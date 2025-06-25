What is the correct order to put makeup on? (2025)

Author: Helene Harris|Last update: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Here's Charlotte's step-by-step guide to applying each makeup product in the correct order for a MESMERISING beauty look for every occasion.

STEP 1: PRIMER. ... STEP 2: COLOUR CORRECTOR. ... STEP 3: FOUNDATION. ... STEP 4: CONCEALER. ... STEP 5: POWDER. ... STEP 6: BRONZER & CONTOUR. ... STEP 7: HIGHLIGHTER. ... STEP 8: BROWS.

In what order do you put on makeup?

Everything eyes goes first, so you're not spreading eye product all over your completed base. Eyes first. Then eyebrows. Then base (foundation and concealer). Then extras on base (highlight, contour, blush/bronzer). Setting spray or powder as final step.

How to use makeup step by step?

Here is the correct order of makeup:

Cleanse, moisturise, and apply sunscreen. Use a primer. Add foundation. Cover dark spots with concealer. Contour with bronzer and highlighter. Get a natural glow with blush, Apply eye makeup and lipstick. Finish with a setting spray.

What makeup items should you apply first?

Here's the order for applying makeup products: 1. Primer: - Smooths skin and helps makeup last longer. 2. Foundation: - Evens out skin tone. 3. Concealer: - Covers blemishes and dark circles. 4. Setting Powder: - Sets foundation and concealer. 5. ...

What goes on first, primer or concealer?

You should put on the base primer first. Then, you should put on your concealer followed by your foundation. Next goes on the eye shadow primer, and last the eye liner, eye shadow, and mascara.

CORRECT ORDER OF MAKEUP APPLICATION | NINA UBHI

Does concealer go over or under foundation?

Which is exactly why some makeup artists always apply foundation before concealer. “If you have blemishes or pigmentation on the skin, you're going to want to put your base on first,” explains Lenny. “If you do your concealer first, you'll just end up covering or disrupting the work you did.

Do you put on moisturizer or primer first?

Moisturiser goes first because it hydrates the skin and creates a healthy base for the primer and makeup. Applying moisturiser before primer allows the skin to absorb essential nutrients and hydration, preventing makeup from looking patchy or cakey.

What is the most basic makeup routine?

How to Apply Makeup for Beginners

Step 1 – Prime the Skin. ...

Step 2 – Apply Foundation. ...

Step 3 – Conceal. ...

Step 4 – Eyebrow Gel. ...

Step 4 – Eyebrow Gel. ...

Step 5 – Shadow Palette. ...

Step 6 – Mascara. ...

Step 7 – Bronzer, Highlighter.

Should concealer be lighter or darker?

Concealer to cover imperfections To hide imperfections and blemishes, concealer should match your skin tone and undertone, seamlessly blending into the skin. To reduce the appearance of dark circles, though, apply a concealer that is 1 shade lighter than your skin tone.

Do you put sunscreen or primer first?

The solution is simple: always use sunscreen before primer. The most vital step in any skincare routine is applying sunscreen, and it's especially crucial to do so before applying makeup.

How to apply foundation properly?

How to Apply Foundation With a Brush

Step 1: Clean a Stipple Brush. Make sure you're using a clean stipple brush (or clean it) before applying the foundation. ... Step 2: Dab Brush Along Skin. ... Step 3: Use Small Circular Motions. ... Step 4: Blend Excess Foundation Downward. ... Step 5: Use Clean Brush to Blend More.

Which makeup brand is best?

Face Top Brands

Dot & Key,

Lakme,

Maybelline New York,

Plum,

L'Oreal Paris,

Nykaa Cosmetics,

The Derma Co,

Swiss Beauty,

Where to apply primer?

The best way how to use a makeup primer is to apply a small amount using the fingers on top of cleansed, moisturized skin. Make sure the majority of the product is around the T-Zone and then blend the rest out. After a few seconds, the freshly primed skin will be ready for your foundation application.

How to apply makeup step by step?

Step 1: Moisturizer. Before you begin applying your makeup, take the time to prep your skin with a high-quality moisturizer. ... Step 2: Primer. ... Step 3: Liquid Foundation. ... Step 4: Concealer. ... Step 5: Foundation Powder. ... Step 6: Bronzer. ... Step 7: Blush. ... Step 8: Highlighter.

What is the correct order for face products?

How to Layer Your Skincare Products in the Right Order

Step 1: Cleanser.

Step 2: Toner.

Step 3: Spot Treatment.

Step 4: Serums.

Step 5: Retinol.

Step 6: Eye Cream.

Step 7: Moisturizer.

Step 8: Face Oils.

What goes first, mascara or eyeshadow?

In summary, the order of application of mascara, eyeshadow and eyeliner is important for successful eye makeup. Start with eyeshadow to create a color base, followed by eyeliner to define your eyes and finally mascara to open up your eyes. By following these steps, you will get an elegant and perfectly done eye makeup.

How to use concealer for beginners?

How to Apply Concealer in 6 Simple Steps

Step 1: Cleanse the skin. For a smooth and even application of concealer, a cleansed and toned face is essential. ... Step 2: Hydrate the face and undereye area. ... Step 3: Prime the skin. ... Step 4: Assess where to put concealer. ... Step 5: Apply concealer. ... Step 6: Set with powder.

How do I find my foundation shade?

Find My Shade

Click the FIND MY SHADE button on any foundation product page. Find the brand of foundation you currently use. Choose the formula you're using. Select the shade you wear. Get your match in your new foundation!

What is the best concealer for mature skin?

Our Top Picks

Best Buildable: Monika Blunder Beauty Blunder Cover All in One Foundation, $52.

Best Budget: Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $11.

Best Glowy Finish: Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Concealer, $95.

Best for Dark Circles: Sisley Paris Phyto-Cernes Éclat Eye Concealer, $130.

What is the correct order of makeup?

We'll break down each makeup step and explain what order to put on makeup ahead.

Prep your skin with skincare and SPF. ... Start your makeup application with a primer. ... Color-correct if needed. ... Apply your foundation. ... Add concealer as needed. ... Apply bronzer, highlighter, and blush. ... Fill and tame your brows. ... Apply eyeshadow.

Where does concealer go?

Where Should You Apply Concealer?

The inner corners and underneath your eyes. The under-eye area is probably the most well-known place to apply concealer. ...

Above and below your brows. ...

Along the bridge of your nose. ...

Around your mouth. ...

The center of your chin. ...

Around each nostril.

What is the best makeup primer?

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer, $42.

Best Firming: Beautyblender Boost Firming & Smoothing Peptide Primer, $29.

Best Glowy: Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, $46.

Best Moisturizer: Merit Great Skin Priming Moisturizer, $38.

What's the best drugstore primer?

The Best Drugstore Primers

Makeup Artist Pick. e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer. Read more.

Best for Dry Skin. NYX Plump Right Back Plumping Serum & Primer. Read more.

Best for Mature Skin. L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Face Blurring Primer. Read more.

Can I skip primer if I use moisturizer?

But while there's some flexibility in the proper order of application for products like blush and bronzer, that's not the case where face primer and moisturizer are concerned. No matter what look you're hoping to create, you should always apply moisturizer before primer (yes, always).

Are toner and primer the same thing?

These are 3 different things. Toner and essence are basically used in skin care routine while primer is a make up routine. Toner is used just after cleansing to calm the skin, it has watery texture.