pressure ranges for adults by age?

According to the current AHA guidelines normal blood pressure should ideally be below 120/80 for all adults, regardless of age.

The following are the blood pressure categories according to AHA:

Normal: SBP less than 120 and DBP less than 80

SBP less than 120 and DBP less than 80 Elevated: SBP 120-129 and DBP less than 80

SBP 120-129 and DBP less than 80 Hypertension stage 1: SBP 130-139 and DBP 80-89

SBP 130-139 and DBP 80-89 Hypertension stage 2: SBP 140 or higher and DBP 90 or higher

SBP 140 or higher and DBP 90 or higher Hypertensive crisis: SBP higher than 180 and/or DBP higher than 120

How does blood pressure change as you age?

Blood pressure tends to increase with age, primarily because of age-related stiffness and plaque buildup in the large arteries, which increases their resistance, and consequently, the blood pressure. Lifestyle, diet, environment, and stress are other major contributors.

What is a normal blood pressure reading for a 30-year-old?

The normal blood pressure reading for a 30-year-old is anything less than 120/80 as per current AHA guidelines. As per the normal blood pressure chart of AHA, the average normal BP at 30 years of age is about 119/76 in men and 113/71 in women.

What is a healthy blood pressure level for a 50-year-old?

A healthy blood pressure level for a 50-year-old is anything below 120/80, according to current AHA guidelines. A BP of less than 130/80 which was once considered normal for a 50-year-old is now considered elevated, requiring lifestyle changes. Anything consistently above 130/80 is diagnosed as hypertension requiring lifestyle changes, and possibly, medical treatment.

What should be the normal blood pressure for seniors?

Based on the findings of a study known as the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT), the AHA in 2017 recommended a normal blood pressure of 120/80 for all adults, including those above 65. However, many geriatricians recommend maintaining a blood pressure of less than 140/90 or 150/90 for seniors above the age of 65, based on their comorbidities and side effects of BP medications. This is because many have a risk of feeling dizzy and falling with a BP drop when standing (orthostatic hypotension) when their BP is maintained at the recommended normal of 120/80.

How can I determine if my blood pressure is normal for my age?

If you are an adult, your BP is normal at any age if it is between 120/80 and not below 90/60. A BP lower than 90/60 is normal in children.

What are the normal blood pressure guidelines for children and teenagers?

Normal blood pressure guidelines for children and teenagers are as follows:

Normal blood pressure chart for children Age SBP (mm HG) DBP (mm Hg) Neonate 60-90 20-60 Infant 87-105 53-66 Toddler 95-105 53-66 Preschooler 95-110 56-70 School-aged child 97-112 57-71 Adolescent 112-128 66-80

Does blood pressure need to be monitored differently as you age?

From the age of 18 to 39 you should monitor your BP at least once every 2-5 years, and once every year after you are 40, if you have normal BP and no risk factors for heart disease. Hypertension rarely causes symptoms, and regular monitoring is essential for the diagnosis and management of hypertension before it damages any organs.

The risk for high blood pressure increases with age, and you need to monitor your blood pressure more often as you age. Seniors and people with heart conditions should have their blood pressure monitored by the physician once a month, and ideally, should monitor their BP at home every day and keep a journal of their BP readings so that the effectiveness of treatment can be evaluated by the physician.