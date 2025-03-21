What kangaroos taught me in Australia (2025)

Kangaroos in Australia are a metaphor for the wine world: their resilience, adaptability, and ability to symbolize Australia as a brand offer lessons in leveraging the “Made in Italy” brand, understanding markets, and embracing teamwork. With courage and knowledge, both kangaroos and wine producers navigate challenges, emphasizing the power of unity and identity.

Seeing kangaroos inAustraliais not easy. This may sound like a paradox considering that thisvast country, 23 times the size ofItaly, is regarded asKangaroo Country.

When I spent three years inAustralia35 years ago, spotting kangaroos in thewildwas not straightforward either. I remember that after spending a week inMelbourne, I decided to take a car ride into the so-calledAustralian bushto finally observefree-roaming kangaroosin their preferred habitat. I drove for many hours without spotting a single one. Then, finally, just before entering theGreat Ocean Road, I saw a very small one (awallaby) grazing quietly in a traffic island. Perhaps it had been strategically placed there by theVictoria Tourist Office.

Over time, I did see many kangaroos, particularly in theRed Centre, the red desert dear toAboriginal Australians, who, like kangaroos, have faced aconstant disruptionof their habitat due to the expansion of what we dub, often without justification, asWestern civilization.

But if seeing kangaroos was alreadychallengingback then, during this newWine TourinDown Under, I encountered even fewer despite traveling over 3,000 kilometers acrossNew South Wales,Victoria, andSouth Australiawith theApollo camper.

I’m not a professionalethologist, though I excelled in ethology exams during myveterinary studies, earning a perfect score. Based on observation, there are three main reasons why kangaroos are harder to spot inAustralia: first, being animmense country, kangaroos have plenty of space in the bush to stay out of sight; second, much of the land nearurban areasandroadshas been cleared to make way forgrazing pasturesfor cattle and sheep, whose numbers have surged dramatically in the past decade; third,kangaroo meathas become increasingly sought after, leading to more frequenthunting.

So, what can thecurrent state of kangaroosteach us about ourwine world?

First and foremost,resilience. Despite the challenges, official statistics suggest there are still between 55 and 60 million kangaroos inAustralia, about twice the country’shuman population, showcasing theirexceptional adaptability.

ArangernearUluru(the iconic red mountain in centralAustralia’s desert) explained that as drought advances, kangaroos have migrated to areas with greater water availability. Reflecting on how much of our wineexportsare concentrated in just five countries, the kangaroo’slessonbecomes evident.

Kangaroos also provide another valuable lesson: they remain anoutstanding Australian brand. They may be difficult to spot, but no image representsauthentic Australian identitybetter than thekangaroo.

This serves as a reminder of how much we have yet tocapitalizeon the“Made in Italy”brand for our wines. We get lost in a sea ofconfusing messages, hundreds ofdenominations, and local rivalries, often failing to leverage the extraordinary potential of the“Italy”brand.

During thisWine Tour, I again observed the remarkable reputationItalystill enjoys. In every winery we visited, when we mentioned we were Italian, the response was always the same: “OhItaly, what abeautiful country!” Those who had visited dreamed of returning, while those who hadn’t regardedItalyas theirdream destination.

If only we Italians were more aware of this…

Finally, kangaroos teach an essential lesson to ourwine producersand everyone involved in thewine sector:courage. Living in a challenging environment with humanintervention, droughts, and wildfires demandsenormous bravery.

Kangaroos thrive by following two fundamental rules: deepknowledgeof the territory, understanding its risks and opportunities (as they say in Australia, “if you want to find water, follow a kangaroo”); andteamwork.

The metaphor is clear: How well do we understand ourproduction areas, markets, and target consumers? How often do we engage inteamworkto strengthen competitiveness?

You already know the answers, and it’s time to act… together.

As I finish writing this editorial in the stunningMcLaren Vale, the sun sets over the vineyards, and from the window of our Apollo camper, I see eight kangaroos curiously observing us.

Key points

Resilience and adaptability: Kangaroos symbolize survival and adapting to environmental and human challenges. Brand power: The kangaroo remains Australia’s most recognizable and effective symbol, a lesson for leveraging “Made in Italy.” Unity and strategy: Success in both wildlife and wine depends on teamwork and understanding territory and consumers.

Australia Wine Tour: read all our articles: