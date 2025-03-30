What is the Difference Between BB and CC Cream? | NIVEA (2025)

Just like with every makeup product, it’s essential to understand your skin’s tone and undertone to make sure the colour-correcting cream complements your complexion seamlessly. Undertones can be categorised into cool, warm, or neutral, depending on the underlying hue beneath your skin's surface:

Cool: pinkish or blue-ish hues in the skin

Warm: traces of yellow and red in the skin

Neutral: an equal mix of cool and warm tones in the skin

Determining your undertone can help you choose foundation, concealer, and other makeup shades that enhance your natural beauty and ensure a harmonious makeup look. Whether you have a pinkish, yellowish, or neutral undertone, identifying it will guide you in achieving a flawless and radiant finish with your makeup application.

You can also opt for products containing adaptive pigments that blend with your skin tone to achieve natural-looking coverage. Although these are available in a more limited range of shades, they have the advantage of being more versatile and adaptable to a wide range of skin tones.