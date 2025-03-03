What is Red Light Therapy? Inside the skincare trend everyone's talking about (2025)

If you’re a skincare fiend, chances are you’ve heard of Red Light Therapy – but have you actually tried it yet? The latest buzzword in the world of wellness, with anti-aging, skin-improving, and rejuvenating benefits, there’s a reason social media is currently alight with influencers recommending red light therapy. So, does it actually live up to the hype?

As the name suggests, Red Light Therapy is a form of LED therapy that uses low-level red light to actively target and treat a variety of skin concerns and, according to a recent report by global wellness brand Bon Charge, has experienced a rapid rise in popularity of late, with 21 per cent of UK adults regularly using red light therapy in their skincare routines.

Eager to know more? We called on three experts – Dr Matt Calcasola, chief medical officer at Get A Drip, Dr Preema Vig, founder of Dr Preema London, and Joie Risk, infrared and red light health expert and CEO of Sunlighten UK – to get the full lowdown on Red Light Therapy.

What is Red Light Therapy?

Red Light Therapy (RLT), also known as photobiomodulation, is a non-invasive treatment that uses “low-wavelength red light to stimulate cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and promote overall skin and body rejuvenation,” explains Dr Matt Calcasola. “Unlike traditional LED light therapy, which uses different wavelengths such as blue or green to target surface-level skin concerns like acne or pigmentation, RLT penetrates much deeper into the skin, muscles, and even joints to enhance cellular energy production and accelerate healing.”

The fast energy absorption boosts our cell’s mitochondrial activity, leading to an increase in blood flow and collagen production, which in turn improves the appearance of skin – from minimising wrinkles, fine lines and scars to reducing inflammation, redness, and acne. It can also aid with muscle recovery (more on that shortly). The key thing to know: no UV rays are involved, meaning zero damage.

What does Red Light Therapy do?

Adding low-wavelength red light to your wellness routine has multiple benefits to your skin’s health, as well as your overall wellbeing, both in the short and long term.

Skin health

By boosting collagen production and blood circulation, RLT has both anti-aging and skin-repairing benefits. Dr Preema Vig explains that this helps restore the skin’s natural elasticity, “firming the skin, smoothing fine lines, and improving overall texture”. As well as combatting these visible signs of aging, RLT also reduces inflammation, and can help with diminishing scars, hyperpigmentation and other skin conditions including rosacea, eczema, psoriasis and acne. Vig adds that “regular treatments can also help restore skin’s radiance and hydration, offering a non-invasive, clinically proven approach to skin rejuvenation.”

Recovery and rejuvenation

It may be typically used for skincare, but RLT is also a powerful tool for managing your overall wellness, boasting several advantages to the body and mind as a whole. As Joie Risk explains, RLT can also “support detoxification, muscle recovery, and stress reduction”.

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, RLT is great for pain management and supporting the body’s natural ability to heal and regenerate. It can help soothe sore muscles and joint pain, thus improving overall recovery (it’s a popular practice among athletes). RLT has also been shown to improve cognitive function and sleep quality. Calcasola explains that many use the treatment to combat jet lag and travel fatigue, “as the therapy has been shown to support the body’s natural circadian rhythm and energy production,” helping to regulate sleep patterns.

How often should you use Red Light Therapy?

Our experts recommend incorporating RLT into your wellness routine at least three to four times per week to reap the maximum benefits. Whether that’s a full-body therapy bed at a clinic, or using a mask at home, each session should last between 10 and 20 minutes. In terms of results? Calcasola says these can often be seen in just a few sessions, “with brighter skin and reduced inflammation noticeable within two weeks, while longer-term benefits, such as improved collagen production and deeper muscle recovery, typically take a few months of consistent use.”

Red Light Therapy clinics in London and at-home devices

There are plenty of ways to get your hands (well, skin) on RLT. From a selection of in-person clinics offering the treatment, to wands, masks and even full body-suits to use at home, here are some of the best.

Get A Drip, across London

Launched in 2017, and with nearly 40 locations across the UK and Ireland, including a brand new flagship in High Street Kensington, Get A Drip provides personalised, science-backed treatments designed to improve longevity and long-term wellbeing. Its offering include RLT beds for full body exposure, with sessions starting from £55.

Visit getadrip.com

Dr Preema London

Dr Preema London offers a Dermalux LED Light Therapy facial: a powerful trio of blue, near-infrared and red light. A targeted solution to revitalise and restore the skin, the treatment combines the different wavelengths to reduce inflammation, promote skin renewal and improve your overall glow. Appointments last 30 minutes and start from £60.

Visit drpreema.com

Alternatively, try RLT from the comfort of your own home with Bon Charge’s new Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome. Incorporating four powerful technologies (far infrared heat, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, near-infrared light and red light), this all-in-one device aims to purify, improve relaxation and enhance recovery. Red light waves encourage healthier, more youthful-looking skin, as well as relieving aches and pains and improving sleep quality. £1,995 Buy Now

Created by leading dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross, this multitasking light therapy tool features 162 LED lights, with three treatment options (red light therapy, blue light therapy or a combination of both). Simple to use, place on the face, choose the RLT option, and relax as it improves your skin’s appearance, clears blemishes and reduces signs of aging with improved firmness and overall radiance. £465 Buy Now

A great option for when on the move, Beauty Pro’s LED wand will help visibly improve the skin, smoothing, firming and refining your complexion. Using RLT, it massages the skin to boost elasticity while minimising redness, puffiness and dark fine lines. £95 Buy Now

