What Mickey Rourke said to Ella Rae Wise before his Celebrity Big Brother axe (2025)

Mickey Rourke lasted just six days in the Celebrity Big Brother house – he was thrown out after numerous rule-breaking incidents.

The American actor and former boxer, 72, was pulled up by the ITV series for using inappropriate language and exhibiting unacceptable behaviour.

Politician Michael Fabricant was the first of this year’s line-up to be evicted on day five, even after Mickey had sparked a backlash before entering the house.

Following a ‘creepy’ interaction with host AJ Odudu, Mickey then got into trouble for behaving in a threatening manner towards Love Island’s Chris Hughes during a task. as well as using ‘sexually inappropriate language’ towards The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise.

He was previously reprimanded by Big Brother for making homophobic comments towards 21-year-old singer and actress JoJo Siwa.

In a statement regarding Mickey’s departure, a spokesperson for the show said: ‘Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.’

When Big Brother told Mickey that this wasn’t the first time his ‘offensive and inappropriate language’ had been highlighted, he responded in the Diary Room: ‘I did wrong. I apologise. I’m sorry. I can’t take it back, you know? I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing.’

What did Mickey Rourke say to Ella Rae Wise?

Mickey was ejected from the Celebrity Big Brother house on day six of the 2025 edition of the competition after several warnings from Big Brother.

ITV released a statement saying that Mickey had used ‘inappropriate sexual language’ towards Ella Rae, 24, in addition to referencing ‘instances of aggressive behaviour towards housemate Chris Hughes’.

Ella Rae was left in tears by the incident, which was shown on Sunday’s episode and took place during a task Big Brother had assigned the housemates.

She told a group, including Mickey:‘I have instructions for us all. We’re not allowed in the bedroom, no one is allowed to touch the crisps or sweets.’

Gesturing towards Mickey, Ella Rae said, ‘You’ve got to come with me,’ before Mickey responded by saying ‘Come in you’.

The comment shocked RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Danny Beard, 32, who immediately jumped to Ella Rae’s defence, saying, ‘Mickey, you can’t make them jokes!’

Mickey’s incident with Ella came after he’d already told housemate JoJo Siwa, who’s gay and in a relationship: ‘If I stay [in the Big Brother house] longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.’

Why was Mickey Rourke kicked out of Big Brother?

As well as his comments towards Ella Rae, Mickey was also ejected from the Big Brother house after an ‘aggressive’ incident that involved Love Island star Chris Hughes.

Over the weekend, the CBB house was transformed for a pirate-themed shopping task. As all housemates gathered in the garden,with JoJoassigned the role of Captain and put in charge of steering the ship.

The incident began with the internet star saying, ‘Ahoy! How have things been going out here?’ before talk show star Trisha Goddardresponded: ‘There is a rat amongst us, Captain.’

Chris stepped out of line and looked at Mickey, as if to suggest he was the rat. The former boxer then stepped forward to confront the reality TV star.

‘You looking at me?’, Mickey said to Chris, ignoring JoJo’s attempts to stay in character and calm the situation down. Mickey then said to Chris: ‘Don’t eyeball me.’

‘Mickey, it was a joke, f***ing…’, Chris started to say, before being cut off by Mickey who repeated his previous request, but more aggressively: ‘Don’t f***ing eyeball me, you c**t.’

How much did Mickey Rourke get paid for Big Brother?

Mickey was one of the biggest names to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house this year, and his rumoured pay packet appeared to reflect that.

The actor, who has a Golden Globe and a Bafta to his name, was reportedly set to receive around £500,000 for his stint on the competition.

However, plans may have now changed due to the nature of his exit, following the string of incidents that ultimately saw him ejected rather than evicted by the public.

While it’s claimed he will receive some compensation for his time and appearance on the hit show, it’s likely to be much less than what he originally agreed to.

‘Mickey won’t be receiving all his money fromITV,’ a source revealed, saying it’s standard protocol that if a celebrity gets removed from the house, ‘they don’t get the full fee’.

‘It’s as simple as that and they will be discussing that with him. Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much,’ the source toldThe Sun.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother on ITV at 9pm weeknights, and on ITVX.

